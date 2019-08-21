Hello everyone.
There will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast hosted by the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Association on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, cream chip beef, sausage, bacon, home fries, fried apples, coffee, tea and juice. Cost is $10 per person or $8 for seniors and $5 for children younger than 6. Carryouts will cost $10.
There will be a fried chicken dinner fundraiser for the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Association at Kevin’s Corner Kafe, located at 24509 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, on Wednesday, Aug. 21. On the menu will be ½ of a fried chicken, french fries and cole slaw. You can eat it or carry out. If you have a party of eight or more, call 301-997-1260 to make reservations.
There will be a yard sale extravaganza at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, next to the Apple Basket, on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days in the fellowship hall. There will be collectibles, dishware, electronics, tools, clothes (used and new), toys, books, appliances, furniture and many other items. For more information or to make a donation, contact Nardine Daniels at 240-925-1543. All proceeds benefit the church’s Hungry Team, which keeps the food pantry stocked, and also helps to offset the cost of utility bills for those in need in St. Mary’s.
There will be a pitch card party on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. Sponsored by the Ridge Lions Club, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7:30 p.m. Beginners are welcomed. Help them serve those less fortunate in our community. Entrance fee is $10 per person and includes a sandwich, chips, drink and dessert, as well as a night of fun with friends, family and neighbors. Additional food will be for sale, and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. For more information, call Bobbie Bell at 301-872-5114 or Terri Kaftan at 240-538-2818 or visit the Ridge Lions Club Facebook page.
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to Charity Rush of Mechanicsville, who shares a birthday with yours truly on Aug. 23. Charity, I hope your birthday is special and the year ahead is will be blessed with much good health and happiness.
Holy Angels Church in Avenue will be holding its annual seafood dinner on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have fried oysters, steamed shrimp, crab balls, fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, pickled beets and all the trimmings. It will be served all-you-can-eat buffet style. The price for adults is $28, children ages 6 to 12 is $8 and children 5 and younger are free. There will also be delicious homemade desserts and a craft table. The raffle prize this year is for a total of $1,500, and you do not need to be present to win. Holy Angels is located at 21340 Colton Point Road in Avenue. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call the rectory at 301-769-3332 or email holy01angels@aol.com.
A very happy birthday to a really nice lady, Lillian Mills-Fenwick, who is 104 and still doing very well. God bless you in the year to come with much good health and happiness.
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will hold its carnival on Sept. 5 to 8 and Sept. 12 to 15, beginning at 6 p.m. each of those days. They will have games, rides, delicious food, nightly prizes (including children’s bicycles) and more.
A very happy birthday to Billy Hill of Mechancisville, who is celebrating his big day on Aug. 25. Billy, have a wonderful day and many more to come.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
A very happy wedding anniversary to David and Patsy Quade of Clements, who are celebrating their special day on Aug. 25. Do have a great day and many more happy years together.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers will be hosting a fundraiser bus trip to the national Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5. The cost is $80. For more information, call Pat Myers at 301-884-8114. This sounds like a fun fall trip. Be sure to make your reservations early to get a seat, because I’m sure this trip will fill up fast.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.