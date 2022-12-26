The St. Mary’s County Friends Of the Library recently announced that its winter brunch will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.

The guest speaker will be Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Sciences President Thomas J. Miller, who will present a discussion titled “Maryland Crabs and the State of the Chesapeake Bay.”