Happy hometown indulgence

We just completed our eating tour of Western New York.
Trips to my husband’s hometown are never complete without a few stops at his favorite haunts: Taco Hut in Jamestown and the ubiquitous Tim Hortons among them. Spencer loves a good honey cruller.
Personally settled just 15 minutes from where I grew up, I don’t have to venture far to take a Sunday stroll down memory lane in Southern Maryland. We’re all full of these long-ago landmarks: “That’s where the Bob’s Big Boy used to be,” we’ll say, with an addendum about the old roller skating rink or the best pizza joint that closed decades ago.
When Spencer and I started dating, I filled him in on all sorts of Waldorf history. I still do from time to time, I know; I can’t even help myself.
The history of a place is my history, too.
That erstwhile skating rink is where I took rollerblading lessons (disastrously) and helped organize my first event: a “fifth-grade reunion,” which was really just an attempt at seeing an old crush again in an era before middle schoolers had smartphones and Snapchat accounts.
The Bob’s Big Boy was the scene of my early independence (or stubbornness): a story my mother tells with heightened anxiety even now. Circa age two, I fell out of a booth following a stand-off with Mom over who could sit on the outside of the seat. I bonked my head and made baby’s first trip to the emergency room — a memorable moment for any parent. Let’s see that one in the scrapbooks.
Spencer has these stories, too. His hometown continues to change, as any city does, and he has now lived elsewhere for a decade. Spence isn’t able to keep up with the comings and goings of its stores and restaurants, so often we find ourselves looking locations up on Google Maps — just as we would when traveling anywhere new.
Part of him feels sad about this, I know, and I get it. I also get that the only constant in life is change.
And what hasn’t changed? Taco Hut.
Spence and I got out for a rare date night last Friday, leaving a sugared-up Hadley and Oliver with their grandparents while we got dinner. In Jamestown, we stumbled upon a big car show and ran into many folks who knew my husband from various times in his life. It was funny and sweet, actually: the number of people who were introduced as “high school friends” or “college friends,” with big hugs all around. People go. People return.
As much as he enjoyed seeing old buddies, the gleam in Spencer’s eye as we approached Taco Hut is unique to the Taco Hut experience itself. I remember us taking my visiting family there the summer before we got married, and the many times we met friends while passing through or dined there with my in-laws, who love it just as much. Taco Hut is a local institution. The line out the door was proof of that.
We snagged a table for two. I basked in the glory of uninterrupted conversation and the ability to stay seated for more than 30 seconds. No one’s nuggets needed to be quartered, and I didn’t have to apologize to neighboring tables for any outbursts. I shared my chips and salsa with Spencer, who didn’t fight me with a fork for more than his fair share. Glorious, basically.
When our meal was done, I asked Spence if it tasted as good as he remembered: the enchilada revolution with a specific combination of meat sauce and rice. We were stuffed. It was just as good, he said, and the experience was made even better because it’s now a rare treat — a happy hometown indulgence.
Tim Hortons coffee and donuts are also a must. We’ve introduced the kids to Timbits: basically just donut holes, but better because . . . well, because they’re from Tim Hortons.
I was surprisingly good and held off on getting a pumpkin-spiced beverage, citing the fact that it’s still August (and definitely summer here, too). I couldn’t pass up a maple-flavored coffee, though.
When in Rome . . . or Jamestown, that is.
