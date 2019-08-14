Hello everyone.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be holding its eighth annual Everything Sale on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6 a.m. to noon at the squad building on Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown. They will have items including plants, crafts, baked goods, yard sale items and much more. Tables can be rented for $10 by calling Arlene Fenwick at 301-247-0394. They will also pick up items that you wish to donate; call Ricky Chesser at 240-298-5310 or Chip Fenwick at 301-247-2418.
St. George Catholic Church’s annual crab cake dinner will be held on Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. It will be a family-style country dinner, and the menu will include crab cakes, fried chicken, baked ham and all the trimmings. Cost to dine in for adults is $28, children 6 to 12 is $10, and children younger than 6 are free. Drive-through carryouts are $26. They will have bake goods for sale, raffles and a white elephant table. The church is located at 19197 St. George Church Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-0607 or email secretary@stgeorgerec.org.
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to my oldest nephew, Joseph E. Ridgell of Mechanicsville, who is celebrating his very special day today, Aug. 14. Joseph, I hope you have a truly wonderful day and the year ahead is blessed with much good health and happiness.
The Margaret Brent Alumni Association will sponsor a chartered bus trip for a day of fun to Harrington Raceway and Casino on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Price is $40 per person and includes $15 of free play and $7 toward the buffet. Reservations are due by Aug. 15 by calling Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180 or email CLjennyB@verizon.net.
I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of a truly fine, well-loved lady, Mary Lucille Sivak of Lexington Park, who passed away recently. Lucille will be fondly remembered for carrying on her husband’s great deeds at the Knights of Columbus chicken dinners in Ridge where she could be seen working at the carryout window each month.
Lucille was the daughter of the late Eugene and Lilian M. Trossbach, and was the devoted wife of John Sivak, whom she married on July 19, 1952, at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge. They had six wonderful children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Belles. My deepest sympathy is extended to her family and friends.
There will be a yard sale extravaganza at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, next to the Apple Basket, on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days in the fellowship hall. There will be collectibles, dishware, electronics, tools, clothes (used and new), toys, books, appliances, furniture and many other items. For more information or to make a donation, contact Nardine Daniels at 240-925-1543. All proceeds benefit the church’s Hungry Team, which keeps the food pantry stocked, and also helps to offset the cost of utility bills for those in need in St. Mary’s.
Happy belated birthday greetings are extended to Willie Willett of Mechanicsville, who celebrated Aug. 6, and to Benji Thompson of Bushwood, who celebrated Aug. 8. I wish both of you a great year ahead.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers will be hosting a fundraiser bus trip to the national Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5. The cost is $80. For more, call Pat Myers at 301-884-8114. This sounds like a fun fall trip. Be sure to make your reservations early to get a seat, because I’m sure this trip will fill up fast.
A very happy birthday to Sue Ryce of Clements, who will be celebrating on Aug. 18. Have a great day with many more to come.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.