A Smithsonian-associated theater will be bringing a presentation on African American adventurers and explorers to a local library this weekend.
The Discovery Theater, located by the Smithsonian Castle in D.C., will be bringing their original show “Into the Great Unknown: African American Adventurers and Explorers,” which runs during Black History Month, to the Lexington Park library on Saturday, highlighting the histories and heroism of historic explorers.
Included in the show is navigator and translator Matthew Henson, a Nanjemoy-born explorer who successfully traveled to the North Pole with Adm. Robert E. Peary and four Intuit men in 1909, having explored the Arctic together since 1891, according to the Smithsonian Institute.
Also featured is Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel into space as a crew member of the Sept. 12, 1992, Endeavor space shuttle mission. Jemison served as a science mission specialist, and carried out experiments on space motion sickness, frog fertilization in space and bone loss during spaceflight, according to the institute.
Nat Love, also known as Deadwood Dick, a former Tennessee slave turned Dodge City cowboy, will also be featured, according to the theater.
Discovery Theater describes itself as a “gateway” to the Smithsonian for students, using theater to teach school-age children about heritage, cultural arts, science and math, and is “most area schools children’s first visit to both a theater and a museum,” according to their mission page.
The presentation will be hosted in the Lexington Park library’s meeting rooms on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m., and is recommended for anyone ages five and up, with no registration required.
Firehouse purse bingo tickets on sale
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting a purse bingo featuring Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Vera Bradley purses, next Sunday, Feb. 23, starting at 1 p.m at the Ridge firehouse.
Doors open at noon and tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, including 20 regular games of bingo. Additional game packs and specials are $5 each. There will be food and raffles available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Lauren Fairfax at 301-904-9408.
Census bureau visiting libraries
The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for this year’s census count, and will be visiting local libraries to speak about census jobs.
They can be found at the Lexington Park library today, Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or at the Charlotte Hall library tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Next week, the census bureau will be at the Lexington Park library on Monday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be at the Leonardtown library on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; and at the Charlotte Hall library next week on Monday, Feb. 24, from 12 to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday from 12 to 4 p.m.
Additional visit dates are available on the library’s online calendar at www.stmalib.org/events/calendar/.
Women’s rally planned for March 8
A Women’s Rally and Celebration, organized by Democratic Women of St. Mary’s and St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Leonardtown square in commemoration of International Women’s Day and to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The event will highlight women as leaders; encourage women to vote and run for public office; and promote issues including health, education, racial justice and the environment. Any organization that would like to contribute can contact the group by Feb. 21 by emailing iamstmarys@gmail.com.
Registration open for RAD training
A Rape Aggression Defense training class for women and teens ages 13 through 80, taught by Darlene Gentry and cosponsored by the St. Mary’s Library and Lexington Park Baptist Church, will be held starting Thursday and Friday, March 5 and 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the church, and the third class will be hosted on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library.
Registration is required, and can be completed on the library’s website at https://stmalib.libnet.info/event/4037563.
Deadline for sustainability award nominations looms
Nominations are due for the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment’s sustainability awards program next Friday.
Any organization, business or county resident in St. Mary’s County is welcome to apply for the sustainability awards, which recognize local students, restaurants, businesses, organizations and farms for environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative best practices and pollution prevention, according to an information sheet from the commission.
Examples of programs include integrated pest management to reduce pesticide use, native tree planting, pollinator protection, composting of food scraps and yard waste, pursuance of green building by LEED standards and generation of alternative energy.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Email coestmarys@gmail.com.
Sample spirits at naval air museum this weekend
Over a dozen Maryland distilleries will be present at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum this Saturday for cocktail and spirit sampling at the distillers guild’s Spirits of Southern Maryland event.
General admission passes are $40 and include entry to one of two tasting sessions, one running from 2 to 4 p.m. and another at 5 to 7 p.m. VIP passes for $55 can get you in 30 minutes early.
Firehouses to host pancake dinners
Shrove Tuesday pancake dinners will be hosted at the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and at the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department next Tuesday, Feb. 25.
In Leonardtown, the pancake dinner will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse on Lawrence Avenue. The meal is $11 for adults, $5 for children, free for children 3 and under, and $10 for seniors.
And, at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee, the dinner will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and will cost $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.
Pool to host Mardi Gras party
The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be hosting a Mardi Gras pool party on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring swimming, games, pizza and a DJ. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door. See the county recreation and parks board’s site at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/.
Camp scholarship applications available from Down syndrome group
The Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland has opened its 2020 Landon Morrill Summer Camp scholarship, which grants Southern Maryland residents with Down syndrome funds to attend a camp of their choice.
Applications are due by March 21, and scholarships are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. Application forms must be mailed to the Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 455, Hughesville, MD 20637.
For more information, or to download the form, visit www.dsasmd.org/. Additional questions can be directed to Colleen Morrill at c.morrill@aol.com.
Perc testing begins
The health department’s percolation testing, a test to evaluate soil for the quality of residential and commercial septic systems, for the wet season began on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Applications for a new construction perc test are available at the land use department’s website at www.stmarysmd.com/lugm/.
Contact the health department’s environmental health division at 301-475-4321, or the land use department’s permit services at 301-475-4200, ext. 1500.Applications open for internship at health department
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking rising high school seniors and college students for its Student Academy in Public health internship this summer. The internships allow students to have hands-on experience with the field in public health from June 22 through Aug. 18 this summer.
An information session will be hosted at the health department in Leonardtown on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.; applications are due by March 16 and can be emailed to smchd.hr@maryland.gov. For an application, visit www.smchd.org/job-and-volunteer-opportunities.
Tickets available for St. Clement’s cruises
The St. Clement’s Island Museum recently announced several cruises in its “Dinner and a Cruise” series, and tickets are on sale for each of the cruises.
Coming up, on Sunday, April 26, from 2 to 7 p.m., the cruise will focus on the island’s Civil War history and the Black Diamond disaster. Attendees will start out at the Black Diamond disaster commemoration ceremony featuring David Price, who directs the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, and will continue on a guided Civil war-themed tour, then get dinner at a local restaurant.
For more information, or for a full list of the cruises, visit the event page at www.facebook.com/events/3268074899934170/.