The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a quarter auction on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Doors open at noon and the auction will start at 1 p.m. Bring quarters and have fun while supporting the local hospital. They will have lots of nice prizes, concessions, a 50/50 raffle, handmade quilt raffle and a small brown bag auction. Hope to see you there. For more, call 240-416-4224 or 301-475-6153. The community’s support would be greatly appreciated.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville will present “Who Got the Sheriff?” by Kimberlee Mendoza, a comedy/mystery dinner theater, on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. The menu will include fried chicken and all the fixings. Reservations are required, and tickets are $30. Contact Cathy Johnson at 301-672-0015 or Lesley Maguire at 240-298-7227 or email Lmaguire@mdmetrocast.net. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the church’s Hungry Team.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sponsor a spaghetti dinner on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse. The menu will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce or plain sauce, salad, garlic bread, french bread and iced tea. The all-you-can-eat buffet will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. All proceeds will benefit the fire department. For more information, contact Elaine Quade at 301-373-2695.
The holiday designer purse bingo to benefit Stephen’s Fund will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hollywood firehouse. Sponsored by the Charlotte Hall Rotary Club, this will be the 20th year for the event that raises money for children with special needs and their families. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., early bird games start at 1 p.m. and regular games will start at 1:30 p.m. There will be pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. Cost is $30 ($25 in advance by Nov. 1) for 20 regular games, $5 for extra game packets, $5 for early bird games and specials will be $1 each. For table reservations or more information, email shirley.mattingly@verizon.net.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Road in California, will be holding a silent auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will have items such as jewelry, antiques, paintings, themed baskets, bazaar items and more. There will also be soups and sandwiches available for sale.
A very happy birthday to Brian Mattingly of Morganza, who is celebrating his big day today, Oct. 30. Brian, have a wonderful day and many more.
Aviation enthusiasts, military history buffs and book lovers – the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park will have a used book sale on Saturday, Nov. 2. The museum’s collection team has been busy this past year organizing and consolidating its research library. They have many books out of the scope of the library, so they are holding a huge used book sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the flight technology hall at the museum. They will have books on aviation, all branches of the military, history, biographies, space and other topics. Their volunteers are also donating books for the sale. There is a members-only presale on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more, call 301-863-1900.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary is having a fundraiser at Ledo’s Restaurant in Leonardtown on Nov. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Let the server know you are there to support the squad. The auxiliary is also sponsoring a fundraiser that will run every Thursday night until there is winner. The queen of hearts fundraiser will be held at Fitzie’s Marina and Restaurant, located at 21540 Joe Hazel Road in Leonardtown. Ticket sales are from 4 to 6:45 p.m., and the drawings will be at 7 p.m.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, will be holding its 33rd annual craft fair, sponsored by Sarah Circle and the United Methodist Women, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the church hall. Shop for local crafts, and they will also have delicious food for sale, including baked goods. For table reservations or more information, contact Carolyn at 301-290-0558, call the church at 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will benefit from a pitch tournament on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Quade’s Store in Bushwood. The registration fee is $20 per person with a maximum of 48 players. Prizes are $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and pull tabs. For more information or reservations, call Bobbie at 301-769-3508.
The 7th District rescue squad will also have a brown bag auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the rescue squad building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the auction will start at 1 p.m.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring its annual fall craft show on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. There will be about 130 craft vendors from all over Maryland and beyond. The auxiliary will sell barbecue and stuffed ham sandwiches, homemade soup, hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and more. Stuffed ham will also be available by the pound, and there will be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. The group will also be selling tickets for a handmade toy fire truck chest, which will be raffled in December. For more information, contact Leone Gatton at craftshow@hvfd7.com.
My husband, Don, joins me in sending a special belated birthday greeting to a longtime friend, Roy Buckler of Mechanicsville, who celebrated his big day on Oct. 22. Roy, sorry this greeting is a little late. We hope you had a great day and will be blessed with much good health and happiness in the year ahead.
Well, that's about it for this week, friends. But, before I go, I want to remind everyone the time changes on Sunday, Nov. 3, so when you go to bed Saturday night, set your clock back one hour so you won't be late for church services on Sunday morning.