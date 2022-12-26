The St. Mary’s County Friends Of the Library recently announced that its winter brunch will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
The guest speaker will be Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Sciences President Thomas J. Miller, who will present a discussion titled “Maryland Crabs and the State of the Chesapeake Bay.”
The traditional menu will consist of quiche, French toast casserole, cream chipped beef over biscuits, fried apples, fried potatoes, scrapple, sausage balls, ham, and a fruit platter with spiced sour cream dip. Coffee, tea and soft drinks will also be available.
The cost is $28. The event is open to the public and registration is required.
Team Tubman thanks all of its visitors for making 2022 another successful year, and for celebrating the 200th birthday of Harriet Tubman.
The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center, which is located at 4068 Golden Hill Road in Church Creek on Maryland’s eastern shore, will be closed Christmas Day, but will be open Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
Regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
Recipe of the Week
Elegant Eggnog and Bourbon New Year’s Eve Toast
By Ellynne Davis
(Serves one)
Ingredients
1 cup Eggnog ice cream
1 cup purchased pasteurized eggnog
2 tablespoons Tobacco Barn Distillery Maryland Bourbon Cream
Ground cinnamon
Fresh mint leaves
Candy cane
Directions: Spoon ice cream into a goblet. Pour eggnog over the ice cream, adding bourbon more or less, to taste. Sprinkle with cinnamon, garnish with mint leaves and peppermint candy.