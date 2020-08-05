After much anticipation, the new Leonardtown library branch located on Old Hayden Farm Lane opened to the public on Aug. 3. Stop by and pick up some “berry bugs.”
The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the original opening planned for spring when the governor of Maryland’s wife, Yumi Hogan, had been invited to speak.
The wearing of masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed at all three St. Mary’s County Library branches. Due to the pandemic, the number of visitors in the building at any given time will be limited to 10 to 12 in Charlotte Hall, and 20 to 24 at Lexington Park and Leonardtown. The library’s popular curbside service will continue.
St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell graciously guided me and my husband, Jim, on a tour of the new facility last month. We were impressed by the architecture, the modern technology, the youth-friendly reading nooks and hands-on outdoor musical instruments.
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. All three library locations will be closed for cleaning on Sundays.
(Note: From Family Words, by Paul Dickson, published by Addison-Wesley Publishing Company Inc. Item contributed by Sher Bird Garfield of Seattle. Berry bugs are books (pronounced like “bugs” by a child) taken from the li-berry.)
St. Mary’s County residents are invited to the Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown from 2 to 4 p.m. for Sunday afternoon family skates through Aug. 30. Admission is $5 per person and $2.50 for skate rentals. All who enter the facility must pay the fees (even if you accompany your child but don’t skate; only one parent per child is permitted with no spectators allowed). Social distancing, wearing of masks and maximum capacity guidelines will be enforced. Reservations are required and may be made at recreation.stmarysmd.com where you will also find additional information about the family skate.
St. Mary’s County Art Council scholarships have been awarded. Congratulations to these graduated high school seniors who plan to continue their studies of art: Alizza Damaso, Kasey Ferm, Vanessa Gregorio and Katherine O’Shields. Photos will be posted to the SMCAC website at www.stmarysartscouncil.com.
Crafters have been filling the Craft Guild Shop in Leonardtown with new creations. Newest member Cathy Delligatti has beautiful quilted items to offer including table runners and tea cozies. New glass jewelry and dishes are in from Ev, as well as ceramics for indoors and out from Pat. Find your perfect face mask from the dozens at the shop by Judy and Kay; all masks are individually packaged and come with care instructions. Colorful paper animals and baskets are available from Alexandra, in addition to a wide variety of other items for sale displayed throughout the store. Hours are Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The guild is always looking for new crafters and artists. For more information, contact thecraftguildshop@gmail.com or 301-997-1644.
For your August sky-watching schedule, don’t miss the Perseids Meteor Showers on display through Aug. 26. Peak viewing times are Aug. 11 and 12 (especially Aug. 12 just after midnight). For more information, visit amsmeteors.org/meteor-showers/meteor-shower-calendar.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of the week
This is the time of year when it’s easy to find that you may have too many ‘toes on hand – tomatoes, that is. But as tomato-lovers know, everything goes with ‘toes.
Mini BLT Sandwiches
Yield: 12 mini sandwiches
Ingredients
1 package of 12 mini King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls (or whole wheat)
3 large ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced
16 ounces bacon (or turkey bacon) crisply cooked in slices
1 medium-sized red onion, thinly sliced in rings
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups spring mix lettuce
Salt and pepper to taste
Mayonnaise, to taste
Directions
Open all 12 rolls. Layer bottom halves of each roll with thin tomato slices, onion rings, a small amount of the cheese, one or two strips bacon, and a few sprigs of lettuce. Season with salt and pepper and a dab of mayo. Top with remaining half of roll. Add store-bought cole slaw and potato salad to your plate and voila — an instant sunset-watching (or comet-watching) picnic.
