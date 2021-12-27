Here's to a happy New Year's celebration

Happy New Year’s Eve everyone — please enjoy a safe holiday weekend.
Appraiser’s fair planned
The annual appraiser's fair at St. Clement’s Island Museum event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You may visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized treasures. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis so walk-ups are welcomed.
The museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, you may contact 301-769-2222 or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
News From the North End Gallery
North End Gallery, a cooperative art gallery of 32 artists that has operated for 35 years, was recently voted “Favorite Gallery in 2021” by readers of Southern Maryland News. The gallery will celebrate this recognition on First Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the monthly Art & Wine Date Night, which is open to the public. The gallery asks that visitors continue COVID-19 precautions to stay safe.
NEG is the place to find outstanding work by Southern Maryland artists on display or online at www.northendgallery.com. The gallery is closed Jan. 1, 2022, and will re-open Sunday, Jan. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. Normal hours will then resume of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. North End Gallery is located at 41652 Fenwick Street just off-the-square in beautiful, historic, downtown Leonardtown. For more information, you may call 301-475-3130. Many thanks to Bea Poulin for sending this item to B2R.
News From Team Tubman in Dorchester
The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park Team thanks all of the 2021 visitors who made the year such a success and welcomes visitors for more events in 2022 at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center.
The park will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Regular hours of operation are Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Black History Month programs will take place on Saturdays and Sundays throughout February. Women’s History Month is celebrated in March.
Unless otherwise noted, events are held rain or shine, are free and are fun for all ages. Donations are always welcomed. Be sure to dress for the weather/activity and wear sunscreen and insect repellent. Also be sure to bring along water and snacks and check for ticks.
The park is located in Church Creek in Dorchester County on the Eastern Shore. For more information, you may call 410-221-2290.
News from the feral cat world
Feral Cat Rescue President Diane Harris reports that this year, due to generous donations, the organization was able to take into its foster system over 260 cats. An additional 270 cats were vetted and returned to their outdoor homes (this program is known as trap, neuter, return). Inside-only homes were found for 255 cats and kittens.
You may donate to FCR using PayPal at www.feralcatrescuemd.org or you may mail a check to Feral Cat Rescue at P.O. Box 623 Great Mills, MD 20634.
Recipes of the week
Ring in the New Year with Lemon Pastries and an Eggnog Punch
Lemon Pastries
By David McGowan, Medley’s Neck
Ingredients
2 egg yolks
1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon lemon extract
Frozen puff pastry dough (enough for 12 mini muffin-size pastries)
Directions: Line mini-muffin pan with pastry dough; chill one hour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. To make the filling: in a medium bowl whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, zest, juice, extract. Remove the pan with prepared dough cups from the refrigerator and add 1 tablespoon filling into each cup. Bake 15-20 minutes or until custard is set. Cool pan completely before removing pastries to a serving platter.
David based his recipe on one he saw in The Washington Post newspaper. He made significant changes such as using frozen puff pastry dough, doubling the amount of lemon zest and adding the lemon extract. He also skipped the meringue topping. Thank you, David, for sharing this delicious recipe.
Enjoy the lemon pastries with this holiday specialty punch.
Sparkling Eggnog Punch
By Ellynne Brice Davis
Serves 4 (recipe may be doubled)
Ingredients
1 quart prepared eggnog
4 ounces rum
2 generous scoops eggnog ice cream (or vanilla ice cream)
Ground nutmeg, to taste
Ground cinnamon, to taste
6 maraschino cherries (more, to taste)
¼ cup crushed peppermint candies
1 bottle Prosecco (or ginger ale)
Directions: Into a punch bowl, pour eggnog and rum; stir. Add the ice cream. Place cherries on top of the ice cream, then sprinkle the nutmeg, cinnamon, and crushed candies over all. Ladle punch into individual cups, leaving room at the top for a splash of Prosecco (the wine will cause the punch to “foam up”). The neighbor who sampled this creation on December 21 declared, “This tastes like Christmas!” Enjoy, and have a Happy New Year.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.