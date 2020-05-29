Find out about, and support, St. Clement's Island Museum

I’ll start off this week’s column with some more “quarantips.” Between Saturday, May 15, and Wednesday, May 19, the price of regular gas at my favorite service station increased by 5 cents. Good to see that things are “looking up.”
Snag, corner, capture, release: Patty, our domestic black shorthaired cat, and I have worked out a great system during the quarantine. She snags a (live) mouse and corners it. I capture it (live) in a plastic bag or paper cup and release it outside. The tally so far? Patty: 4, mice: 0. And these figures do not include the mummified mouse I discovered hidden under my desk at the very beginning of the quarantine (most likely a leftover “gift” to me from Patty for Valentine’s Day).
Did You Know?
That the St. Clement’s Island Museum is located on the east shore of the Potomac River near St. Clement’s Island? The island marks the state of Maryland’s first colonial landing of the English ships Ark and Dove, dating to March 25, 1634. The ships departed from the Isle of Wight on the date of St. Clement’s feast day; St. Clement is considered to be the patron saint of mariners. St. Clement’s Island is now a 62-acre state park with a concrete memorial cross erected in remembrance of the first colonists, and is accessible only by boat. A water-taxi service is available from the museum’s dock on a seasonal basis.
Father Andrew White celebrated the first Mass in Maryland on Annunciation Day, March 25, on St. Clement’s Island in 1634; this date of March 25 is still recognized as the official Maryland Day. The island has also been known as Blakiston or Blackistone Island, and boasted the Blackistone Island Lighthouse, first lit in 1851.
The lighthouse was a target of a Confederate raid during the Civil War. It was destroyed by fire in 1956; a replica dates from 2008 (The source of this historical information is Google and Wikipedia).
Join every Wednesday for short videos featuring everything from the quirky to the fascinating from St Clement’s Island Museum at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Just for Kids: Color Piney Point from home. Join an osprey, a blue crab and a terrapin as they explore different parts of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park by downloading various coloring pages. The pages are samples of a larger coloring book designed by local artist Ellen C. Halbert called “Piney Point PALS Coloring and Activity Book,” which will be available at the museum stores once they reopen.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Quarantine Crumble
Dessert: Serves 4
By EB Davis
Ingredients
4 to 5 large ripe pears, sliced
1 cup cranberry relish (I used Dickinson’s brand but you may use any fruit preserves of your choice)
1 lemon’s juice
For the topping:
4 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup flour
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup walnut pieces
1/3 cup Quaker Old-Fashioned Oats
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions: Spray 9- or 10-inch square baking dish with oil. Slice pears into pan and sprinkle with the juice of one lemon; add preserves. Stir gently, then bake pears at 350 degrees for 15 minutes while you prepare the topping, mixing until ingredients are crumbly. Remove pan from oven and sprinkle pears with topping. Return pan to oven and bake 10 minutes more or until bubbly. Remove pan and cool slightly. Serve pears warm with vanilla ice cream.
