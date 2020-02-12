Hello everyone.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be sponsoring a pitch card party on Friday, Feb. 21, at the squad building in Hollywood. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the games will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. as all tables start together. Cost is $20 and each bump will cost an additional $1 per partner. Payouts, guaranteed if there are at least 40 players, are $150 for first place, $100 for second and third, $75 for fourth and $50 for fight. The biggest loser will receive $20 in prize money. For ties, players will split the money.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and they will be selling squad lottery tickets. This will be a BYOB event, although sodas, water, snacks and sandwiches will be available for purchase. The next pitch party will be held on March 20. For more information, contact Bonnie Lemonds at 301-475-8397 or bonnielemonds@hotmail.com.
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary's County, to be held on April 25, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming celebration event this April. The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. To volunteer at this April's event, or for more information, visit www.christmasinaprilsmc.org or call 301-884-2905.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, Feb. 15. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
Celebrate 15 years of bluegrass concerts at the American Legion in Hughesville, promoted by Jay Armsworthy and the Sons of the American Legion, at the next bluegrass show on Feb. 16. Doors will open at noon and the show will start at 2 p.m. featuring the traditional sounds of Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Tickets are $20 (children under the age of 12 are admitted free), and there will be food and beverages available for purchase. Although not required, nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, go to www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-769-3004.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 21660 Colton Point Road in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs, baked apple dessert, coffee, tea and milk. The cost is $11 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 3. Come out and enjoy a delicious pancake dinner with your family and friends. Carryouts will also be available.
Before I go, I want to tell my readers about my health. I had a mini-stroke the day after Thanksgiving last year. It has cleared up, thank God. But, I am now constantly having problems with broken bones; I've had a soft-bone problem all my life, but it has gotten worse. I recently leaned over and broke a rib on my right side. I also found out I have osteoporosis. It seems to just go from one thing to another. I do want to thank all my readers who are still sending me get-well cards and words of encouragement — it means a lot. I received three cards just this past week.
Well, that's about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now, and happy Valentine's Day.