The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring its annual fall craft show on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. There will be about 130 craft vendors from all over Maryland and beyond. They will also be selling raffle tickets for a “fire truck toy box,” which was handcrafted and donated by a Hollywood volunteer firefighter. The auxiliary will sell barbecue and stuffed ham sandwiches, homemade soup, hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and more. Stuffed ham will also be available by the pound, and there will be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. The group will also be selling tickets for a handmade toy fire truck chest, which will be raffled in December. For more information, email Leone Gatton at craftshow@hvfd7.com or visit www.hvfd7.com.
The county was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of its truly fine, life-long St. Mary’s County residents, James Henry “Jimmy” Bowles Sr., who passed away at his home in Leonardtown with his loving and devoted family by his side. Jimmy was born in Abell to the late Susan Alberta Ellis Bowles and John Ignatius Bowles. My deepest sympathy is extended to his devoted wife of 61 years, Margaret L. Vallandingham “Peggy” Bowles, whom married Jimmy on April 19, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood. Sympathy is also extended to his children, James H. “Jay” Bowles Jr. of Leonardtown, Mary Susan “Sue” Abell (Francis) of Leonardtown, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way, as well as his many siblings and friends. Jimmy will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. The family has requested that memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy’s name to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown MD, 20650, to ACTS (A Community That Cares) at P.O. Box 54, Bushwood MD, 20618, or to Hospice of St. Mary’s at P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown MD 20650.
An auction to benefit Immaculate Conception Church will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at the church on Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The preview will start at 4 p.m. There will be a live auction, silent auction, bake table, raffles, food table, basket table and lots of fun and excitement. The big raffle will consist of a 75-inch television for first place, $500 for second place and $200 for third place. They will have items to auction including quilts, furniture, antiques, gift sets, gift cards, sports memorabilia, collectibles and more. Auctioneer will be A.J. Bussler. Food and drinks will be for sale. See donated items at the website auctionzip.com and search 20659. For more information, contact Annetta Wood at 301-481-3813, Georgia Russell at 301-904-3807 or the rectory at 301-884-3123.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs baked apple dessert, coffee, milk and juice. Cost is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Come out and brink your family and enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast with Santa Claus. The auxiliary thanks you for your support.
St. Maries Choral Arts will be at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, go to www.smchoralarts.org.
You can now apply for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County program, which will be held April 25. This is the 30th year for the group’s one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The volunteer organization helps low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers or printed from their website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.