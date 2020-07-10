Floral art show planned for this weekend in Solomons

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, co-hosted by the Calvert Garden Club, will hold an after-hours opening of the 11th Art Blooms Floral Design Exhibit on Friday, July 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a three-day exhibit which runs from July 10 to 12 featuring the work of more than 35 floral designers from across the region.
Both galleries in the Murray Arts Building in Solomons will be open along with the 30-acre sculpture garden. Tour the exhibit, purchase dinner from the Blue Wind Gourmet Food Truck, and enjoy live music, a cash bar, and an evening of art and nature. Fee is $7 per person or free for members. Reservations are not required.
Please practice social-distancing; masks are not required outside if maintaining 6-foot distance. Galleries are spacious and open; masks are required to tour indoor galleries. Limited seating is available in the park and galleries, and you may bring chairs/blankets. Exhibit hours are July 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 11 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email info@annmariegarden.org for more information.
Daniela Ducceschi and I met “by chance” in a little ristorante located on the Gran Viale in Lido, Venice, Italy in 2011. Our friendship has grown through the intervening years during my subsequent visits to Venice. I have kept a little notebook for writing down Daniela’s tips on food, recipes, special and unique must-see sites in and around Venice, and her tips for improving my Italian.
In school, the first foreign language Daniela studied was French; in high school she met and fell in love with the English language. She continued to study English at the university level and to this day remains an astute student of English. She spent 24 years working at the Historical Archives of Contemporary Arts of the Venice Biennale, and then 17 years at the Venice Underwater Archaeology Office of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture. She is now happily retired while at the same time collaborating with a Venetian publishing house.
Her favorite spot for sunset-watching? After walking her dog in Lido (the island that faces Venice in the Lagoon), she sits down on a bench and gazes at Venice across the Lagoon. In the silence, she enjoys all the changing colors of the sky and the water with the Ducal Palace and a forest of bell towers in the background. She adds that anywhere in town is a good place to catch a beautiful sunset; as she so eloquently says, “You only need to look West and the landscape is always breathtaking.”
Here is one of her most delicious homemade creations (I know from experience because she has prepared it for me on more than one occasion).
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
Ragu a la Daniela (“Bologna” style)
By Daniela Ducceschi of Lido, Venezia, Italy
Serves 6
Ingredients:
3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil (Daniela advises that the quantity should be at least 100 grams; better a bit more than less, so no worries if you exceed a bit. Her measurement is “half a normal wine glass” worth of olive oil)
1 clove of garlic, left whole
1 sprig of fresh rosemary (wrap the leaves tightly with thread and add to the vegetables at the beginning of the cooking; remove it when the ragu is done)
1 carrot, finely chopped
1 stalk celery, with leafy top, finely chopped
1 yellow or white onion, finely chopped
½ pound ground beef
½ pound ground pork
1 sausage link, (chopped after cooking, discarding skin if necessary) Daniela insists that the ragu will be tastier if you chop the sausage in small pieces without the skin then add it to the meats and brown the meats altogether instead of just cooking the sausage whole
2 cups red wine (Daniela recommends the wine needs to completely evaporate before adding the tomato sauce because it must give its flavor to the meats only)
1 28-ounce can whole unpeeled tomatoes, or 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes (you may substitute 1 28-ounce can of thick pasta sauce)
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 teaspoon sugar
1 cube beef bouillon, optional (Daniela suggests adding just a half cube, then tasting to see if the ragu needs the other half; instead of that second half you may choose to season with salt and pepper)
Water, as needed
1 to 2 tablespoons butter
Tagliatelle pasta (recommended because these noodles absorb the ragu in the best way) or your choice of pasta
Parmesan or Pecorino cheese, grated
Directions: In the olive oil, fry the garlic clove, the rosemary sprig and the carrot, celery and onion. Add the beef, pork and sausage; cook until combined. Add the wine, tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and bullion (if desired). Heat on low for at least two hours, adding water if needed. Add butter. Serve sauce over the pasta and top with the cheese. (Be sure to invite your guests to be generous with the cheese on their own plates when the ragu is ready.)
Daniela believes that this recipe is not a very demanding one. In her opinion, once you have put together the ingredients in the correct order and in the right way, all you need to do is to control the cooking pot from time to time; a timer could be useful so as not to forget what’s cooking on the stove. Daniela had told me that there are two styles of ragu — Bologna and Naples. The Naples style cooks for six hours, but Daniela uses the Bologna style which only requires two hours of cooking. She has left out, however, one key ingredient: herself. She is the secret to the success of this recipe. Buon appetito, and thank you, Daniela, for sharing this delicioso ragu recipe.
Please continue to send your recipes and news items to: LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.