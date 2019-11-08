An area chiropractor, who has been suiting up in superhero and professional wrestler garb and visiting children’s hospitals since 1988, leads a group of local superheroes.
When the Foundation 4 Heroes assembles, Jay Lipoff said that he rotates among being Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Hulk Hogan, Wolverine or Captain Foundation, the crew’s own mascot.
“Essentially, what we do is dress as superheroes and visit sick kids in hospitals,” Lipoff said. The nonprofit group also teaches children the “rules of being a hero,” and “finds ways to thank and honor veterans” by attending veterans events and surprising local veterans with gifts.
“There are too many veterans that don’t get the respect they deserve,” Lipoff said.
He said that many of the group’s volunteers are also veterans.
“A lot of the volunteers we have are either veterans or other people who have experienced loss,” Lipoff said. A blog post on the foundation’s Facebook page explains the group was started after the death of a daughter of one of Lipoff’s close friends. “We try to hold it together because we all can relate with the pain the family must be experiencing” during hospital visits, according to that blog post.
“People don’t really realize how much work goes into these events,” Lipoff said, adding that he “couldn’t do it without” his volunteers.
Lipoff said the foundation has visited “thousands of kids” and has attended 50 to 75 events over the years.
The foundation recently gave its largest gift, which included 50-yard line seats at an Army/Navy game, to Jermaine Sewell, a Bay District volunteer firefighter and U.S. Army veteran who is a two-time Purple Heart recipient. “He had never been able to go, so we thought we’d do that for him,” Lipoff said.
In October, the foundation hosted the annual “Race 4 Heroes” in Solomons, a 5K “walk, run, roll or fly” race and costume contest. The heroes will also be attending the USO’s Christmas party in Bethesda on Dec. 6.
Check out Leonardtown’s Veterans Day parade
The public is invited to salute veterans at the annual Veterans Day Parade planned for Monday, Nov. 11, in downtown Leonardtown. The parade steps off at 9:45 a.m. from St. Mary’s Ryken High School and moves along Fenwick Street.
Immediately following the parade, citizens can attend a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, with remarks from veterans and dignitaries and the laying of wreaths at the town’s memorials.
Spectators are asked to park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, the St. Mary’s County governmental center or the College of Southern Maryland and ride one of the complimentary, round-trip shuttles into town. The return-shuttle stop is located across from The Olde Town Pub on the corner of Washington and Shadrick Streets.
Spectators requiring handicapped parking may take Washington Street to park in the public lot beside the Hair Company. The parking lot adjacent to the courthouse on Courthouse Drive is reserved for school buses and shuttles only.
Washington Street and Fenwick Street leading into downtown will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to noon. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control and parade volunteers will assist with parking and street detours.
Parade vehicles, including buses, floats, cars, trucks and motorcycles, should report directly to the staging area at St. Mary’s Ryken between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. All parade vehicles — except emergency vehicles — should be parked by 8 a.m.
Marching groups and other parade participants should park at Leonardtown Middle School and take the shuttle to St. Mary’s Ryken. Parade participants are requested to be in place at the staging area no later than 9:30 a.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled, and the memorial ceremony will take place inside the town hall on Washington Street. For a map of available parking areas, go to https://leonardtown.somd.com/veteransday/2019VetDayMap.jpg.
For more information about the parade or the wreath laying ceremony, contact Brandy Blackstone at 301-475-9791 or brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.
Helen community to salute veterans as well
A Veterans Day observance program will be held at the veterans monument in Helen, located near the intersection of routes 5 and 238, on Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend and join the ranks of fellow veterans to be recognized for their service. For more information, call 240-298-3418 or email hillld@verizon.net.
Historical society to meet in Leonardtown
St. Mary’s County Historical Society will have an open house on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 41680 Tudor Place in Leonardtown. Join the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions to tour the historical society’s headquarters and learn about the collections and resources available to assist in tracing family roots. For more, visit www.UCAConline.org.
Get auto fines reduced
A new state program launched in September has helped over 9,000 eligible Marylanders reduce their outstanding uninsured auto fines, eliminating a significant hurdle to registering and insuring their vehicles. FineFix, a partnership between the Uninsured Division of Maryland Auto Insurance and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration, gives eligible Marylanders the opportunity to pay 20% of their outstanding uninsured auto fines and have the remaining 80% forgiven.
Program eligibility is limited to those who have uninsured auto fines that were delinquent prior to Dec. 31, 2016. To take advantage of this program, participants must enroll online and make their first payment by the end of this year.
For more information on the program or to enroll, visit FineFix.Maryland.gov.
Auction to benefit church set for Nov. 22
An auction to benefit Immaculate Conception Church will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at the church in Mechanicsville. A preview starts at 4 p.m. Preview at 4 p.m. There will be a live Auction, silent auction, bake table, raffles, food table and more. See donated items on auctionzip.com. For more, contact Annette Wood at 301-481-3813, Georgia Russell 301-904-3807 or the church at 301-884-3123.
Volunteers sought for boards and commissions
Citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community can apply to serve on various boards, committees and commissions. Detailed descriptions of the groups and membership applications are available on the county government’s website at www.stmarysmd.com/boards. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19. Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700.
Support local museums
The Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums have supported these historic sites. Recently, because of the backing of membership, the organization helped preserve the Charlotte Hall and Drayden school houses, worked to build and expand the permanent exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and helped fund many free programs for all ages at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
Next year, a brand-new building with modern exhibits will be built for St. Clement’s Island Museum and new permanent exhibits will be going in on both floors of the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Residents can support the Friends group through a variety of membership levels that come with different perks, starting at the individual tier for $40 a year, up to the benefactor level at $500 per year. Call 301-769-2222 or visit www.Facebook.com/FriendsSCI.
Get help to quit smoking
The St. Mary’s County Health Department offers quit tobacco classes and other resources for free to individuals ready to quit using tobacco. For more information, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco or call 301-475-4330.
Election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals willing to serve as election judges for next year’s elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated. Those eligible must be registered to vote in Maryland, 16 or older, not a candidate for public or political party office and able to speak, read and write the English language.
Judges receive $200 per election as well as $30 for attending the required training class. For more information, call 301 475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.