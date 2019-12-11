Hello everyone.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs baked apple dessert, coffee, milk and juice. Cost is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Come out and bring your family and enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast with Santa Claus. The auxiliary thanks you for your support.
Mike’s Food Fund is need of cash donations, food donations and volunteers. Each year the owner, Mike Schwartz, does a wonderful thing to help the community — he gets food baskets together to give to those in need who otherwise might not have a Christmas dinner. You can help make a difference with a donation of $20, which will supply one family with a 10-pound turkey, 10 pounds of potatoes and canned goods for a traditional Christmas dinner. Send donations to Mike’s Food Fund at 21310C Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. You can also call 301-863-7887 for more information.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will have its third annual Christmas celebration this Friday, Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a bonfire, children’s crafts, Christmas carols and more, including appetizers and hot cider. A tree-lighting ceremony will be held on the hill at 7 p.m., and families can hear the story of Saint Nicholas at 7:30 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 15, there will be a breakfast with Santa at the church in Mechanicsville from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Get a picture taken and enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast for $3. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Also, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will hold special services this month. A blue Christmas candlelight service for people dealing with grief, loss, stress or depression will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church in Mechanicsville at 7 p.m. And, Christmas Eve services will be held at on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Early service for families with small children will be at 4:30 p.m., and communion and candlelight services will be at 7 and 10 p.m. Call 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
Flat Iron Farm is now having its beautiful Christmas lights display each evening from 5 to 9 p.m. for people to drive through with no admission. They also have special exhibits, pony rides, hot chocolate and holiday shopping on select nights through the month of December. For more information, check out the farm’s Facebook page.
St. Maries Choral Arts will be at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, go to www.smchoralarts.org.
In celebration of 29 years of service from Christmas in April of St. Mary’s County, the group invites all of its volunteers (past, present or future) to join on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Summerseat Farm for the annual open house. There will be a Christmas silent auction, a sing along and some great food. Visit with everyone and view the many scrapbooks on display from yesteryear. Summerseat is located at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
Bingo is played every Thursday evening at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
I have been quite sick over the past couple of weeks and had to go to CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick last week because of a mini-stroke. Still, though, please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.