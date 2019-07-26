I’m late to the podcast party, but I’ve come loaded with a confetti cannon. And balloons. And a huge sheet cake with thick frosting, because seriously: When do I need an excuse for dessert?
Though I’m typically more of an audiobook fan on my two-hour daily commute, I had a recent shortage in my holds from the library. I remembered a friend telling me about a few parenting podcasts she likes. I’m stressed; she knows it. Everyone does. Spend 60 seconds with me and you’ll know it, too. Could a podcast help? It couldn’t hurt, I reasoned — and I was bored in the car, after all.
I wasn’t entirely new to the world of podcasts: audio “shows” available for digital download on every topic under the sun (or moon, as the case may be). After my son’s birth in 2015, I was basically a disaster . . . and walking became my saving grace. I’d go out for a long stroll on my lunch breaks, always listening to “The Longest Shortest Time” — my first podcast, embracing the pain and joys of being a parent.
In time, the world felt sunnier again. I started feeling better, changed careers, and got away from my daily walking. I returned to audiobooks — the main way I read anything these days. I forgot how to even use the podcast app on my phone.
It’s not too hard, turns out. I found the suggested parenting podcasts last month and liked those fine. Then I heard about “The Dropout,” a series outlining the rise and fall of tech company Theranos and its mysterious founder, Elizabeth Holmes. This true-life story and investigation from ABC Radio sucked me in. I needed more.
That’s when I discovered “13 Minutes to the Moon.” It’s completely captured my imagination and remaining brain power. It’s the story of Apollo 11 and its crew, yes — but also a powerful tale of human innovation, teamwork, perseverance. The best kind of story.
Produced by the BBC World Service with a truly haunting original score, “13 Minutes” makes you feel like you’re strapped in alongside Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin during the lunar module’s final descent. Or maybe locked into Mission Control, following along tensely with 30 seconds’ worth of fuel remaining. The drama! So much could happen. So much does happen. It’s awesome.
Coming off the 50th anniversary of the moon landing celebrated last weekend, “13 Minutes” has been the perfect listen for the last few weeks. I felt genuinely sad downloading the final episode — like I was turning in my own NASA badge, bound for the good earth once more.
It feels personal, you know: listening to these once-unknown narrators who become so familiar on my daily drives. It’s a private conversation in my minivan, with presenter Kevin Fong explaining the intricacies of a 1202 program alarm while Armstrong scans for a proper landing site with the eyes of the world upon him. There is stress and hope and wonder. I’ve gotten teary-eyed during every episode.
I knew little about Apollo 11 beyond the famous quotes until “13 Minutes” — and certainly less about its key players. But I love to learn, and I’ve embraced the subject with gusto. Now I’m hooked . . . and not ready to leave the Columbia behind.
Thanks also to our 4-year-old son, the topic of spaceflight is a common one around the Johnson house. Oliver recently asked me to explain the difference between airplanes and rocket ships. That lesson made an impression.
“Mommy, if you want to go to another planet, you need a rocket,” Ollie said, handing over his toy craft. “If you are going to see Memaw and Bepop, you need a plane. To New York.”
I love geography (and maps, specifically), so I’d busted out an aerial view of the Eastern Seaboard for that one. I was proud.
As Oliver gets older, asking more complex questions, I usually rely upon his scientist father for the answers. Spence has them — or knows where to get them.
But I think I sell myself short at times. Though I definitely don’t have all the answers, I’m not afraid of research. Embracing what I don’t know is a good thing. I’m still a student, and hope I always will be.
I want my children to know it’s OK to not know everything. We’re always growing, learning, changing — and I never want to stifle their curiosity.
Or my own.
To me? Well, friends, that’s what the podcast party is all about.
