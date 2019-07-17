Hello everyone.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will host a brown bag auction at the squad building, located at 22855 Lawrence Avenue, on Saturday, July 20. Doors open at 9 a.m. for browsing and the auction will begin promptly at 11 a.m. There will be vendor items and refreshments for sale as well as a baked goods table and a 50/50 raffle. The auxiliary is requesting donations such as gift cards, memorabilia or any other itms that will help this event be a success. All donations are tax deductible. For more information, contact Jamie Weber at 301-481-7421 or jamieweber11@gmail.com. Come out and make this event a huge success and, remember, you will be helping a great cause. I’ll see you there.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, July 20. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to my youngest nephew, Charles Robert Ridgell, who will be celebrating his ver special day on July 23. Charles, I hope you have a wonderful day and the year ahead is blessed with much good health and happiness.
Don’’t have time for a yard sale, or have items left over from a yard sale and don’t know what do to with them? Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville is accepting donations for its upcoming live auction. The auction will take place on Saturday, July 27, starting at 1 p.m. Contact Tom Keller at 301-481-6388 to schedule pick-up or drop-off times. Donations are tax deductible and you will be given a receipt upon request. For more information, visit www.mtzionmech.org.
There will be a pitch card party on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. Beginners are welcome. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and game begin at 7 p.m. This is being sponsored by the Ridge Lions Club. Come out and help the Lions Club continue to serve those less fortunate in the community, and enjoy a night of fun with friends, family and neighbors at the same time. Entrance fee will include one sandwich, chips, soda, coffee, tea and dessert. For more information, contact Bobbie Bell at 301-872-5114 or Terri Kaftan at 240-538-2818. Additional food will be available for sale. And, don’t forget, everyone goes home with a prize.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is having its vendor show on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. There will be more than 30 independent consultant vendors participating. There will be free admission and parking. Refreshments will be for sale by the auxiliary.
There will be a summertime bingo on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mother Catherine Academy in Helen. There will be cash prizes. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 240-538-5244 or 301-884-3165.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.