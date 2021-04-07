The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Gary Jobson
Genre: Sportswriting, sailing
“Every sailor is doing something important at every moment. There is no letup.” – Gary Jobson
Sample Reading List: “The Racing Edge with Ted Turner,” “Legends of American Sailing,” “Chasing Roosters: A Century of Sailing on Barnegat Bay” and “Sailing Fundamentals, Championship Sailing.”
Gary Jobson was born in 1950 and raised in Toms River, N.J., where he excelled in two things; sailing — he was crowned Barnegat Bay’s No. 1 sailor at age 16 — and writing, where he became editor of the Toms River High School Paper. He continued both passions at the State University of New York’s Maritime College where he won the men’s singlehanded national championship in 1972 and 1973 and served as editor of the college’s newspaper.
He continues to pursue these passions. In 1977, he won the America’s Cup as tactician for Ted Turner aboard Courageous and he has written 21 books, narrated or produced 1,200 television programs and films, given more than 2,800 lectures, and has competed in 5,700 races.
Jobson started his career as a sailing coach at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and later at the U.S. Naval Academy. His articles appear regularly in Sailing World and Cruising World magazines, and What’s Up Annapolis. Jobson is currently Chair of the Board of Trustees of Luminis Health and Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. Jobson spent 31 years with ESPN covering nine America’s Cup events and produced numerous documentaries. He has also covered seven Olympics — including the upcoming Tokyo 2021 games — and an America’s Cup for NBC. Jobson has been presented with two Emmys, four Tellys and an ACE Award.
From 1993-2017, he served as Chair of the Leukemia Cup Regatta Series, which has raised over $60 million.
Jobson, who is a Trustee Emeritus at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, was inducted into the America’s Cup Hall of Fame in 2003 and the National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2011. In 1999, he won the Nathanael G. Herreshoff Trophy, U.S. Sailing’s most prestigious award.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites you to have fun being a sportswriter like Gary. With just 100 words, pick any sport and write about an event or occurrence, real or imagined. Remember to answer who, what, where, when, and why.
Selected responses will be published with next month’s article.
Submit your Fun With Words response to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 25th of the month and receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate.
In March, readers were asked to write an inspirational “radio moment” encouraging people who are struggling to look to their faith to help them make it through.
Here are some original selections:
Christianity teaches that service to others is the highest good. Yet many times when Christians put this teaching into practice they suffer for it. Clergy titter behind their hands in disbelief: Why would anyone humiliate herself that way? Fellow Christians stand by and gossip and whisper, “There goes so-and-so’s slave.” Narcissists, inside our families and out, exploit those willing to serve them. What to do? The answer, I think, comes not from the Gospels but from the writings of a pagan philosopher-emperor. In “Meditations,” Marcus Aurelius writes, “The best way of avenging yourself is not to become like the wrongdoer.”
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
We all know about the Titanic, but the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history has been largely forgotten. Why is that?
The “Sultana”, a Mississippi riverboat, exploded on April 27, 1865. The sinking inferno claimed about 1800 Civil War prisoners. Arguably, “prisoners” are “enemies of the people”. Accordingly, the Sultana disaster slipped from our National memory.
Forgetting an enemy is usually a good thing...unless, of course...I am that enemy.
As a prisoner, I have been encouraged by Christians who loved one Particular enemy. With that, I found Christ’s Lifeboat and was saved from my own sinking inferno.
Steve Baker, Hughesville