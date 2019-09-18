Hello everyone.
The 73rd annual St. Mary’s County Fair will be getting underway starting tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 19, continuing through Sunday, Sept. 22, at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown. And, today, Wednesday, Sept. 18, is fair entry day. If you have handmade items such as needlework, canned good, arts and crafts, cakes, pies or other items, now’s the time to enter for a chance to win a blue ribbon.
The fair will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The rides stay open one hour later each day. There will be lots of fun for the whole family. Admission to the fair is $7 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. The rides and games in the carnival area cost extra. There will be lots of fun for the whole family. I’ll see you there.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
A very happy birthday to a really nice lady, Mary Thompson of Morganza, who is celebrating her very special day on Sept. 23. Mary, I hope you have a truly wonderful day and I wish you many more.
The Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding a brown bag auction on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Ridge firehouse. Doors will open at noon and the auction will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $1, six for $5, 14 for $10 or an arms length for $20. There is something for everyone, many great gift certificates, products from local vendors and more. The fire department auxiliary will have food, drinks and a bake goods for sale.
Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the local food pantry and receive five free tickets (limit one per family). The ladies auxiliary will also be a hosting a vendor fair during the auction to help you start your holiday shopping early.
The Margaret Brent Alumni Association will host a charter bus trip for a day of fun to Harrington Raceway and Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 2 The trip includes $15 of free play and $7 toward the buffet. Price is $40 per person, and payment is due by Sept. 18. Mail check to Clarence Bowles, 23269 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. For more information, call 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or email CLJennyB@verizon.net.
The Southern Maryland Antique Power Association will be holding its 10th annual tractor parade on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Leonardtown to benefit Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County. Joining them again this year will be the Baltimore/Washington chapter of the American Truck Historical Society. If you would like to enter your tractor or truck in the parade, or be a sponsor, call Lee Dyson at 301-994-0926. Registration will be $10 and starts at 11 a.m. at Leonardtown Elementary School. The parade is set to begin that day at 1 p.m.
The American Legion Post in Hughesville will be holding its next bluegrass concert on Saturday, Oct. 13, featuring Nashville-based band Williamson Brach, a high energy, high stepping show that will have a fine-tuned variety of bluegrass, gospel and country music, accentuated by Appalachian clog dancing. They were part of last year’s 30th anniversary of Lil’ Margaret’s Bluegrass Festival. Doors to the American Legion open at noon and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. There will be food and beverages for sale. To order tickets in advance, send a check or money order to Jay Armsworthy, PO Box 741, California, MD 20619, and tickets will be held at the door. Although not required, nonperishable food donations will be accepted for Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will be holding a dinner and dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. The menu will include fried chicken, ham and all the fixings. Dancing will start at 7 p.m. with music by True Blue Country.
They will have a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and a Thanksgiving food basket raffle. Tickets are $35 per person. Tables can be reserved with the purchase of a group of eight. To purchase tickets, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or James How Jr. at 301-475-2363 or 301-904-9041. The doors were closed 54 years ago, and they still remember. They are looking forward to seeing everyone this year.
There will be a bus trip to Harrington Casino on Sunday, Oct. 20, sponsored by the 7th District Fire Department Auxiliary. The cost will be $45 per person, with payment due in advance. Price includes water, snacks, $15 in free slot play and $7 buffet credit. They will department from the firehouse in Avenue at 8 a.m. with a stop in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. For reservations or more information, call 301-769-2016, 301-769-4042 or 301-769-2654. If there is no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned. Come and enjoy a fun-filled day at the casino with friends and support the auxiliary’s fundraiser. A nonrefundable payment is due no later than Sept. 22.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.