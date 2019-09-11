The 73rd St. Mary’s County Fair will kick off next week, with its usual assortment of exhibits, games, rides and food, plus a few extra surprises for visitors of all ages.
While numerous volunteers are the linchpin to a successful fair, the annual event also relies on regular folks from the county submitting items for display and judging — whether it’s arts and crafts, photographs, vegetables, farm animals, flowers, baked goods or any number of other items.
Entry day for the fair is next Wednesday, Sept. 18. While farm and garden entry starts at 11 a.m. that day, and most other categories allow for entries between 1 and 8 p.m.
Those wishing to enter an item for judging at the fair can preregister by obtaining an exhibitors registration number this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the fair office. This can help avoid some of the long lines on Wednesday. Still, though, residents can’t drop off their actual exhibits until Wednesday during specific entry times.
John Richards, longtime president of the fair board, said volunteers have already been at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown and will continue working through opening day by setting up the buildings and sprucing up the grounds.
“Things are falling into place very nicely,” Richards said Monday morning.
He said there are probably 6,000 or more entires into the county fair every year, adding that, “We have a lot of entries, and it fills the buildings.”
This year, for instance, the fair board is expecting an extra number of quilts, so volunteers made sure there was plenty of display space for the handcrafted blankets.
The photography displays are always a top draw, and feature hundreds of images from local residents. The St. Mary’s County Camera Club is responsible for officiating and judging the photography division at the fair, and complete instructions for entering photos, along with all other items, can be found in the fair entry catalog.
Volunteers, including some associated with the local Christmas in April chapter, built a new and sturdier stage in the auditorium building where the baby contest, speech contest and other events are held. Also, fairgoers should keep an eye out for local Lions Club members, who will be volunteering at a mobile health RV all four days to offer free vision and hearing screening to all ages.
And, maybe the biggest news of this year’s fair is the new vendor running the beloved pig races. Not only will visitors get to see the small swine run laps, races this year will alternate with costumed dachshunds, expected to be dressed as “wiener dogs,” according to Richards.
The Queen of Tolerance from last year’s fair, Emily Imhof, will surely be traversing the fairgrounds, and will be on hand at the opening ceremony at to crown this year’s young queen the evening of Thursday, Sept. 19, opening day of the fair.
Judging of the thousands of submitted items takes place starting about 10 a.m. earlier that day. Gates will open around 3 p.m. when that’s complete, and exhibit buildings officially open at 4 p.m. on Thursday next week. The carnival section of the fair will feature a one-price ticket event this evening, and a 4-H horse drill team demonstration will complete the day’s activities.
On Friday, Sept. 20, all children will be admitted free until 5 p.m. The fair will be in full swing by then, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m., and feature 4-H horse and livestock shows, more pig races, a speech contest and lots of other entertainment throughout the day. As with last year, fair organizers are asking that no one smoke or vape on the fairgrounds on Friday; much of the fairgrounds is already off limits to smoking throughout the fair.
Saturday, known as Parade Day, will kick off with the fair parade at 10:30 a.m. and continue with livestock auctions, a jousting tournament and lots of other fun activities. Exhibit buildings will again be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Exhibits remain open on Sunday, or Family Day, from 9 a.m. until about 6 p.m. There will also be a gospel concert, the St. Mary’s Riding Club’s fair horse show and the popular antique tractor pull.
Carnival rides open Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
Gate admission to the fair is $7 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. Passes good for all four days can be purchased for $15 for adults or $2 for children ages 6 to 12.
Check out the website www.smcfair.somd.com for more information, including detailed daily schedules and an online guide for entering exhibits.
See the lights
The Chesapeake Chapter of the United States Lighthouse Society will present this year’s Maryland Lighthouse on the weekend of Sept. 21 and 22 to educate, inform and entertain those who are interested in Chesapeake area lighthouses.
Participants who visit certain lighthouses during the allotted hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. will receive a complimentary souvenir at each. Those who visit all the attractions will receive an additional “completer” souvenir.
Included in the 11 lighthouses in this year’s challenge are four local lighthouses: Drum Point Cove Point in Calvert County, and Piney Point and Point Lookout in St. Mary’s. The other lights on the list are Concord Point, Seven Foot Knoll, Lightship Chesapeake, Hooper Strait, Choptank River Replica, Fort Washington and Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse.
And, there are two additional bonus lights — the Blackistone Lighthouse replica at St. Clement’s Island in St. Mary’s County, and Miller’s Island Lighthouse to be viewed from the popular Dock of the Bay Restaurant in Sparrows Point.
For more information, visit www.cheslights.org.
Ridge carnival continues this week off Route 5
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department carnival will continue this week, open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 15 at the carnival grounds on Route 5 in Ridge. See www.ridgevfd.org.
See hot rods tomorrow
Hot Rod Drag Week will be coming to Maryland International Raceway on Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Competitors are put to a grueling test over five days of drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, upward of 1,000 miles, and includes several stops at dragstrips.
Tickets at MIR cost $20. For more, visit www.hotrod.com/events/drag-week.
School to feature Christian musician
Dan Schutte, an American composer of Catholic liturgical music and contemporary Christian songwriter, will perform at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Friday, Sept. 13. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 14, Schutte will host a retreat at Camp Maria in Leonardtown. Concert tickets are $20 or $10 for students. Retreat tickets are $35. Visit www.smrhs.org/support/dan-schutte.
Tobacco town hall planned for Sept. 26
A new state law goes into effect on Oct. 1 that raises the minimum age to purchase and use tobacco and electronic vapor products from 18 to 21. The Tobacco Free Living Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will host a town hall on the new Tobacco 21 law on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.
“In 2016, 27% of high school students in St. Mary’s reported that they were currently using tobacco products,” Caitlin Kirkpatrick, Tobacco Control Program coordinator for the St. Mary’s County Health Department, said in a release. “We hope that the community will attend this event to learn more about this new law and how it may help reduce the number of youth who are currently using tobacco products.”
Panelists for the even, include representatives from the American Heart Association, Legal Resource Center at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and MedStar Medical Group.
Tickets are not required, but registration is requested. See t21townhall.eventbrite.com.
Sail on the river
Looking for a way to experience the Patuxent River? The Calvert Marine Museum is offering two-hour public sails aboard the historic skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s, departing from the museum dock at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and on Sundays, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20. Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up and $15 for children 5 to 12; no children under 5 permitted. To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises. For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41, or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.
Car show to benefit naval museum
The third annual car show at the Patuxent River Naval Museum will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m. at the museum in Lexington Park. The car show is included in the normal price of admission, which is $4 to $9.
For more, email association@paxmuseum.org or call 301-863-1900. To register a vehicle for $25,, visit www.paxmuseum.com/events.php.
Four UMCES graduate students selected as Knauss Fellows
Four University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science graduate students have been named finalists of the John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship program sponsored by Sea Grant and NOAA.
Caroline Wiernicki, who works with professor Dave Secor at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, was one of the finalists. Her work includes exploring how black sea bass respond to summer storm events and how these natural disturbances effect their movement behavior. The study site east of Ocean City, has been slated for future offshore wind development.
The other three named as finalists are Wenfei Ni and Katie Hornick at Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, and Amanda Lawrence at the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology in Baltimore. They were among 69 finalists nationwide for the 2020 fellowship class chosen to work in either the executive or legislative branches of government on coastal and marine science policy for one year.
Sotterley’s farmers market at Cedar Lane this summer
Historic Sotterley has taken its “Growing for Good” program on the road this summer by showcasing its farmer’s market at the Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. On Wednesdays through Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market will have fresh in-season produce, eggs, local honey and more.
Over the last five years, the Historic Sotterley “Growing for Good” program has donated over 50,000 pounds of produce to local food pantries, according to a release from Sotterley. The market is able to accept payments under the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
A unique approach to land preservation
In a unique partnership between conservation organizations and state and federal government, 67 acres of pristine Calvert County watershed have been preserved for future generations to enjoy.
The July transaction spearheaded by the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust and Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust involved the purchase of an easement to land along upper reaches of Hellen Creek near Lusby from The Nature Conservancy, which in turn donated the land to CPNHT. Monies for the easement came from the U.S. Navy’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program.
The easement will be jointly owned by the Maryland Environmental Trust and PTLT, which will be responsible for protecting terms of the easement in perpetuity. The Cove Point trust will be responsible going forward for its care, including public access. Together with the Hellen Creek Preserve on the southern shore and the newly acquired Turner Road property on the northern there are more than 280 acres of protected property on Hellen Creek.
For more information, visit the Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust website at http://www.covepoint-trust.org.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.