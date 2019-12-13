A few weeks ago, a teenager walked out of Mike’s Bikes in Lexington Park with a $400 bike as Mike Schwartz, the bike shop’s namesake and owner, helped a group of teens pump their tires, according to Schwartz.
“We’ve seen him on it” since then, Schwartz, who has run an annual Christmas food fund in Lexington Park for decades, said in his bike shop shortly after opening on Wednesday morning, adding that the bike has not since been returned.
In a Facebook post following the incident, Schwartz expressed his anger, indicating that he may close his food fund, which he organizes annually to provide Christmas dinners to those in need, at the end of this year if he did not get the bike back.
“I was just venting,” Schwartz said of the social media post. He said that this year he is trying to provide a Christmas dinner to a record 2,000 families “if we get enough cash.” The food fund is still seeking volunteers to help distribute the turkey dinner baskets from Dec. 16 until Dec. 23, as well as donations of food or money.
Expressing his frustration with the state of the town, Schwartz said Lexington Park is “in a bad place” due to a lack of attention and resources.
“There are a lot of good people in this town,” Schwartz said. “But they get overwhelmed by the forces of darkness.”
“The working class people are hurting. The drugs, the violence, the lack of opportunities haven’t been addressed,” he said. “The powers that be need to get working on helping the people in this town.”
In light of the recent bike theft, Schwartz is still attempting to give back to the community, which gave back to him after he lost everything in a 1983 house fire.
“We always need more donations, we always need more volunteers, but there’s always going to be poor people,” he said.
Volunteers will meet at Zion Methodist Church in Lexington Park at 4 p.m. on Dec. 16 through Dec. 20, and will operate “until the birds run out,” each night. From Dec. 21 to 23, meet at The Mission on Great Mills Road from 3 to 7 p.m. to help distribute any remaining meal baskets. For more information on the food fund, call Mike’s Bikes at 301-863-7887.
Funding application for nonprofits open through Jan. 10
St. Mary’s County government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary’s County nonprofit entities for fiscal 2021, as awarded by the commissioners. The application for funding can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. A release from county government advises applicants to read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted online.
The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit status only. The deadline for submission is Jan. 10, 2020.
The county’s finance department will be holding two one-hour training classes on how to navigate through the online application process. The classes will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Contact Michelle Rance 301-475-4200, ext. 71203, or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign up for the class.
Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow applicants to save and go back and edit your submission until the Jan. 10, 2020, deadline. Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.
Gymnastics class for children with special needs to be offered
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is offering a new gymnastics class, Inspire Movement, for children ages 5 to 10 with special needs. According to the course description, the class will give participants the opportunity to “enhance their confidence, gain executive functioning skills, communication and increased motor skill development.”
The class will be held on Friday evenings at the county gymnastics center in Lexington Park throughout next year. For more information and to register, visit recreation and parks’ website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreation and find the class under the therapeutic recreation link.
Genealogical society potluck set Monday at USMSM complex
The St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society will host their annual Christmas potluck on Monday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, Building 2, Room 135. Bring a dish to share or a family ornament to show. There will also be an optional gift exchange, bring a gift valued at $15 or less. Contact April Havens at genelib18@outlook.com.
DNR urges fresh, local Christmas trees for maximum safety
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources encourages Marylanders to purchase fresh, local Christmas trees.
Growing trees emit fresh air and reduce stormwater runoff, according to a fact sheet from the department, and biodegrade naturally. To choose a fresh tree, the department suggests bending the needles on the tree. If they spring back into shape, the tree is fresh, and if they break off of stay bent, the tree has dried out too much. The department also suggests tapping the tree against a hard surface to see if many needles fall off, and smelling the tree. If the tree has a strong evergreen smell, then it is a fresh tree.
Have pancakes and sausages with Santa
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville will host its annual breakfast with Santa event on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Food and drinks will be free with an offering; proceeds go to ROCK, the church youth group’s retreat. Photos with Santa are an additional $3. For more information, contact the church at 301-884-4132 or visit their website at www.MtZionMech.org.
Fire marshal gives holiday safety tips
The state fire marshal recently released a list of tips to stay safe this holiday season. The agency stated that December is the peak month of the year for home candle fires, adding that three out of five home candle fires are caused by a candle being placed too close to a flammable object.
Christmas tree fires are not common, the agency said, but are likely to be serious when they do occur. One out of four Christmas tree fires are caused by a tree being placed too close to a heat source, according to the agency, which advised that trees should be placed three feet away from any fireplace, candle, radiator, heat vent, indoor lighting or other heat sources.
Christmas in April to host open house
Christmas in April-St. Mary’s County will celebrate its volunteers (past, present or future) on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville from 1 to 3 p.m at the group’s annual open house. There will be a Christmas silent auction, sing along and food. Come enjoy visiting with everyone and view the many scrap books on display from yesteryear. Call 301-884-2905.
‘Story of Christmas’ play set for Sunday in Lexington Park
First Missionary Baptist Church Drama Ministry will present “The Story of Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. through narration, song and dance. For more information, contact the church, located at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park, at 301-863-8388.