Find ways to contribute to local parks and museums

Last spring, donors helped create a special fund for the expansion of the native gardens at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons. Their support has kept the grounds crew employed during this COVID-19 crisis with planting more than 150 trees, shrubs and perennials.
There are now more trees available for adoption, including black gum swamp, white oak, bald cypress and American beech. Adopting a tree is just one way to honor a loved one and to make an investment in the future. If you adopt a tree today, a plaque will be placed by your tree acknowledging your loved one.
You may create a lasting tribute by adopting a tree, sponsoring a native mix, or dedicating a bench — these are beautiful ways to honor a special person, to commemorate an event, or to memorialize a loved one (or a pet).
The goal at Annmarie is to create a beautiful native landscape with lots of seating and educational information. You can send email to donor@annmariegarden.org for more information. Your donation benefits Ann’s Circle Inc., the nonprofit organization that supports Annmarie Garden. Your contribution is tax deductible.
Here’s some news from the St Mary’s County Museum Division, including St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse (both museums are located along the beautiful Potomac River).
Wayback Wednesday is held every Wednesday showing some of the stories that make St. Mary’s County history so unique and interesting. Join for short videos featuring everything from the quirky to the fascinating at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Get free shipping on new museum store merchandise such as Capt. Sam’s Oysters items. Check out the books, ornaments and even museum memberships from the online shop.
For more information, check out St. Clement’s Island Museum Facebook, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Facebook, St. Clement’s Island Museum Twitter, or send email to smmuseumdivision@gmail.com or you may call 301-769-2222.
The Summer-Sunset Watching Recipe for this week was sent in by Mary Washington. Mary is a member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education. She serves these muffins with her special chili recipe.
The muffins would also be an excellent side to my Spicy Italian Bean Soup, as well as to my Quick Quarantine Chili recipes, previously published in BTR. Mary adds that her favorite sunset-watching spot in the county is “anywhere with water in the foreground.” Thank you so much for this delicious recipe, Mary. Perhaps BTR could entice you to share your chili recipe sometime in the future?
Mary’s Quick Quarantine Cornbread Muffins
By Mary M. Washington
(Note: This is the basic recipe from the back of the Quaker Enriched Corn Meal box with a few additions and changes made by Mary.)
Makes 18 to 24 muffins. This is a doubled recipe; you will have leftover muffins to freeze for another time. Mary advises storing the baked muffins in ziplock freezer bags. For variety, she likes to bake the muffins in different sizes of tins.
Ingredients
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ cups Quaker Enriched Corn Meal
½ cup sugar in the raw (Mary uses turbinado cane sugar)
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups milk (Mary uses organic milk)
1 14.75 ounce can creamed corn (this is Mary’s “secret” ingredient)
½ cup vegetable oil
2 eggs, beaten (Mary uses organic eggs)
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease muffin pan (Mary does not use baking cups; without baking cups, the muffins will have crispy bottoms). Combine dry ingredients. Stir in milk, creamed corn, oil and eggs, mixing just until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour about ¼ cup batter into each muffin tin. Bake 20 to 25 minutes (or until light golden brown and wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean). Remove pan from oven; remove muffins from tin and allow to cool on a rack. Serve warm with your favorite soup or chili.
Send your recipes and news items for Between Two Rivers to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you to everyone who has submitted a recipe thus far.