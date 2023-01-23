The St. Mary’s County Friends Of the Library held its winter brunch Jan. 21 at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Opening remarks were given by Vice President Rebecca Vanecko, who proudly reported that membership now stands at 500, a new record.
She introduced guest speaker Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Paleontology Stephen Godfrey, who held his audience transfixed during his talk on fossils.
Godfrey believes each fossil tells a story, and he refers to himself as a forensic paleontologist.
He described how the size of a shark tooth is calculated by its width; a 5-inch tooth means that it came from a 50-foot shark.
He mentioned that Feb. 22 – it will be celebrated Feb. 20 this year - is Universal Coprolite Day and he had one on display. Coprolites are fossilized poop of animals that lived millions of years ago; they are known as trace fossils as opposed to body fossils, meaning not the animal’s actual body.
January dates at remember
The Lunar New Year celebration began Jan. 22 and continues for 15 days. This is the Year of the Rabbit.
Other important events include happy birthday to Ruby Kersch of Leonardtown and Kazoo Day (Jan. 28), National Puzzle Day (Jan. 29), birthday wishes to Danny Morris (Jan. 30), happy birthday to Dr. Sal Raspa and Bubble Wrap Day (January 31), National Birdfeeding Month, National Grapefruit Month and National Cherry Month (Feb. 1) and Groundhog Day, and Ukulele Day (Feb. 2).
Lonesome River to perform
Jay Armsworthy announces that The Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks Concert Series continues with the Lonesome River Band 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Since its formation decades ago, the band has gained a reputation as one of the most respected names in Bluegrass music.
Tickets are $20 and available at the door, free for ages 12 and yoiunger with a paid adult.
Food and beverages will be available for sale and there will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Doors open at noon.
For more information, go to www.somdbluegrass.com.
Recipe of the Week
Chicken in Coconut Milk and Curry
Serves 4
By Ellynne Brice Davis
Ingredients
3 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut in half
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons butter
1 medium-sized yellow or white onion, slivered
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 13.5-ounce can coconut milk
1 tablespoon hot curry powder
1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
Salt and pepper
Directions: Heat onion and garlic in olive oil until just browned. Add butter, then add chicken breasts to pan and cook until chicken is browned on all sides. Mix seasonings into coconut milk and add to pan, stirring well. Reduce heat and allow chicken to simmer for about 45 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste just before serving. Spoon chicken and sauce onto individual plates and serve with rice and broccoli. The rice really soaks up this flavorful sauce and the amounts given here for the curry powder, paprika, and cumin result in a mild flavor; add more to taste if you prefer a sauce with more zing.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.