Last week’s meeting of the St. Mary’s County Alcoholic Beverage Board started with a new inspector and a new acting chairman.
“Forgive me. I have training wheels on, because it’s my first time sitting in this seat,” acting board chairman Mark Denietolis said at last Thursday’s meeting in Leonardtown. He has taken over the seat from Kevin M. Hall, who left the chairman position to fill a vacancy left by board inspector Garland Thompson, who retired in August after seven years in the position.
Denietolis has served on the board since November of last year, when he was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill a vacancy.
Hall, who had served on the board for seven years and as the board’s chairman for the past three years, became the board’s inspector late last month. The board’s inspector position does not have police powers, but checks for compliance with liquor board regulations at establishments.
“I go around and inspect about two or three establishments a day when I’m doing inspections,” Hall said. He said that inspectors check records, inventories, signs and receipts for violations at establishments.
Last week, Hall and the board’s administrator, Tamara Hildebrand, completed an day-long Maryland State Alcohol Academy training session in Annapolis, the first event of its kind, run by the state comptroller’s field enforcement division.
“You learn a lot from the other inspectors,” Hall said. Inspectors from across the state attended the session and performed hands-on training with a mock bar, according to Hall.
Board members are appointed to four year terms by the governor. The board convenes on the second Thursday of every month, and has authority to issue permits to and levy fines against establishments that serve alcohol.
Volunteers sought for commissions, boards, committees
Citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community can apply to serve on various boards, committees and commissions. Detailed descriptions of the groups and membership applications are available on the county government’s website at www.stmarysmd.com/boards. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19.
Current groups with vacancies are Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry Commission, Airport Advisory Committee, Museum Division Board of Trustees, Commission on Aging, Commission on People with Disabilities, Commission on the Environment, Ethics Commission, Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County, Human Relations Commission, Local Management Board, Recreation and Parks Board, Transportation Advisory Committee and Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board.
In addition, the following vacancies have special requirements: for Economic Development Commission, must be a small-business owner; for Electrical Examiners Board, must be a licensed electrician; for the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, must live in the 1st District; for the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission, must have knowledge of planning, growth and development; for the Plumbing Fuel Gas Board, must be a licensed plumber, for the Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board, applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website; and for the Youth Advisory Committee, must be 14 years old.
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700, for more information.
Naval base releases cleanup review
The Department of the Navy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, with concurrence from the Maryland Department of the Environment, completed and recently released the fifth five-year review of documents and ongoing remedial environmental cleanup actions at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The review is required for remedial actions which result in any hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants remaining at a site at levels that do not allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure, according to a release from the Navy base.
The purpose of the review was to ensure that these remedial actions are providing adequate protection of human health and the environment. The final report was completed in March and is available to the public at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library on Cedar Point Road in Building 407 at NAS Pax River, and at the Lexington Park branch of the St. Mary’s County Library.
The review contains information on the following sites: Site 1 Fishing Point Landfill and Site 12, Landfill Behind Rifle Range, Operable Unit-1, Site 6/6A, OU-1 — Bohneyard Site, Site 11 OU-1 and OU-2 — Former and Current Sanitary Landfills, Site 17, OU-1 — Pesticide Shop (Building 841), Site 31 — Tire Shop Building 307 and Site 39 — Waste Tetrachloroethene (PCE) Storage Area (Building 503). For more information, contact Patrick Gordon, Navy public affairs officer, at 301-757-3343.
Learn to stay safe in haunted houses
Many Marylanders will enjoy a variety special amusement buildings to celebrate Halloween this October. It is important to keep in mind that these structures have unique fire safety requirements in order to create an enjoyable and safe environment for everyone.
“Smoke machines, dim lighting, cramped corridors, and loud noises can create true terror for patrons if a fire occurs within a haunted house attraction,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a release. “It is important for both owners and attendees to be vigilant when it comes to fire safety requirements at these venues.”
As you and your family and friends attend the haunted houses located across Maryland this fall, look out for the following fire and life safety provisions: automated sprinkler and smoke detection systems, at least two means of egress on every occupied floor, clearly marked exits and presence of portable fire extinguishers.
For more information about the Life Safety Code, visit NFPA.org.
Traveling ‘Macbeth’ set to roam HSMC
“Macbeth,” William Shakespeare’s tale of terrors and of unbridled ambition complete with witches and ghosts, opens on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. and performs through Friday, Nov. 1, in Historic St. Mary’s City.
Exploring the remarkable natural and architectural landscape of Historic St. Mary’s City, this site-specific Halloween production travels a path from outdoors in the Town Center near Farthing’s Ordinary to inside the old State House. Along the way, the company will draw on Shakespeare’s roots in medieval theater, on the history of witches in colonial Maryland and early modern England, and on the power of all kinds of fear, then and now.
The play is produced by the St. Mary’s College Department of Theater, Film and Media Studies in collaboration with Historic St. Mary’s City, with direction by faculty member Amy Steiger and with a performing ensemble of 21 college students. Audiences for each performance will be limited to approximately 40 people. Since this is a traveling production of Shakespeare’s play, it will require walking from location to location.
“Macbeth” performs at 8 p.m. on each of the following dates: Oct. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31, and Nov. 1. Tickets are $6 or $4 for teachers, students, senior citizens and arts alliance members. To make reservations, email the college’s theater box office at boxoffice@smcm.edu or call 240-895-4243.
Ball to support cancer patients
The third Annual Cancer Survivor’s Masquerade Ball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Middleton Hall in Waldorf. Sponsored by the John Lancaster & W. Cecil Short Charity Foundation and Tau Lambda Lambda. Proceeds will go to organizations that provide support and treatment for cancer patients. To purchase a ticket or for more information, visit www.cancersurvivorsball.org.
Highway safety grants awarded
As part of its ongoing commitment to prevent vehicle crashes and save lives on Maryland roads, the Maryland governor’s office recently announced the statewide distribution of nearly $12 million in federal highway safety funds. The funds will be dispersed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and traffic safety-related organizations.
The highway safety funds will be used specifically to address increased use of seat belts in all seats; preventing impaired aggressive and distracted driving; increasing the safety of pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists; promoting use of child passenger safety seats; police funding; and increasing the efficiency of traffic data systems.
The St. Mary’s County DUI Court was awarded $17,652.50 and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was given $21,000.
In addition the Maryland State Police was awarded about $1.3 million for some of its statewide programs and $4.8 million will go toward other statewide traffic safety initiatives.
The funds can only be used for traffic safety initiatives and are allocated based on crash data for each county and/or organization applications.
Support pets at the bar
Patuxent Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, is having its annual Dog-Gone Tiki Bar Family Pet Day on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Union Jack’s Tiki Bar on Solomons Island. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/PAWSPet.
County parks offers some reduced rates
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government — St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum — for $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.
Report stranded marine animals
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone who has seen either a marine mammal or sea turtle in Maryland waters to report it to the state Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding program at 1-800-628-9944.