North End Gallery will hold a reception for its All Things Art pop-up show 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown.

The exhibit, which consists of artwork, ceramics, jewelry, art supplies, art books, jewelry supplies, pastels, pencils, sketch pads, frames, textiles, ceramics, glass and more, will run through Jan. 15.