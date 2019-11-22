A family deli and liquor store was granted a temporary extension of premises by the county liquor board last Thursday, and owners told the board the deli would be closed during some of the renovations.
St. James Deli, located south of Lexington Park, plans removing the former bar area, known in the past as St. James Pub, and adding a full-sized kitchen in its place, according to David Thompson, who owns the store with his wife, Sherry.
“This is a dream come true for us,” David Thompson said at the deli on Wednesday. “We’re adding 5,000 square feet to the current 2,500 square feet we have.”
The deli, which came into Thompson’s family about 30 years ago, had an on-site consumption bar called St. James Pub, which is now being used for storage after being closed more than six years ago.
“We’re looking to bring everything up to date,” Thompson said at the liquor board meeting, adding that the former pub is “probably about 30 years old.”
Speaking at the deli on Wednesday, Thompson said that while he had hoped the deli could remain partially open during the renovations, contractors estimated that the store would be closed for four to six months beginning in January.
After the new kitchen is completed, he estimated that the store would be able to add another 10 to 15 jobs.
Thompson also said that he would be able to open the store’s food truck after the renovations, saying that the truck, which sits out back of the former pub, would operate “at river concerts, on base and at wine festivals.
“A lot of us think of us as an old liquor store or gas station, but that’s gonna change,” Thompson said.
Fire marshal encourages Thanksgiving safety regarding cooking
The National Fire Protection Association notes that Thanksgiving day is “the peak day for home cooking fires,” followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and the day before Thanksgiving. The state fire marshal recently sent a safety reminder, reminding Marylanders of Thanksgiving fire safety tips.
Never deep-fry a frozen turkey, one tip says, but always make sure your turkey is completely thawed. Never leave a fryer unattended, and keep children and pets away from the area where you are cooking. If you are cooking the bird outside, do not operate a fryer in rain or snow, and be sure the fryer is placed on a sturdy, level surface. Do not overfill a fryer and turn the burner off prior to lowering the turkey into the fryer, then turn the burner back on after the turkey is submerged.
For more holiday fire safety tips, visit the National Fire Protection Association at nfpa.org.
Historic St. Mary’s City to host madrigal dinners throughout December
Maryland’s first capital is taking reservations for its annual madrigal dinners, held on Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14, beginning at 6 p.m. “In 17th-century Maryland, delicacies arrived with the tobacco fleet towards the end of the year,” a release from the museum says, and “the cool weather signaled the time for butchering meat and decanting beverages that had fermented since the harvest.”
The museum has hosted annual madrigal dinners since the 1970s, according to the release. Meals will follow wassail, a hot mulled cider, as well as appetizers. Guests will also be serenaded by St. Maries Musica. Tickets, which include food, beverages, and entertainment, are $95 per person, with a discount for museum members. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s education and research programs.
Also at Historic this December, a holiday craft workshop will be hosted on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees can dip a candle, make a wool angel and be a part of a traditional wassail celebration. Cost is $10, or free for members.
And, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, the museum will be hosting an evergreen workshop with fresh evergreens. Cost is $30, or $20 for members. Registration is required for both the craft and evergreen workshops.
For more information on any of the events, or to register, contact the museum at 240-895-4990 or email info@digshistory.org.
Bay District VFD to host winter wonderland
The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m., with a Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.
The Lexington Park firehouse will have moon bounces, fire truck rides, face painting, crafts and photos with Santa, as well as a “special appearance” by Sparky the Fire Dog.
Shelter to host free Thanksgiving dinner
The Mission in Great Mills will be hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. All are welcome, and the event is free of charge. For more information, or to volunteer, contact Karen at 301-863-7334 or mtosh62@verizon.net.
Create Christmas cards at downtown art center
Create your own Christmas cards using alcohol inks at a workshop held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Leonardtown Arts Center on Washington Street. No prior experience needed.
The $50 fee includes all supplies and instructions by teacher Carole Purcell to make six cards; additional cards may be created for an extra supplies fee. To register, email tworiversartworkshops@gmail.com. For more, visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com.
DNR says early season deer kill is up over 2018
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources released early season deer and turkey hunt results on Monday, noting that the St. Mary’s deer kill increased 47.4% from last year, compared to a state uptick of 12% between September and October.
According to data released by the DNR, St. Mary’s had the highest increase, followed by Charles County with a 46.9% increase. DNR reported that more favorable hunting conditions this year were responsible for the statewide results.
Sheriff’s office sends seat belt reminder
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently sent out a reminder that the driver and all passengers of a motor vehicle must wear a seat belt or be restrained in a child safety seat.
Children under 8 must ride in a child safety seat, unless the child is over 4-foot-9, according to the agency. Fines for not wearing a seat belt or not securing a child in a safety seat are $83.
Seat belt compliance decreased by about 2% from 2017 to 2018, the release reports.