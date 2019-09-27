The Do Dah Deli, a former Leonardtown mainstay, has returned after nine years of absence, bringing back its famous sandwiches with 1960s and ‘70s flair.
The original Do Dah Deli opened in Leonardtown in 2000 after sisters Nicole Battaglia Wolf and Maria Battaglia Perrygo, and their late mother, Diane Battaglia, moved to St. Mary’s from the Bay Area in the state of California.
“The one thing that we really missed from San Francisco was a good deli,” Wolf said in an interview this week. She said that the family wanted to open “kind of a San Francisco, versus a New York deli” in the area.
“We’re all from California, and my mom was a product of the ‘60s,” Wolf said. “We decided we were just gonna come in and be who we are.”
The original deli closed in 2005, but after a short hiatus, it reopened in 2007 until closing again in 2010.
“Nine years went by, and we moved back to California for a while,” Wolf said.
She and her sister took care of their mother, who died in 2011 of pancreatic cancer.
About a year and a half ago, Wolf said that the family was given an offer to restart the deli.
The newest incarnation of the deli, located next to Dunkin’ Donuts in Leonardtown, opened Tuesday, and Wolf said that plenty of former customers have already returned to see the new location.
The sisters’ sons, Vinnie and Lukas, who were 9 and 11 years old when the first deli opened, are now full-time employees at the deli.
“They were raised in it and were helping us from the beginning,” Wolf said. “We’re all family here.”
Wolf said the deli’s first few days have been “so far so good,” and that the deli has been steady all day.
She said that the deli’s most popular sandwiches have been the Reuben (“The Midler”), the Cuban (“The Babalu”) and quickly rising, the “Culture Club.” Other signature items include “The Garcia,” “The Plant & Page,” “The Eggman” and “The Walrus.”
SMECO to support fight against opioids
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is inviting local organizations that are working to end the opioid crisis to apply for the charitable funds that will be raised in 2020. As part of its commitment to the community, each year SMECO raises money for a different local charity.
For 2020 SMECO is focusing on organizations working to end the opioid epidemic in Southern Maryland.
To be considered, organizations must be located in SMECO’s service area and working to address the opioid epidemic through education, prevention, or treatment. To submit an online application by Oct. 1, go to smeco.coop/charity.
Census workers already out in force
Workers with the U.S. Census Bureau are out working in neighborhoods in St. Mary’s County in preparation for the 2020 census count. Address canvassing operations began in August and continue through October, updating address lists of households, according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
To help identify address listers, employees will have badges and briefcases indicating their affiliation with the Census Bureau. They will knock on doors and ask a few basic questions to verify the address and any additional living quarters on the property. Employees will introduce themselves as a Census employee and show official government ID badge. People may ask them for a picture ID from another source to confirm their identity.
For more information, visit the Census Bureau website or call 301-763-3030.
To report suspicious individuals on a property, call the sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008.
Learn about public school funding
The Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future town hall will be held at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lusby on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
William E. “Brit” Kirwan, chair of the commission, will address the five policy initiatives in the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education Report. David Hornbeck, former Maryland state superintendent of schools, will address what it will take to fund the new law.
An audience question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.
For more information, visit www.middlehamandstpeters.org or email bigconmsp@gmail.com or call 410-326-4948.
Golf tournament to benefit Bay-CSS
Golfers can join Bay Community Support Services on Friday, Oct. 18, for the 14th Annual Bay-CSS Golf Tournament at the Premiere Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro.
The event registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast inside the clubhouse, followed by a mega-putt tournament at 8:40 a.m., then a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Once the tournament is completed, golfers will enjoy a reception in the clubhouse and dine on carved top round and herb roasted chicken.
All proceeds support Bay-CSS’s mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Visit www.baycss.org/golf or contact Stephanie Raines at rainess@baycss.org with any questions or for more information.
Seniors can learn about Lyme disease
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services’ Northern Senior Activity Center last month was recognized with a Program of Excellence Award: Honorable Mention in the Nutrition and Health Promotions Category from the Maryland Association of Senior Centers for Lyme Action Tool Kits.
The kits were developed to fill a public education and outreach niche for the complex issue of tick-borne disease. MarieNoelle Lautieri, Northern Senior Activity Center Operations manager and facilitator of a lyme disease support group, learned that the senior community was asking for direct and specific instructions about this topic and produced the tool kit for those not comfortable using, or without access to, the internet.
Tool kits are available free of charge to those 50 or older, one per person. For more information about the program, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Apple festival planned in Chaptico
Our Lady of the Wayside Church’s annual Apple Festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at the church in Chaptico. Dine-in or carry-out dinners are $28, and include crab cake, fried oysters, fried chicken, pulled pork, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and roll. Apple desserts and apple produce will be for sale. There will be children’s games, bingo, local vendors, a silent suction, raffles, door prizes and more.
Monetary and nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Mary Lou Gough Food Pantry.
County parks offer some reduced rates
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government – St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum – for a minimal fee of $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.
Get help to quit smoking now
The St. Mary’s County Health Department offers quit tobacco classes and other resources for free to individuals that are ready to quit using tobacco.
For more information, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco or call 301-475-4330.