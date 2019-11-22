This column was originally published Nov. 22, 2017.
Few foods make me happy quite the way that green bean casserole can.
And stuffing. Sweet potatoes. Buttered corn. And really everything we’ve come to know and love about the Thanksgiving table from our years gathered around my grandmother’s.
Spencer and I have hosted America’s favorite dinner since 2014. Taking over the feast from Gram was a rite of passage, and I was excited to do it. Turns out I’ve been pregnant two of the last three Thanksgivings, and extreme nausea has twice been an uninvited guest. So this year? I’m just thrilled to be eating for ... one.
I feel pretty calm about hosting. That’s unusual for me. We ran around Saturday picking up most of what we needed for our portion of the dinner, two kids hanging out in two carts. We’re a traveling circus on a good day, but the eventual combination baby/toddler meltdown was especially exciting.
At least the store wasn’t jammed. I expected bedlam at a place where groceries can be picked up along with the motor oil needed for your next tune-up, but I guess we accidentally timed it well. Walking up to an empty check-out line with two screaming kids did make me feel quite thankful.
It may not seem like it from the way I panic, but I actually love entertaining. We threw quite a few get-togethers our first year in the house. Having company forces me to clean, scrub and tidy what we might otherwise let go for way too long, so I definitely see it as a positive.
Hosting holidays does have its challenges, though I try not to use our kids as an excuse for just abandoning all hope of not cringing when the doorbell rings. I like the idea of being a home where friends and family can pop in with 10 minutes’ worth of text message notice, but the only way I can manage that is to not obsess over cleanliness.
Easier said than done.
Since starting my job in the medical field this summer, I’m acutely aware of . . . germs. Ollie’s premature birth and our subsequent isolation gave us a primer on preventing infections, but it’s taken being around clinicians and talking daily about hand hygiene that really drove the point home.
We have antibacterial wipes in every room of the house. When I’m not wiping little hands or faces, I’m scrubbing my own paws and wiping down counters, doorknobs and phones.
It doesn’t always help, of course. Three of the four people in my household came down with nasty colds last week, and the fourth — Spencer — was barely left standing. Having both kids sick when I’m also awake coughing half the night is basically torture. No one can rest. Coffee flows endlessly.
Having survived last week, hosting Thanksgiving seems like a slice of pumpkin pie. Of course I got a bad cold the week of a major work event that our staff has been planning for months. Combing through meticulous details is challenging when you’re hopped up on both caffeine and DayQuil; I might as well have hooked up an IV for the long days we spent setting up and tearing down. Probably would have felt better, too.
By Saturday morning, making our Thanksgiving shopping list felt like heaven — even if the shopping trip itself did not. Spence usually hangs back with the kids while I run errands alone, but I knew he was going stir-crazy from having been inside with Ollie and Hadley for days.
We were doing fine initially, but our son doesn’t like to leave empty-handed. Everything requires a “prize.” He gravitates toward balloons, and we can usually find 99-cent balloons on a stick. But when he eyes bigger items like motorized cars and games and ride-on tractors? Well.
Spence and I split up to divide and conquer. He was tasked with finding certain items on the list with Hadley, while Oliver and I went in search of the ham, turkey breast, canned green beans and other Thanksgiving staples. Of course Ollie had an unexpected fit as he watched his dad head in a different direction, but that was temporarily quelled by a snack.
Not too very long ago, I would have been up late creating spreadsheets. Each family in attendance would have been asked to bring a certain dish. But I’ve been so foggy-headed and distracted that Thanksgiving really crept up on me.
We’ll be making stuffing with crumbled sage sausage; green bean casserole topped with crispy fried onions; Spencer’s famous slow cooker ham, which gets dropped into a Crock Pot with ginger ale, nutmeg and other spices to simmer away for hours.
I look forward to eating, of course, but the eating wouldn’t be nearly as much fun without the familiar faces of my family gathered in the living room. Thanksgiving has no gift-giving component, so it’s a low-stress holiday in that way. It kicks off the official start to the Christmas season, but it’s not about anything other than focusing on gratitude and pie-eating.
I can do both. At once, even.
We all have our talents.
