Hello everyone.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more. I will see you there.
The community was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of a truly fine lady who has done so much for the community over the years, Mary Loretta Beavan Norris of Leonardtown, who passed away in Leonardtown on Jan. 2. Mrs. Norris wore many hats. She was a volunteer for the St. Mary’s County chapter of the American Red Cross. I worked alongside of her for many years, and she did a terrific job keeping a watchful eye over the children while their parents or grandparents donated blood. Children just loved her motherly ways. She always asked their parents if they could have juice and a donate.
Mrs. Norris was born on Aug. 7, 1921, in Leonardtown to Bernard Stanton Beavan and Lillian Catherine Mattingly Beavan. She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s, and a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, where she was active for many years. She was one of the founders of the Catholic Daughters of St. Aloysius Church, and a member of the Ladies of Charity as well.
On Nov. 25, 1941, she married her beloved husband, J. Berkman Norris. Together, they celebrated over 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2002. Together they ran the family farm, Wheatley’s Content Farm in Leonardtown.
She also volunteered in the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary’s gift shop and at Cedar Lane senior living community, where, for many ears, she served on the home’s board of directors. According to her obituary, in recognition of her volunteer service, she was recognized both by St. Mary’s County and by the governor of Maryland with the Woman of the Year Award.
She was also a lifetime member of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church in Leonardtown, according to the obituary. In her spare time, she enjoyed working on genealogy for both the Mattingly and Norris family as well as working on jigsaw puzzles.
Mrs. Norris is survived by her daughter, Mary Loretta Copado (Gregory) of Leonardtown, son, Paul Julius Norris (Margaret) of Bluffton, S.C., daughter-in-law, Mary Helen Norris of Leonardtown, son-in-law, Ronald F. Housley of Summerville, S.C., as well as seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. My deepest sympathy is extended to her entire family; Mrs. Norris was truly a nice, charitable woman who will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 21585Peabody St., Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Bingo is played on Friday evenings at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary thrift store, “Almost Immaculate,” is in need of donations of sellable items in nearly new condition for the store. They sell items such as dishes, CDs and DVDs, books, decorations, small furniture, school supplies and jewelry. No clothing, please. The thrift store is located in the Kerr House, which is the white building at the entrance to the church on Route 235 in Lexington Park. People can drop off items on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are also looking for volunteers to work at the store. If you would like to help, or for more information about what items are accepted, contact deacon Mike at 240-542-8369. Proceeds from this store benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at the church and the local community.
You can now apply for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County program, which will be held April 25. This is the 30th year for the group’s one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The volunteer organization helps low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at the group’s office in Mechanicsville, as well as at local libraries and senior centers, or printed from their website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more, call 301-884-2905.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.