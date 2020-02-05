Great Mills woman to lead Sierra Club's state chapter

A Great Mills resident was recently selected to lead the Sierra Club’s state chapter, saying she will continue to fight to protect the environment and promote activities to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors.
Rosa Hance, who has been involved with the Sierra Club for about three years including two as the chair of the Southern Maryland group, is the youngest woman to serve as the chair of the Maryland chapter.
According to a release from the state chapter, “In these roles [Hance] has helped bring increased focus on community coalition building and emphasized the importance of demographic and ideological diversity in sustaining a strong environmental movement.”
A former Spanish teacher at schools in Charles and Prince George’s counties, Rosa has also spent time as a tour guide and as store manager at the Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum and the St. Clement’s Island Museum.
“I’m so excited by the work we do and I find it so meaningful,” Hance said of the Sierra Club.
It’s important, she said, to encourage friends and family to get outdoors and enjoy nature and to protect it for future generations. Hance, 31, has a direct connection to two future generation members — her son, Luke, 5, and daughter, Emmie, 2.
Hance hopes to bring a youthful perspective to the state chapter. Locally, she started up a “Weekly Wanderer” series of morning hikes for families, and was involved with other local outings and tree plantings.
That is only half of the club’s work, though. In addition to promoting nature and the outdoors through fun activities, they also lobby government on environmental issues.
“I’m trying to connect the two,” she said of the fun nature side and the lobbying and activist side of the club.
At the state level, for instance, they are working to secure a transition away from Maryland’s six remaining coal-fired plants in a way to make it “just and equitable to the workers and communities impacted by coal,” Hance said.
As an activist, she has testified on a variety of environmental issues before county commissions, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the EPA. She helped lead a petition drive in Southern Maryland in support of the 2017 ban on hydraulic fracturing in the state, and has led testimony gathering efforts for numerous bills in the Maryland General Assembly.
Each regional group in the state has its own representative on the 15-member board of the Sierra Club’s state chapter.
“We got a little extra” presence from Southern Maryland at the state chapter now, Hance said.
In addition to her being the new chair of the Maryland chapter, Teresa Ball of Waldorf will be an at-large representative and Bonnie Kelnberger of California will be the Southern Maryland representative.
“They’re saying Southern Maryland is taking over … I’m pretty proud of that,” Hance said.
For more information about the state chapter, visit http://sierraclub.org/maryland.
County farm bureau offers scholarship
St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau announced this week that its 2020 scholarship application is available through BECA. The deadline to apply for the common scholarship application, which includes dozens of other local scholarships, is Feb. 18. For more information, email smcbeca@gmail.com or stmaryscountyfarmbureau@gmail.com. To access the common scholarship application, go to www.smcbeca.org.
Watershed association slated to meet Feb. 15
The St. Mary’s River Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Ruddy Duck on St. George Island. Kate Fritz, Alliance for the Chesapeake executive director, will give the talk “Downstream: A story of how the St. Mary’s River inspires my work in the Chesapeake Bay.” The public is invited. RSVP by texting name(s) to 301-904-2387 or emailing Bobsmrwa@gmail.com.
Submit one-act scripts now for Feb. 14 festival
The last day to submit scripts to the Watermelon One-Act Festival 2020 is Friday, Feb. 14. Email scripts with a total running time of less than 45 minutes (up to three per playwright) to watermelon@watermeloninc.org. WOAF is an excellent opportunity to showcase an original one-act play in a competitive environment, cash prizes. For more information, visit www.watermeloninc.org.
Family sought for next Habitat house in area
Habitat for Humanity will host an application orientation workshop on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the ReStore in Lexington Park. The group is looking for the next St. Mary’s family to be part of the group’s upcoming house build. This will be the local chapter’s 21st new home build.
Qualifications include residing in St. Mary’s for at least the past year, a yearly family income of between $38,000 and $50,000, a commitment to pay a reasonable monthly mortgage payment and willingness to help build the home. Reservations are required by calling 301-863-6227, ext. 16, or emailing laurie@patuxenthabitat.org. For more information, visit the website www.patuxenthabitat.org.
Drum clinic offered
There are two remaining drum set clinics with professional instruction offered by SoMar Drummers this month at The King’s Christian Academy in Callaway. Lessons for beginner to advance levels featuring hands-on learning will be provided on Saturdays, Feb. 8 and 15, from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $75 per session or $150 for all three sessions, with military and school discounts offered. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/2152142765091269/ or email somardrummers@gmail.com.
Get tax help for free
St. Mary’s County AARP/IRS certified tax-aide counselors will provide free tax preparation and electronic filing for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of any age in St Mary’s County. Walk-in services are available at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Station 39, 21685 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Each taxpayer must bring a copy of their 2018 prior year tax returns, social security card and a picture ID. A detailed list of tax forms to bring is available at http:smctaxaide.org.
To make an appointment, call 240-466-1740 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Need seedlings?
The Maryland state tree nursery at John S. Ayton State Forest in Preston is accepting orders for the 2020 spring planting season. Orders must be in increments of 25 for deciduous trees and increments of 50 for conifers. See http://nursery.dnr.maryland.gov/.
Regional library hires new staff
The Southern Maryland Regional Library Association recently announced that Mark Volland of Waldorf is its new communications manager. He is charged with providing internal and external communications support to promote the association’s role as a regional resource center for the public libraries in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Volland was Calvert County’s deputy director of communications and media relations.
In addition, Richard Guinn joined the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association as its information catalog librarian. Guinn supports local public libraries through cataloging and classification of all library materials using online cataloging database software. He comes to SMRLA from the Texas Medical Center Library in Houston where he was a cataloging and metadata librarian.
For more information about the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, visit smrla.org.
Christmas in April celebrating three decades
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, 2020, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. To volunteer at this April’s event, or for more information, visit www.christmasinaprilsmc.org or call 301-884-2905.
Scholarship offered by Margaret Brent alumni
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will be offering college scholarships to 2020 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of an alumnus of the school between the years 1931 and 1965, before the high school became a middle school. Applicants will be judged as to the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability (must rank in the upper half of graduating class). Applications are available in the guidance office or career center at local high schools. The deadline for submitting applications to the association is March 31. Completed applications can be mailed to MBHS Alumni Association c/o Sherry or Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
Reserve a room for a party at the library
Anyone looking for a room to hold a private party, such as a birthday, bridal, wedding or baby shower, luncheon, or bridge group, can now reserve a meeting rooms from one of the three St. Mary’s County Library branches.
There is a fee for private parties of $50/hour for one meeting room (use of both meeting rooms combined at Lexington Park is considered two meeting rooms) plus a $100 refundable security deposit for each reservation. Visit the site www.stmalib.org/library-services/meeting-rooms for more.