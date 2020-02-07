An exhibit at the Lexington Park library’s art gallery includes two female architects who designed some of St. Mary’s most iconic historical buildings.
The exhibit, Early Women of Architecture in Maryland, features biographies and work of 12 Maryland women who worked in architecture in the early 20th century. Two of those architects are Gertrude Sawyer, who designed Leonardtown’s Tudor Hall restoration in 1950 and the Cremona Estate in the northern part of the county, and Rose Greely, who designed the grounds of the restored Maryland State House in St. Mary’s City in 1933 and 1934.
Sawyer was the second woman to receive architectural registration in Maryland in 1936, first obtaining a license in Washington, D.C., in 1926 after earning a graduate degree in landscaping and architecture from the Cambridge School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture. She designed the Jefferson Patterson estate and Cove Farm in Calvert County, the restored Cremona Estate in Mechanicsville and the redesigned Tudor Hall building in Leonardtown, which became the county library’s headquarters, and later, the county historical society’s headquarters.
She also worked on alterations to the Sotterley Plantation in 1950, Jubilee Farm in Leonardtown in 1941 and the Embassy of Panama in D.C. in 1942, served on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts in 1955, 1956, 1962 and 1963, gaining member emeritus status at the American Institute of Architects, before retiring in 1969. She passed away at age 100 in 1996.
A close collaborator of Sawyer, who worked together with her on the Jefferson Patterson estate, Greely became the first woman to receive licenses to practice architecture and landscape architecture in D.C. in 1926, opening her own firm and later working on the reconstructed Maryland state house grounds in St. Mary’s City. Much of her work took place in the D.C. area, designing residences in Chevy Chase and the capital throughout her years, and becoming a member of the college of fellows for the American Society of Landscape Architects.
Greely retired from full-time practice in 1956 and died in 1969 at 82.
The exhibit is on the walls of the Lexington Park library through March 1, when there will be a reception featuring the exhibit’s curator, Jillian Storms of the AIA. The reception will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the library, focusing on the works of Sawyer and Greely.
For more information, call 301-863-8188.
Psychologist to speak on MLK
A community conversation hosted by the Dressers and Keepers of Eden will feature Edwin J. Nichols, a clinical/industrial psychologist who focuses on leadership through cultural competence.
Nichols will dissect the 1967 Martin Luther King Jr. lecture, “The Other America,” at the Lexington Park library this weekend at “The Time is Now for Action” event, revealing the “other America” that Southern Maryland represents, a release says.
The event will be hosted at the Lexington Park library on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 240-431-2112. To reserve a seat, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-time-is-now-for-action-tickets-88876386665.
Leonardtown to host Valentine’s fun tonight
The Leonardtown Business Association’s monthly First Friday event this month will feature open art studios and workshops, shopping specials and a selfie stop all centered on celebrating the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.
The First Friday drum circle will be hosted at the Leonardtown Town Hall from 7 to 8 p.m., and the North End Gallery will be hosting an opening reception for its annual invitational show as well as its “Little Works of Love” exhibit.
The business association will be running a random drawing for a gift card to a local restaurant — to enter, take a selfie at the “selfie stop” at the former Bank of America building on the corner of Washington and Fenwick streets.
Homemade, all-you-can-eat breakfast coming to firehouse
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Valley Lee will be hosting an all-you-can-eat, homemade breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 8 to 11 a.m.
On the menu this week is scrambled eggs, home-fried potatoes, pancakes, french toast, sausage links, ham, bacon, biscuits, cream chipped beef, sausage gravy, spiced applesauce and grits. Juices, milk and coffee will also be available. The breakfast costs $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.
For more information, contact the firehouse at 301-994-9999.
Partnership to start new series about youth mentoring
The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is running a quarterly Youth Mentoring Series at the Lexington Park library this year, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The behavioral health talks help youth navigate “the challenges of childhood and teen years,” which helps “build resiliency, mental well-being and important life skills,” according to a release from the health department, which says mentoring also helps prevent youth drug misuse and addiction.
For more information, contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at 301-475-6777 or stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.
Census information sessions set in Feb.
The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring temporary workers for the 2020 census. Representatives will be at the Lexington Park and Charlotte Hall libraries over the next month to provide information and answer questions about this opportunity.
They will be at the Lexington Park library on Feb. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m., Feb. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 11 from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Feb. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Feb. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. They will be at the Charlotte Hall library on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 24 from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Feb. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.
Airport farmers market to feature state lawmakers
Another “fly-in” farmers market will be hosted at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this time, with a helicopter arrival of Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) at 11 a.m.
The farmers market will feature locally farmed oysters, breads, baked goods, honey, meats, eggs, pork, apple cider, bourbons and whiskeys, according to a release from Historic Sotterley, which is hosting the event. The fly-in market will located at the airport’s terminal building.
College lecture to focus on masculinity, art
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s annual Reeves Lecture, “The Snow Woman: Some Reflections on Masculinity, Morality and Art,” will feature English professor Jeffery Hammond, who will speak on a “not-so-innocent childhood incident” which lead him to meditate on the male-centered bias of Western art, traveling through the story of Pygmallion and his statue through early modern times.
“This ancient-world legacy was responsible for the longstanding prominence of the female nude in the history of Western art,” a release from the college says. “What’s more, it succeeded in making aesthetic appreciation virtually indistinguishable from male domination.”
The Reeves Lecture will run on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 4:45 p.m. in Daugherty-Palmer Commons on the campus, and is free and open to the public.