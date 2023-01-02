North End Gallery will hold a reception for its All Things Art pop-up show 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown.
The exhibit, which consists of artwork, ceramics, jewelry, art supplies, art books, jewelry supplies, pastels, pencils, sketch pads, frames, textiles, ceramics, glass and more, will run through Jan. 15.
In addition, search through items made available as the gallery’s artists clear out their studios in preparation for a fresh New Year.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America held a pair of events Dec. 17 in Calvert County.
Ceremonies were held and wreaths were laid at each veterans’ grave at All Saints Episcopal Church as well as at Huntingtown United Methodist Church.
All Saints Parish also placed eight ceremonial wreaths dedicated to each branch of service (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and POW/MIA) at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Chesapeake Beach.
Patuxent River State Park recently released its January event calendar
• Snowflake Papercraft will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Create paper snowflakes using a variation on the Japanese art of kirigami. Make-and-take animal-themed snowflakes. Some precision scissor-cutting is necessary; parents of younger children will need to assist.
• Meet the Reptiles will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Nature Center. Learn about reptiles and how they play a vital role in the ecology of the natural world. Get the chance to see a live corn snake and discover how corn snakes have adjusted to meet the challenges of the environment. The event is for all ages and will be held rain or shine. Free, but children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Patuxent River State Park is located in Howard and Montgomery counties along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River and is comprised of almost 7,000 acres of natural areas and farmlands.
For more information, call 443-962-0216.
Recipe of the Week
Pigs in a Blanket, with a savory twist
By Ellynne Davis
Makes approximately 3½ dozen
Ingredients
1 14-ounce package L’il Smokies hot dog snacks
1¼ cups flour
⅓ cup cornstarch
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup butter, softened
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 egg
2 to 3 tablespoon fresh Rosemary leaves, chopped (with extra sprigs for garnish)
Directions: In a bowl, combine butter and sugar and beat until well mixed. Add egg and beat well. Add in flour, cornstarch and Rosemary and beat until just blended. Shape dough into a ball and chill at least one hour. Break off small pieces of dough and wrap them around each hot dog, shaping with your fingers. Bake in a preheated 300-degree oven for about 20 minutes or just until browned. Try to avoid over-baking as this will cause the dough to crack when biting into the wrapped hot dog. Garnish with extra Rosemary sprigs.