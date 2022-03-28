The Drayden African American Schoolhouse of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, will offer free open houses at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden.
The open houses are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on one Saturday each month on April, 2, May 7, June 4, June 18, June 19 and 20 (special hours for Juneteenth Weekend), July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1.
The Drayden site is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses where volunteers will relate real stories about how African American students learned up until the mid-20th century.
All ages are welcome and there is no admission.
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division also offers special programs for schools, bus and other tour groups who wish to visit the schoolhouse during other times
For more information, go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool, or to arrange a tour, call Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471.
April is National Poetry Month and happy birthday to Eddie Washington of Lexington Park who celebrates on April 3.
News from Chesapeake Beach
- On March 17, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council unanimously approved the elimination of town-owned public ramp fees for town, county and Maryland residents effective April 6.
- The Chesapeake Beach Eggstravaganza will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Kellam’s Field. Come out to enjoy family photos with the Easter Bunny and more. Rain date is April 10.
Painting to be raffled off
The St. Clement’s Island Museum recently accepted a donation of the “Water Taxi” oil on canvas painting by North End Gallery artist Nicole Stewart to raise funds for the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island, Piney Point Lighthouse, and Old Jail Museums.
The 30-inch-by-24-inch silver-framed painting, which is valued at $7,000, depicts the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi manned by Captain Jack Russell.
Nicole is the recipient of numerous awards and is a 2-time winner of the prestigious Gilham Awardfor “Best in Show” in portraiture at The Art League at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Va. She is also a member of the Calvert Artists Guild and the Mattawoman Creek Art Center.
Tickets may be purchased online starting at $1 each at www.friendsmuseumstore.sq or at The Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point.
The winner will be announced April 9 at the First Landing Wine and Arts Festival and winners need not to present to win.)
For more information, call 301-769-2222 or to see more of Stewart’s works, go to www.nstewartstudio.com.
Vintage Source to open
The Vintage Source in Compton will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9. Note that this is a weekend earlier than it usually opens. For more information on its fine and funky home décor, go to www.TheVintageSourceCompton.net.
Legion to hold sandwich sale
American Legion Post No. 221 will hold a sandwich sale 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at 21690 Colton’s Point Road in Avenue. Sandwich choices include roast beef, pork loin and BBQ beef and are priced at $8 each. Future sandwich sales are scheduled for May 14-15, June 11-12, July 16-17, Aug. 20-21, Sept. 10-11 and Oct. 15-16. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post programs. For more information, call 301-848-9458 or to see other Post events, go to www.alpost221.webs.com/apps/calendar/.
Recipe of the Week
Serpentine Hors D’oeuvres With Blood-Red Vinaigrette
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
1 24-inch long, 5-inch diameter green garden snake, preferably dead, sliced in coin shapes, head and tail reserved for decorative purposes
For the vinaigrette:
¼ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Cheddar cheese, shredded
2-3 leaves fresh Basil, chifonnaded
1 tablespoon sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnishes: 2 stems fresh chives, 2 olives, 2 wooden toothpicks
Directions: Bake serpent at 350-degrees until cooked through. Whisk together oil, vinegar, cheese, basil, sugar, and salt and pepper. Slice serpent and arrange pieces into a circular pattern on a serving plate. Pour vinaigrette into a small bowl and place in the center of the platter. Dip slices in vinaigrette. Enjoy.
April Fools!
Cucumber Slices and Red Wine Vinaigrette
1 cucumber, washed, peel left on, thinly sliced, ends reserved for “head” and “tail”
Vinaigrette recipe, as above (or serve with your favorite salad dressing or dip) and garnishes.
Directions: Arrange cucumber slices in a circular pattern on a serving platter. For the “head”, cut a small chunk out of one of the end pieces to create a “mouth”. To garnish, push 2 toothpicks through the upper part of the “head” to make “fangs”; slide ends of the chive stems onto the bottom parts of the toothpicks. Push olives into opposite ends of toothpicks to create “eyes” (you may have to cut or break off toothpicks ends to achieve the proper length). Dip cucumber slices in vinaigrette and enjoy.
Please continue to send your recipes and news items to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.