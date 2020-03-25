Farewell, at least for now

Hello everyone.
As I am sure just about everything coming up soon has been canceled for the time being due to the coronavirus, I don’t have much to report on. There are a few events set for May and beyond that I hope will still be held.
A Mother’s Day breakfast is planned for Sunday, May 10, at the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The breakfast will be made by the fire department’s auxiliary, and the menu will include sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, tea and juice. The price is $10 per person to eat in or carry out, $6 for children ages 5 to 8 or free for children 4 and younger.
The Margaret Brent Alumni Association is planning to hold a chartered bus trip for a day of fun at Harrington Raceway and Casino on Wednesday, May 13. Cost is $40, and the trip will include $15 of free play an $7 toward the buffet. For more information or to make reservations about the bus trip, and to make sure it is still going on, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180 or email cljenny@verizon.net.
Attention Margaret Brent’s Class of 1965 — plans are underway for an alumni association dinner and dance to be held on Sept. 26 at the Moose Lodge in Mechanicsville. The class will be reuniting to represent the last graduating class from Margaret Brent High School. If you are interested, contact Jimmy Thomas at jimmy@thomasfamilyemail.com or call 301-475-2339. They are looking forward to seeing everyone at the reunion.
Some years ago I used to put a recipe in my column every week. I have one that my mom used to make, and it is good for Lent. The name of it is Mama’s (Nina Ridgell) Tuna Rice Supreme. Ingredients are one 10 oz. package of of sweet green peas, 2 cups of water, one chicken bouillon cube, one 10 oz. can of condensed cheddar cheese soup, one 7 oz. can of tuna drained, and 1 1/3 cup (quick cook) rice. Combine peas, water and bouillon cube in a skillet or casserole dish, bring to a boil and stir in soup until smooth. Stir in tuna and rice and bring to a boil again. Cover, remove from heat and let stand five minutes. Tip: You can use one can of peas drained instead of frozen peas, and because of Lent, you can omit the chicken bouillon cube. My mom used to make this recipe a lot as it was quick and easy to make.
The area was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of a truly fine lady, Vivian Marie Ridgell Barnes of Ridge, who passed away recently. She was 89. She was the daughter of the late Florence C. Ridgell and Ernest F. Ridgell. On Dec. 27, 1948, she married her beloved husband, Carl B. Barnes, at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge. He proceeded her in death on Aug. 8, 2010. She was a homemaker and life-long resident of St. Mary’s Couty, and was a life member of St. Michael’s Church, where she was a member of the Ladies of Charity. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, wood working, painting, crocheting, crabbing and fishing. My deepest sympathy is extended to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her other family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 10665 Stanhaven Place #3115, white Plains, MD 20695.
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to the Rev. Jeffrey F. Samaha, chaplain of Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton and former chaplain of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. He will be celebrating his special day on April 14. I wish you a wonderful birthday and many more ahead.
Well, friends, this may very well be my last column, as The Enterprise has decided to suspend it because of the coronavirus. I started writing this column in July 1974 — I would like to thank all my wonderful readers and friends for all their news over the past 45 years. I will miss hearing from all my readers on a regular basis. Again, thank you for all your news, and good luck and good health and may God continue to bless all of you.