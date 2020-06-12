Flag Day to run differently this year, too

Flag Day, the June 14 holiday which commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress that day in 1777, usually comes with a local celebration and several patriotic groups hosting flag retirement ceremonies.
But, it’s 2020. There are new restrictions on celebrations and events which have to be in place for public safety.
The traditional celebration at the county’s governmental center will be replaced by a video celebration on Sunday, reflecting on previous Flag Day events. That video celebration will be shown on the county government’s Channel 95 at noon, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, and will also be available on YouTube.
As far as retiring tattered old flags, the U.S. Flag Code says that must be done in an honorable way, usually involving a color guard.
Usually, local groups such as the Fleet Reserve Association, American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars groups, Elks Lodges and scout groups are able to do that in formal events, but this year, no public event will be held outside of the virtual happening. Local posts, however, are still open for outdoor seating following Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) recent order allowing activities at such community groups. To inquire about where and when to drop off a flag, contact your local group. Some flag recycling organizations have put those on hold due to COVID-19.
As far as other Flag Day festivities, the airport’s drive-thru farmers market will have some patriotic festivities …
Flag Day flyovers at farmers market
The monthly drive-thru farmers market at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will have a jet and other aircraft making a fly-by around noon, good weather permitting, along with a ceasing of operations for the national anthem.
The farmers market, hosted by Historic Sotterley, spans across 1.1 miles of the airport terminal’s parking lot and will host over 18 vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the farmer’s market has shifted to drive-thru only service.
Health dept. to host walk-up COVID-19 tests
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be hosting walk-up COVID-19 testing in Lexington Park on Wednesday, June 17, from noon to 8 p.m., while supplies last.
No physician’s note is required, and testing is provided free of charge. However, you may bring an insurance card. The testing will be done at the Harm Reduction office at 46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park.
Preregister for the event by calling the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must be a county resident and bring photo ID to be tested.
Hollywood firehouse’s carnival is now canceled
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s annual carnival has officially been canceled for this year.
The carnival, which raises funds for the fire department to replace fire apparatus, traditionally is held in July, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and for the health and safety of the fire department, has been canceled, a release HVFD says.
Registration open for outdoor sports camps
With outdoor sporting events becoming more open after COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks has opened registration for summer sports camps and leagues.
The girls field hockey camp, available for ages 6 to 14 in two separate groups, will run from June 29 to July 2 at the Leonard Hall Recreation Center. A multi-sport camp for ages 6 to 10 will be held July 6 to 9 at Leonard Hall; a baseball hitting camp for ages 8 to 13 will run July 13 to 16 at Dorsey Park; a tennis camp for ages 6 to 14 will run on July 13 to 17 at Town Creek Courts; and a co-ed soccer camp for children ages 6 to 10 will be held July 20 to 23 at Leonard Hall.
Lacrosse camps for boys will run at Leonard Hall on July 27 to 30, and Aug. 3 to 6 for girls. Boys baseball and girls softball camps at Chancellors Run park will both be held August 3 to 6.
For adults, a co-ed kickball league at Dorsey Park will run on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. from July 9 to Sept. 3.
Indoor gymnastics camps, such as Little Tumblers, are still unavailable as of Wednesday due to COVID-19 restrictions. For more information, or to register, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/.
Health dept., scientific advisors to hold panel
The Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be hosting a virtual panel to discuss public health issues on Wednesday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m.
The panel will include SMCM scientists who are on the county’s COVID-19 scientific advisory group, such as biology professor Kevin Emerson, economics professor Linden McBride, mathematics professor Emek Köse, chemistry professor Troy Townsend, physiology professor Jessica Malisch and anthropology professor Bill Roberts, as well as Dr. Meena Brewster, the county health officer.
The panel will be moderated by political science professor, and CSD director Antonio Ugues Jr. To access the panel, visit www.bit.ly/smcmphp.
Library book drops to start next week
Books can be dropped off at St. Mary’s County Library locations starting next Wednesday, June 17, and the following Monday, curbside pickup will become available for reserved books from 1 to 6 p.m Monday through Thursday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Books checked out pre-coronavirus now have a due date of Aug. 1. Any books returned will be quarantined for three days prior to being entered in the system.
Keep in mind when returning books that the Leonardtown location off Hollywood Road is now closed, and books can be returned or picked up at the new location near Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.
That location also has a drive-thru window to pick up books, and at the other two library locations, guests can park in the designated parking spots. For more information, the library will open phone lines on Monday, June 22, and information is available 24/7 at www.stmalib.org/.
Virtual bourbon tasting planned by Sotterley
A virtual bourbon tasting featuring Hollywood-based Tobacco Barn Distillery founders Dan Dawson and Scott Sanders will be held Thursday, June 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The virtual event is a fundraiser for Historic Sotterley and costs $45, bourbon not included. Online orders for bourbon can be placed by Saturday, June 13 at noon for pickup at the airport’s drive-thru farmers market on Sunday. Or, orders placed by Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. can be picked up and paid for at Historic Sotterley on June 16 between 3 and 6 p.m.
At the virtual tasting, Dawson and Sanders will share their background in bourbon making, tasting and history, as well as personal stories and knowledge of the bourbon industry. Sign-up for the event ends on Thursday, June 18, at 5 p.m., two hours prior to the tasting.