Families will get a chance to experience the nostalgia of a drive-in movie next week, all while supporting a local family support agency.
The Promise Resource Center will host its fourth annual drive-in movie fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 2, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
Tina Stone, the center’s finance and administrative director, said the center chose this year’s movie, “Small Foot,” because of the positive messages of the animated feature.
“The theme is making friendships and getting along with people who are different from one another,” she said.
Going to an outdoor movie theater has a certain “magic” feeling to it compared to a typical indoor movie theater, Stone said.
“There’s very much this feel of a small town community,” she said.
The center is limiting the event to 200 vehicles, and is selling parking passes for $5 a pop.
“There are still passes available,” Stone said, adding that they did sell out of passes the last two years.
In addition to the parking pass, tickets cost $10 per person in advance ($15 at the gate), or free for anyone four and younger.
Ticket sales benefit the center’s family services, which aid Southern Maryland parents and children who have experienced substance abuse or trauma by helping parents build better relationships with their children, Stone said. Family support services offered at the center, which is headquartered in Charlotte Hall, include supervised visitation, coparenting coaching, parenting skills training and behavior intervention.
Gates to the fairgrounds will open at 5:30 p.m., giving families a chance to take part in a variety of activities before the movie starts at sundown, which Stone said will be around 8:20 p.m.
Pre-movie entertainment includes a host of snow-themed activities, including building an “igloo” out of boxes and having a snowball toss with fake snowballs provided. There will also be a petting zoo, a new addition to this year’s event. And, there will be various food trucks selling their delicacies.
And, for those who have been to any of the drive-in movies over the last three summers, they’ll be in for a special treat next week. The movie will be shown on a much larger screen – a 60-footer, up from just 40 feet.
“It’s actually the largest inflatable movie screen possible,” Stone said.
Sound for the feature will be broadcast through vehicles’ radios as well as piped over the fairground’s speaker system.
For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, visit www.thepromisecenter.org/drivein or call PRC at 301-290-0040.
Self-defense class for women, teens offered for free
The free R.A.D. Self Defense Program for Women and Teens will be held at Lexington Park Baptist Church, on Aug. 1, 2 and 3. Classes will be on Thursday and Friday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sign up at www.lpbconline.org/html/rad.php.
New legs added to Governor’s Cup
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s highly anticipated Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, scheduled for Aug. 2, 3 and 4, is open for registration. This year marks the 46th running of the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay. The main race starts in Annapolis and finishes in St. Mary’s City. Simultaneously, Potomac Leg sailors start at Dahlgren and Southern Leg sailors start at Fishing Bay, all headed to St. Mary’s City.
New for 2019, a fourth and fifth race has been added. The new Solomons course has sailors starting off the pier near Southern Maryland Sailing Association on Solomons Island. Plus, a small boat challenge will be held, starting near the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point, both setting sail to St. Mary’s City.
At the finish line, college faculty, staff, alumni and other members of the campus community will greet race participants to shore for a weekend celebration including a crab feast and barbecue, awards ceremony and live music.
Qualified sailors interested in participating in the race can register online at www.smcm.edu/events/govcup. There is a $120 entry fee, and registration closes on July 30 at 5 p.m.
Enjoy fresh produce, music and more
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission will host its third annual Southern Maryland Buy Local Challenge Celebration on Monday, July 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Spider Hall Farm in Prince Frederick. The party event is a culmination of the Buy Local Challenge Week, which kicked in last Saturday and continues through this Sunday, encouraging residents around the state to purchase local agricultural products.
Next Monday’s summer evening celebration will be set up farmers’ market festival style on the grounds of the 362 acre working family farm, located directly off Route 231 in Calvert. The farm’s ice cream shop will be open for business, as will other farm vendors selling everything from farm-raised meats, produce and cheese to seafood, baked goods, jams, wines and more. There will also be cooking demos, live music by the band Flyt (featuring John Luskey and Ryan Forrester), carriage and pony rides and other activities.
Tickets for Monday’s celebration can be purchased in advance on the ‘Event’ page at www.buylocalchallenge.com.
Take a walk in a park on Wednesday
The Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host Wednesday walks at parks throughout the summer. Events in St. Mary’s include: July 24, Salem State Forest on Indian Bridge Road in California; July 31, John G. Lancaster Park on Willows Road; Aug. 14, John Baggett Park at Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville; and Aug. 28, Newtowne Neck State Park in Leonardtown.
There will also be hikes on Aug. 7 at Pisgah Park in La Plata and on Aug. 21 at Jefferson Patterson Park in Calvert County’s St. Leonard.
Meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead (or playground if there is one) for introductions and then at 10:15 a.m. take part in a kid-paced hike around the park to explore the outdoors. All ages and abilities are welcomed, although some parks have rugged trails while others are paved. For more information, contact Rosa Hance at rosa.hance@mdsierra.org or 240-808-4233.
St. Jerome Knights’ scholarship available
The Knights of St. Jerome, based in Dameron, are awarding scholarships to students attending college in the 2019-2020 school year. The group’s mission is to provide financial assistance to continue educational endeavors and encourage students to obtain a higher education.
Scholarships will be awarded based on GPA to residents of St. Mary’s County. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 4. For more information, contact Jacqueline Mason at masonjl1@verizon.net or Delora Crafton-Chase at ksJ1@md.metrocast.net.
Explore parks now
The More to Explore summer program is underway for its fifth season, offering families a chance to explore local parks and win prizes.
The More to Explore passport guides participants to locations including parks and farmers markets. Those who visit multiple sites can win prizes through the program, which is sponsored by Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Healthy Eating and Active Living action team.
The summer challenge and runs through Aug. 17. For more information on how to participate, visit www.healthystmarys.com/more-to-explore.
Sail on the river
Looking for a way to experience the Patuxent River? The Calvert Marine Museum is offering two-hour public sails aboard the historic skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s, departing from the museum dock at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28, and on Sundays, Aug. 11, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20. Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up and $15 for children 5 to 12; no children under 5 permitted. To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises. For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41, or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.
Read books, win prizes
The St. Mary’s College Library Summer Reading Program is underway this summer. The activity is an online reading program for adults open to all members of the St. Mary’s College community including alumni, students, faculty, staff and residents of St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.
To earn points, participants must read a book and submit a review to the library’s summer reading blog. Participants don’t need to check the book out of the library or be on campus to participate. For more information about the program rules, raffles and prizes, visit the library’s summer reading blog at http://smcmlibrary.wordpress.com/about.
Past editions of The Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.