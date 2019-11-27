Grateful decade

Today marks 10 years of “Right, Meg?”
Well, sort of — the column didn’t have an official calling card for months. Not until it seemed possible that I would be writing regularly, and my mom suggested its eventual name over biscuits at Bob Evans.
When I was initially asked to write something for the front of Classifieds in 2009, I was a 24-year-old freshly in my role as special sections editor at the Maryland Independent. In our old building off Post Office Road, Steve — head of Classifieds — popped his head into my dark, interior office to ask about writing something original for the section.
The daughter of a veteran journalist, I’ve been writing constantly since second grade. I’d recently quit my part-time gig at Borders and missed the interaction with customers and colleagues. I was single, too — feeling adrift after the end of a long relationship, then a ghosting by another man I briefly dated. I lived at home. My little sister was in college, studying journalism and videography, and I envied her many friendships. I was a little uncertain . . . of everything.
I started writing without a clear direction. That probably showed. But as time wore on, I gained confidence — not just in my voice, but in the idea that I could have something to say. My “column about nothing” is, I think, about life and relationships. When I met my future husband in 2010, Spencer entered the scene as I fell in love and planned our wedding . . . alongside my sister and brother-in-law, who tied the knot just weeks before we did. I still hear from folks about our “double weddings” in 2013!
Becoming a mom was the major turning point. Welcoming Oliver and grappling with his premature birth in 2015 threw my life into a “before” and “after.” As I struggled with postpartum anxiety and depression, I wasn’t sure if I could continue writing. I had a hurricane swirling inside me, but lacked the focus or energy or desire to express it.
I’m sure that often showed. Thanks for sticking with me.
By the time Hadley arrived in 2017, I’d started to find my footing as a parent. I still sometimes question if I’m goofing everything up, but the darkness that clouded my first year of motherhood has dissipated. I’m very grateful. (Medicine helped. So did talking . . . and just time.)
Writing helped, too. Though painful, I’m proud of the pieces in which I’m frank about my struggles — especially around preeclampsia, parenthood, anxiety. And addressing my quirks has helped me to process them . . . and see them as just personal qualities, not flaws. If I’ve helped anyone else to embrace these parts of themselves, too, then I’m very glad.
Since becoming a parent, it gives me a measure of peace to know that, decades from now, Oliver and Hadley will be able to pull up an archive and read about our family life in their mother’s own words. I’ve also often described my own childhood with my parents, sister, and the dogs we dearly miss. In the absence of a private diary, this has been my diary. Now with more than a thousand entries.
Writing happens in the evenings and on weekends. I try to stay up until after the kids go to sleep, wanting to soak up my non-working hours with them, but sometimes I have to get started while they wind down with a LEGO brick battle with Spencer after dinner. No coffee in the world is going to help me crank out 800 words at midnight on four hours of sleep.
Ollie has started taking an interest in what I’m doing, emulating how I “punch” the keyboard and asking about “my stories” — and when he can start typing himself. Sometimes I pull open a blank doc and help him spell out names: Uncle Eric, Oliver, Hadley. (Uncle Eric, as in life, is always first.)
In quiet moments, I’ve also heard my children whispering little stories back and forth. I recently caught Ollie chatting with Hadley as though he were reading to her, complete with “I said” and “he said” — little interjections that proved he has been listening at story time. My heart jumped. That’s how it began for me, too.
So “Right, Meg?” started out as an assignment, then grew into an outlet. I’ve heard from many readers over the years and been touched by your kindness. I’ve also felt criticism and grown from that, too. More than anything, I appreciate the opportunity given to me a decade ago . . . and I don’t take this for granted.
Thank you for hopping in this crumb-strewn minivan with me — I’m grateful you’re along for the ride. Happy Thanksgiving.
