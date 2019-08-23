The St. Mary’s chapter of the NAACP is holding its second Friday in the Park event on Aug. 30 in John G. Lancaster Park off Willows Road in Lexington Park, giving Southern Marylanders a chance to build community through connection.
The first Friday in the Park, co-organized with St. Inie’s Coffee and held in early July, brought out about 225 attendants, BJ Hall, president of the NAACP chapter, said, drawing families from as far as Hughesville and Solomons to Lexington Park.
“We wanted to connect people who wouldn’t typically be connected,” Hall said. “People from different areas of the county, people from different social groups, just allowing them to get to know people they wouldn’t run into on a regular basis.”
In conversations with Catherine Grube of St. Inie’s, Hall said, “We both had similar ideas of trying to organize a community-based event that wasn’t necessarily intended to do anything except for truly build a community” with the mindset of, “let’s just sit down and get to know each other,” he said.
Activities at the free event ranged from raffle drawings for prizes like AMC movie tickets, free haircuts and gift cards, with proceeds supporting the NAACP’s annual back-to-school fair; a demonstration by boxers from Knowledge Boxing gym in Lexington Park; sports like kickball, basketball and soccer; a Zumba class; a moon bounce; and a video game truck.
A fire truck was also on hand to hose down kids in the July heat, and there were food trucks for those who worked up an appetite. Various business vendors and county organizations, including the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, set up informational tents.
For the second Friday in the Park, Hall said they plan to bring more sets of corn hole equipment to host a mini-tournament, and there will be a DJ playing live music, open space for a dance floor and Zumba, with many of the aforementioned activities returning (except the video game truck, which wasn’t quite as big a hit, Hall said).
Confirmed vendors include the St. Mary’s County Health Department and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, the community youth center steering committee, and representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau, Hall said.
Hall previously said he expected the NAACP and St. Inie’s to ramp up Friday in the Park next year after its test run — but “a lot of people asked for it” to happen again, and soon, he said Wednesday, giving community members a chance to enjoy a last taste of summer before school picks back up in September.
At the first Friday in the Park, “people talked about how relaxing it was. … Some people didn’t want to do anything, a lot of people just brought their lawn chairs and sat in the shade and talked in groups,” Hall said.
Those who get there early enough should have a chance to snag the first 100 hot dogs and 50 hamburgers from a participating food truck, Hall said. The NAACP also has about 30 backpacks with school supplies left over from its annual back-to-school fair, Hall said.
Taste beer Saturday at Sotterley event
Sotterley Barn Bash and Craft Beer Tasting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 8 p.m., with an early party for VIP ticket holders starting at 2 p.m. There will be a selection of craft beer, live music and dancing, cornhole toss and other games, and food trucks. Tickets in advance are $20 and include a pint glass and four tastings. VIP tickets are $10 extra and include extra tastings. Tickets at the gate are $5 more. Tickets for designated drivers are $10. For more, visit www.sotterley.org.
Play games with grandparents
Grandparents Game Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hollywood Recreation Center.
Cost is $20 per couple (kids ages 5 to 13 are free), and $5 per additional grandparent or couple. Light refreshment will be served, and a special gift is included.
The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 23, by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71800, or visiting www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
CSM to break ground on health services building
The College of Southern Maryland will begin a new era of health care in Southern Maryland this month with the groundbreaking for its new centralized Center for Health Sciences building at its regional Hughesville campus. CSM will celebrate and hear from local dignitaries and regional health care officials during the Aug. 27 sod-turning ceremony starting at 10 a.m.
The center is projected to be completed in March 2021. It will feature specialized health sciences laboratories for CSM’s programs in nursing, emergency medical services, rehabilitation, wellness and fitness, massage therapy, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, health information management and medical coding and medical laboratory technician.
For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/about/locations/regional-campus/health-sciences.
Church to host yard sale extravaganza
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, next to the Apple Basket, will hold its annual yard sale on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days in the fellowship hall. There will be collectibles, dishware, electronics, tools, clothes, toys, books, appliances, furniture and many other items.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Nardine Daniels at 240-925-1543. All proceeds benefit the church’s Hungry Team, which keeps the food pantry stocked, and also helps to offset the cost of utility bills for those in need in St. Mary’s.
Children invited to audition for choir
Audition for the Children’s Chorus of Maryland will be held on Aug. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m., on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, located at 320 East Towsontown Blvd. in Towson. Previous singing experience is not necessary. Register online at www.ccmsings.org.
Prayer event set to kick off school year
The annual St. Mary’s County Moms In Prayer “Prayer In The Park” event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. near the pavilion at Dorsey Park, which is located at 24275 Hollywood Road. Start the school year with a prayer. For more information, visit www.MomsInPrayer.org.
Report stranded marine animals
Marine wildlife — dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, whales and others –are making their seasonal return to both the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, as well as the coastal bays. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone who has seen either a marine mammal or sea turtle in Maryland waters to report it to the state Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding program at 1-800-628-9944.
CHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion
The Chopticon High School Class of 1969 is planning its 50th class reunion this fall. Members or teachers of this class can update contact information to receive announcements for the festivities by contacting Sarah Blackistone Richardson at 240-925-1119 or TheMightySBR@msn.com, or Norwood Graves 301-848-9525 or Saramy1@verizon.net.Seniors can learn about Lyme disease
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services’ Northern Senior Activity Center last month was recognized with a Program of Excellence Award: Honorable Mention in the Nutrition and Health Promotions Category from the Maryland Association of Senior Centers for Lyme Action Tool Kits.
The kits were developed to fill a public education and outreach niche for the complex issue of tick-borne disease. MarieNoelle Lautieri, Northern Senior Activity Center Operations manager and facilitator of a lyme disease support group, learned that the senior community was asking for direct and specific instructions about this topic and produced the tool kit for those not comfortable using, or without access to, the internet.
Toolkits are available free of charge to those 50 years of age or older, one per person. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.