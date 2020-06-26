Hollywood's Knott, 95, remembered fondly

Local historian John Richard Knott Sr. died last Friday at 95, and is being remembered fondly by family and friends.
Knott grew up at the “Knott House” on the grounds of the Sotterley Plantation in Hollywood, where his family had worked for over 100 years, according to his obituary, later buying a farm in Hollywood at 18 and becoming a waterman, buying and selling oysters. He ran an oyster buyboat on the Patuxent River for 28 years.
In addition to his time as a Patuxent waterman, Knott was also a real estate agent, and grew tobacco, soybeans, corn and black Angus cattle on his farm, according to his obituary.
Later on in his life, Knott became a county historian.
He and his grandson, Shawn, wrote three books together, including “Memories of Sotterley,” “The Good Old Days on the Patuxent,” which recalled the tales of watermen from years past and the old wharves on the sides of the river, and a third and final book on Arthur “Buck” Briscoe, which documented the life of “Mr. St. Mary’s County.” Briscoe was known as a promoter of the county, bringing several U.S. presidents St. Mary’s turkeys, oysters and stuffed hams.
The books went on sale at county locations such as Gatton’s Barber Shop, Cecil’s Store in Great Mills and the Apple Basket store in Laurel Grove.
Knott was buried Thursday morning at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, and a reception will be postponed until COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, according to his obituary, “so this special man can be honored properly.”
Virtual town tour to feature more restaurants
The second installation of the “Discovering Leonardtown” series is set to air online today, June 26, at 11 a.m. The series, which highlights parts of Leonardtown, had its pilot episode air last month, focusing on the big names of Leonardtown dining, including Olde Towne Pub, The Rex, Sweetbay and the Slice House. Friday’s episode will continue the culinary tour, visiting the Front Porch as well as Botanic Coffee Deli and Cafe and Brudergarten in the Old Field Market.
Future episodes of the series will also include a hidden treasure hunt, focusing on attractions and businesses that aren’t as prominent, a look at the arts and entertainment scene in town and a historic look at the town.
The series, which is coproduced by the town’s government and Winson Media, can be watched on www.visitleonardtownmd.com/discoveringleonardtown, as well as on the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page.
Historic St. Mary’s City to reopen next month
Historic St. Mary’s City will reopen its living history museum starting Wednesday, July 8. The museum will be open throughout the summer Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Shop at Farthings Ordinary, or at the museum visitor’s center. The museum has developed social distancing guidelines for tours, including mandatory face masks in all indoor spaces as well as marked “Face Mask Zones” in outdoor areas. Visitors must stay at least 6 feet between their group and employees, as well as other visitors.
Hand-washing stations have been placed throughout the museum, and visitors are asked to use them frequently. The Maryland Dove, and its dock, will be limiting the number of guests allowed at one time, and the St. John’s Site Museum and Struggle for Freedom exhibit will be open by appointments only.
7th District EMS hosting virtual cake auction
The Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be hosting an online cake auction on its Facebook page, where bids can be placed from 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
The auxiliary will be going live on Facebook from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, and winners will be notified on Facebook by 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Cakes can be picked up at the rescue squad building shortly as soon as winners are announced, from 4:30 p.m. on Friday until 6:30 p.m. Cake photos will be posted on Wednesday, July 2.
Drive-thru chicken dinner to benefit rescue squad in Mechanicsville
A drive-thru chicken dinner will be held at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad on Sunday, June 28.
From noon until 4 p.m., the rescue squad will be serving out meals of Rita B’s famous fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, beets and rolls for $12 a pop.
Sheriff: Scammers may be impersonating police
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office released a notice last week that some county residents have received fraudulent phone calls from scammers impersonating sheriff’s office personnel.
According to the release, callers have been demanding money or gift cards with the threat of arrests.
“The agency does not solicit money or gift cards, nor does the sheriff’s office call citizens with threats of arrest,” the release says, also adding the scammers have been able to spoof their phone number to appear as the sheriff’s office’s main line.
Those who receive a fraudulent call can contact the real sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008, or make an online report at firstsheriff.com.
HSMC wins award for its ‘adults only’ tour
Historic St. Mary’s City has won an award of excellence from the American Association for State and Local History for “Sin and Scandal at St. Mary’s: An Adults Only Tour.”
The adults only tour featured subjects that are usually avoided at historic sites, including foul language, body functions, drug use and the role of slavery and racism at the site, causing the tour to present a more complete picture of the past, according to a release from the AASLH.
Birth certificate requests can now taken by mail
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is now taking birth certificate applications by mail, according to a release from the health department.
The birth certificate application can be found at www.smchd.org/birth-certificates, and applications can be mailed in with a copy of photo ID and a check or money order for $25.
Applications should be mailed to St. Mary’s County Health Department, 21580 Peabody Street, P.O. Box 316, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For more information on obtaining vital records, call the health department at 301-475-4330.
County offices closing early next weekend to mark Independence Day
County government administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.
Additionally, the St. Andrew’s Landfill, as well as all six convenience centers, will be closed on July 4, but will be open on July 3 and 5.
All three branches of the county library will be closed on July 4 and 5, and will operate under their standard, limited COVID-19 operations on July 3.
The St. Mary’s Transit System will be closed on Saturday, July 4, but will be operating on normal business hours before and after the holiday.
The Statewide Special Transport Assistance Program will also stop running on July 4, and return to its normal hours on Monday, July 6.
Summer sailing camps set at SMCM canceled
The Brendan Sailing Program for Youth with Learning Differences (Brendan Sailing) recently announced the cancellation of its summer sailing programs at St Mary’s College of Maryland and Annapolis due to ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19.
The decision was made in conjunction with SMCM’s announcement to cancel all on-campus events, programs and summer camps, and potential challenges related to health and safety guidelines for summer camps.Twitter: @DanEntNews