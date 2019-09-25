The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has issued season limits for the 2019-2020 oyster harvesting season, which will begin Oct. 1.
There will be no commercial harvesting on Wednesdays, and temporary closures to wild harvesting in certain areas where there is a low abundance of oysters, low natural spat set or where spat-on-shell plantings are being protected, including some areas north of the Gov. William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, according to a release sent last week from DNR.
Additionally, the recreational harvest will be limited to three days a week — Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays only — with no harvesting after noon and a 50% reduction in harvest limits. Details are issued by public notice and are available on the department’s website under “Shellfish Closures/Openings.”
Department scientists expect that these measures will result in approximately a net 26% reduction in oyster harvest. The approach was developed using historic data, findings of the last year’s oyster assessment, and input from stakeholders. They will be combined with other measures outlined in Maryland’s new Oyster Management Plan — the first revision in a decade — with a goal of increasing oyster populations and garnering a sustainable oyster fishery in eight to 10 years.
“The department’s Oyster Management Plan establishes a robust and science-driven framework for a sustainable fishery, which is an ecological and economic priority for the state,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in the release. “With an eight- to 10-year timeframe set as our goal, it is important that we begin implementation as soon as possible. If we combine sustainable fishing practices with other measures such as strategic investment, habitat restoration and sanctuaries, the result will be real, long-term solutions for the resource.”
Oyster population fluctuations are caused by multiple factors, including nutrient pollution, disease, harvest pressure, and freshwater flows, according to the release. Heavy rains the past two years have introduced large amounts of fresh water and greatly reduced salinity in portions of the bay, impacting oyster habitats and reproduction.
For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries.
St. Mary’s College to host two-day symposium about slavery in area
The African and African Diaspora Studies program at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host its second annual fall symposium, “From Invisibility to Remembrance: Commemorating Slavery at St. Mary’s and Beyond,” on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 2 and 3. The symposium is free of charge and open to the public.
Opening events for the symposium begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Cole Cinema in the Campus Center when Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, West Indies, delivers the keynote address. St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda C. Jordan will make the introduction.
Following the keynote address, a roundtable discussion on slavery and the potential for reparations in the United States and the Caribbean will follow at 8:40 p.m.
Ana Lucia Araujo, an author and professor of history at Howard University, and author Keri Leigh Merritt will join Gonsalves for the roundtable discussion, which will be moderated by Garrey Dennie, St. Mary’s College professor of history.
In the Boyden Gallery in Montgomery Hall, on Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 6 p.m., the gallery exhibition “Environmental Justice as a Civil Right: A selection of works from the National Pavilion of Antigua and Barbuda, “16th Venice Architecture Biennale,” will be the setting for a roundtable discussion featuring students and faculty who participated in study tours to Antigua, Barbuda and St. Croix. A gallery exhibition reception will follow the roundtable at 7 p.m. And at 8 p.m., Karran Harper Royal, executive director of the Georgetown University Descendants Association, will present.
Concluding the evening at 8:30 will be another roundtable discussion and audience question-and-answer session featuring Royal and St. Mary’s College faculty and students who worked on the artist selection of the campus project “A Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland,” which will include a site near the new athletic stadium marking former slave cabins at the campus site.
NAACP to hold jazz brunch in Leonardtown
The St. Mary’s County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday, Oct. 12. The event is billed as a “jazz brunch,” and will be held at the Leonardtown firehouse social hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with music by the Casual Groove Band. Tickets for the fundraising event are $60 per person. There will be a $2,500 lottery.
For more information, including how to be a sponsor of the event and how to buy tickets, visit www.stmarysnaacp.org or contact Darlene Johnson at darlenejohnson2012@gmail.com or Charlottis Woodley at wood748@aol.com or 301-863-3011.
Grants for nonprofit arts organizations available
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is seeking grant applications from qualified nonprofit organizations. The arts council awards approximately $40,000 annually to local organizations, events and schools for the presentation of arts activities in the community.
Applicants for grant funding consideration must qualify as nonprofits presenting arts programs or projects in St. Mary’s County or for the benefit of St. Mary’s residents. All funded programs and projects must be open to the public and must meet specific eligibility criteria.
Grant requests must be received by Oct. 1 for programs that take place between Nov. 1 and Feb. 29, 2020. See www.stmarysartscouncil.com to download the application.
Get update on airport’s new innovation plan
A presentation to review recommendations for the St. Mary’s County Airport’s Innovation District master plan will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in the multipurpose room in Building 1 off Airport Road in California.
For more information, email ded@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/ded/innovationdistrict. To register to attend the event, go to airportinnovationdistrictmp.eventbrite.com.
Walk on Saturday to help those less fortunate
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will host its 12th annual Friends of the Poor Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown starting at 9 a.m. The goal of the walk is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by people who are poor, and to raise funds for use in direct service to those in need. Many neighbors struggle to make ends meet. Last year, with the proceeds from the walk, the group was able to assist families and individuals in the community with their electric, rent, oil, medication, food and water bills.
The course will take walkers through the streets of historic Leonardtown. There will be a post-walk brunch, live music, a silent auction, face painting and balloons for children and door prizes. There is no set fee or donation to participate, but consider a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and walkers can invite family and friends to sponsor them. Preregister now at www.fopwalk.org or sign up on walk day starting at 7:30 a.m. at the school. Call Patty Belanger at 301-904-7990 or Joan Goyco at 240-256-5792 for more information.
Student honored
The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism last month hosted its inaugural Youth Service Awards ceremony with featured speaker Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R). Among more than 100 applicants, 10 individuals and three groups were honored for their significant community service in Maryland, including Ashley Williams of Chopticon High School.
The awardees were selected through a competitive review process by a panel of distinguished community leaders and state representatives in charge of volunteer programs across Maryland. Families and mentors of the selected youth are invited to celebrate their contribution to communities.
Learn about public school funding
The “Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future” town hall will be held at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lusby on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. William E. “Brit” Kirwan, chair of the Commission, will address the five policy initiatives in the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education Report. David Hornbeck, former Maryland state superintendent of schools, will address what it will take to fund the new law.
Audience question and answer session will follow the presentations. For more information, visit www.middlehamandstpeters.org or email bigconmsp@gmail.com or call 410-326-4948.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.