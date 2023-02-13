Charles
STEAM Take & Make: Jellyfish will be available for pick up 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7944702.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the La Plata branch. Share the fun of reading. For babies and preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7386441.
Jazzy Yarns will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Join fellow crafters working on their current projects. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6858380.
The Astronomy Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Join the club for an out-of-this-world program. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Building Savings & Wealth will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Waldorf West branch. The financial literacy workshop is part of the library’s How 2 Program Series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
St. Mary’s
All branches will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for President’s Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Recognizing Our Past will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Lexington Park branch. Author, historian and researcher Daryl T. Hinmon will discuss his works and his efforts to celebrate lesser-known figures in Black History and the remarkable achievements of formerly enslaved African American ancestors and their descendants. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Irish Genealogy will be held virtually 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The program will explore the Irish institutions and resources to utilize when researching Irish genealogy and focus on how to research one’s Irish roots and ancestry by concentrating on Irish resources. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Who's Nesting in My Backyard? will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Wild Birds Unlimited owner Barb Whipkey will discuss the who may be nesting in our yards and give tips on helping to create successful nesting habitats and feeding tips for these birds. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
The bookmobile will be at Oak Tree Landing community 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Damsels in Distress: Mermaid Mysteries will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Bayside History Museum. Ralph Eshelman will regale us with a history of mermaids throughout the centuries. Wear your favorite mermaid costume. For all ages. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7916422.
A Black Heritage Month book discussion on “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. The book is about a Black man who joins a cult-like, wildly successful startup, and transforms into a ruthless salesman, unrecognizable to all. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7834964.
Working Wednesdays – Job Seeker Resources will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Prince Frederick location. Professionals, managers, volunteers, and jobseekers of all ages can learn how to build and rekindle effective professional and business relationships, go after the dream, and evaluate your skillsets to love your career! Registration closes the Monday before the event. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7374718.
A Books in Bloom demonstration class will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn tips and tricks to floral design. Open to all. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7846936.