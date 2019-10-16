Hello everyone.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be holding its first Halloween Family Dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and includes two slices of pizzas and a soft drink or juice. They will have children's prizes for most creative, scariest and cutest costumes. This will be held at the rescue squad building, located at 23469 Rescue Lane, off Route 235 in Hollywood. All proceeds will benefit the rescue squad auxiliary. For more information, call 301-373-3131.
Hughesville Baptist Church will hold its annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gather your family, wear Halloween costumes and meet in the church parking lot for games, treats, contests and prizes. They will have snacks and activities inside and out for children to enjoy. For more information, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-3236. The church is located at 8508 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville.
I'd like to wish a very happy birthday to a real nice gentleman and longtime friend, Roy Buckler of Mechanicsville, who will celebrate his big day on Oct. 22. My husband, Don, and I hope you have a wonderful day and a great year ahead blessed with much good health and happiness.
Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood will be holding its annual fall dinner on Sunday, Oc. 27, from noon until the food is gone. The menu will include fried oysters, stuffed ham, turkey with stuffing and gravy, sweet and parsley potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and rolls. The dinner is served all-you-can-eat buffet style. Cost is $27 for adults, $6 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and younger. There will be a country store sale, cake stand and a raffle.
Lions Camp Merrick, a summer camp in Charles County for children with Type 1 diabetes or vision or hearing impairments, will hold its fall fundraiser at the Waldorf Jaycees Hall on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. The Night at the Races event will encourage attendees to purchase a horse for the night to race I one or more of the six races, engage in betting, participate in a public and silent auction, enter a hat contest and more. Admission is $45 and includes great food. All of the funds raised will go directly to the camp. For more information or to buy tickets, call George Kirby at 240-577-0029 or Heidi Fick at 301-870-5858.
Happy birthday to Madison Willett of Mechanicsville, who is celebrating on Oct. 18. Have a great day and many, many more to come.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Road in California, will be holding a silent auction on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will have items such as jewelry, antiques, paintings, themed baskets, bazaar items and more. There will also be soups and sandwiches available for sale.
The ladies auxiliary to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring its annual fall craft show on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. Admission and parking is free. There will be 130 craft vendors from all around Maryland and some from Virginia, with a wide variety of handmade items. The auxiliary will be selling barbecue and stuffed ham sandwiches, homemade soup, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Stuffed ham will also be available for sale by the pound. There will be a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle, as well as a toy box firetruck to be raffled. For more information, visit www.hvfd7.com.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, will be holding its 33rd annual craft fair, sponsored by Sarah Circle and the United Methodist Women, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the church hall. Shop for local crafts, and they will also have delicious food for sale, including baked goods. For table reservations or more information, contact Carolyn at 301-290-0558, call the church at 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org. All proceeds will support the church and its local missions.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sponsor a spaghetti dinner on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse. The menu will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce or plain sauce, salad, garlic bread, French bread and iced tea. The all-you-can-eat buffet will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. All proceeds will benefit the fire department. For more information, contact Elaine Quade at 301-373-2695.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be having a brown bag auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the rescue squad building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the auction will start at 1 p.m. Over 250 items will be auctioned, icluding gift certificates, themed gift baskets and much more. Tickets for the auction items will be $1 each, six for $5 or 25 for $20. Remember to bring your address labels to place on the tickets for ease. Food will be for sale, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle. For more information or to make a donation, contact Bobbie at 301-769-3508 or 301-481-1510.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding a fried chicken dinner fundraiser at Kevin's Corner Kafe today, Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can dine in or eat out.
Remember, the annual St. Mary's County Oyster Festival will be happening this weekend, Oct. 19 and 20, at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The event will feature an oyster cook-off on Saturday morning, and shucking contests throughout the weekend. It's always a fun time.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary is having a fundraiser that will run every Thursday night until there is winner. The queen of hearts fundraiser will be held at Fitzie's Marina and Restaurant, located at 21540 Joe Hazel Road in Leonardtown. Ticket sales are from 4 to 6:45 p.m., and the drawings will be at 7 p.m.
Well, that's about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.