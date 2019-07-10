The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival will celebrate its 20th birthday this weekend, expanding from its usual one-day event to a three-day anniversary weekend celebration in partnership with the town of Leonardtown and Visit St. Mary’s MD.
The festival, “A Soulful Summer Serenade,” is set for this weekend on July 12, 13 and 14, and will feature a variety of jazz activities, music, seafood, art shows and more.
The festivities kick off Friday evening with a free, jazz-era concert on Leonardtown square with the Chesapeake Swingband performing from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring music from the 1920s jazz age through the swing era and right into modern and Latin jazz. There will also be a special performance from Ballet Caliente during the evening, and attendees can come dressed in their choice of period costume from the 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s.
On Saturday, July 13, the main event will begin on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point featuring jazz acts Art Sherrod Jr. at 3 p.m., Brian Simpson and Paula Atherton at 5 p.m. and Mike Phillips at 7 p.m.
Karen Stone, manager of the museum division, said the event crab cakes, fried fish, stuffed ham, oyster shooters and more.
Stone said the museum grounds, including the actual museum and boat taxi to the island where the Blackistone Lighthouse replica resides, will only be open to jazz festival ticket holders on Saturday. There will be road closures around the museum, and both visitors and residents of the area are asked to follow posted signs.
The St. Clement’s Island Museum will also be showcasing its temporary exhibit celebrating the festival’s 20th anniversary, featuring photos highlighting some of the many jazz artists who have performed over the years as well as signed posters and other memorabilia. Groovespan, a local jazz band performing during this year’s special 20th anniversary weekend, will have some of their instruments on exhibit.
The three-day event will conclude on Sunday, July 14, when the town of Leonardtown will feature various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches, a cocktail movie screening party of a classic jazz-age/themed film and more.
A group of museum and tourism representatives had brainstormed in anticipation of the 20th anniversary to come up with ways to make the traditional jazz festival even more “special,” and concluded a partnership with the town would fit the bill, Stone said.
The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival is the primary fundraising event for the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, the nonprofit organization that supports the efforts of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The first concert, held in 1999, featured jazz guitarist Charlie Byrd. The following year the event expanded to include local seafood vendors and three jazz artists.
Now, 20 years later, the festival has become known as one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events and draws up to 1,000 spectators every summer.
Stone said the festival brings in between $30,000 and $45,000 annually to the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums.
Tickets for the main Saturday concert festival cost $65 in advance or $85 at the gate. Tickets, as well as menus and other information, are all available on the festival’s website at www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com, as well as on the event’s Facebook page.
Kids can participate in flight academy
The College of Southern Maryland Summer Flight Academy will be held next week, July 15 to 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (two sessions offered) at the Leonardtown campus in Building B, Room 115. The CSM Flight Academy is an opportunity for students ages 13 to 17 to have a fun week of aviation classroom experiences with flight skills development and teamwork in a flight simulation setting, as they explore the possibility of a career in aviation, engineering, technology or other STEM-related fields. The curriculum will include a variety of aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles, ground operations and navigation planning. Cost is $16 tuition and $64 in fees, a reduced price thanks to grant funding with the Patuxent Partnership. For more information or to register, visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/community-events/leonardtown/2019-flight-academy or call 301-539-4760.
Yard sale to feature home materials
The annual Christmas in April yard sale on Saturday, July 13, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown from 7 to 11 a.m. There will be building materials, cabinets, counter tops, double-hung windows, round windows, screen patio doors, attic stairs, metal and wood file cabinets, computer desks, household goods, dishes, lamps, blinds and more for sale. Money raised will support the organization that helps low-income homeowners with free repairs. For more information about the yard sale, call 301-884-2905.
Hollywood VFD carnival continues this week
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s annual carnival will continue from Thursday, July 11, through Monday, July 15, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Featured will be food, rides, and games. Unlimited rides each night for $10, or tickets may be purchased separately. Free nightly prizes, children’s bicycle raffles and more. Visit www.hvfd7.com.
Beach conditions can be shown on mobile devices
The Maryland Department of the Environment posts information on conditions of nearly 200 monitored beaches in the state on the Maryland Healthy Beaches app for mobile devices. The app is available for download via the App Store andGoogle Play.
Also, the Maryland Healthy Beaches website www.marylandhealthybeaches.com provides color-coded status reports on beaches throughout the state and daily updates on rainfall, which causes runoff that can affect water quality.
The MDE website also includes information on vibrio, bacteria that occur naturally in brackish water such as the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, especially during warm weather months.
Vibrio infections are relatively rare in Maryland; however, when bacteria come into contact with an open wound it can cause serious infections.
Although swimming in natural waters is not risk-free there are several things you can do to reduce the likelihood of getting sick, according to MDE.
Precautions include: avoid swimming near storm drains and within 48 hours of a heavy rain event, or until the water clears; do not swallow beach water; shower or bathe after swimming; and avoid swimming if you feel ill or have open cuts or sores.
Group looking for someone to map trails
Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust had a group of volunteers to hike Myrtle Point Park over a year ago for mapping trails, but the process was not completed to make the actual paper maps.
The group is hoping to create a comprehensive map of the trails at the county park, and is looking for a volunteer with good computer skills and mapping abilities. To help out, or for more information, email SaveLand@PTLT.org.
Sailing program offered at St. Mary’s College
The Brendan Sailing Program, which provides learn-to-sail camps for children and teens with learning differences, will again this summer offer day and overnight camps at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The program at the college will run from July 17 to 26. Overnight students sleep in the residence halls on campus, take meals in the student dining center and learn to sail at the James P. Muldoon River Center on the banks of the St. Mary’s River.
In addition to sailing, campers experience other water activities such as swimming, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and canoeing. Through Brendan Sailing’s partnership with Spirit of America, students also have the option to learn powerboating and obtain their Maryland Safe Boating Certificate.
For more information, email info@brendansailing.org or visit www.brendansailing.org.
Register soon for CSM non-credit courses
Registration opens July 11 for non-credit courses this fall at the College of Southern Maryland. Continuing education students can choose from an expanding array of quality programs designed to help them meet their professional and personal learning goals. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/non-credit/.
Read books, win prizes
The St. Mary’s College Library Summer Reading Program is underway this summer. The activity is an online reading program for adults open to all members of the St. Mary’s College community including alumni, students, faculty, staff and residents of St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.
To earn points, participants must read a book and submit a review to the library’s summer reading blog. Participants don’t need to check the book out of the library or be on campus to participate. For more information about the program rules, raffles and prizes, visit the library’s summer reading blog at http://smcmlibrary.wordpress.com/about.
Past editions of The Tester available digitally
Archives from 1948 to 1962 of The Tester newspaper, which is owned by APG Media, the parent company of The Enterprise, are now available digitally through the St. Mary’s County Library on its website at http://stmalib.archivalweb.com/reelSelector.php. The library system and Naval Air Station Patuxent River also have made available the list of command histories at the base from the 1940s and 1950s.
The Navy plans to continue the digitization process to include other editions of the paper, including early dates starting in 1943 as well as later issues post-1962. Some editions not currently available online via the library’s website are available to view at the three public library branches. Anyone with access to any pre-1948 editions of The Tester is asked to contact Patrick Gordon at NAS Pax River at 301-757-3343 or email patrick.a.gordon@navy.mil.