Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville will have a live auction on Saturday, July 27, starting at 1 p.m. in the church hall. For more information, or if you have items you would like to donate, contact Tom Keller at 301-481-6388.
All donations are tax deductible and you will be given a receipt upon request. Funds from this auction will help the United Methodist Men to continue their many ministries. And, they would like to thank you in advance for your community support. For more information, visit www.mtzionmech.org.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is having its vendor show on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the firehouse social hall. There will be more than 30 independent consultant vendors participating, including Avon, Java Mama, Lula Roe, Mary Kay, Thirty-one, Usborne Books and others. There will be free admission and parking. Refreshments will be for sale by the auxiliary. For more information, contact Leone Gatton at vendorshow@hvfd7.com.
There will be a pitch card party on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. Beginners are welcome. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and game begin at 7:30 p.m. This is being sponsored by the Ridge Lions Club. Entrance fee is $10 per person and includes one sandwich, chips, soda, coffee, tea, dessert and a night of fun with friends, family and neighbors. Additional food will be available for sale. And, don’t forget, everyone goes home with a prize. For more information, contact Bobbie Bell at 301-872-5114 or Terri Kaftan at 240-538-2818. Come out and help the Lions Club continue to serve those less fortunate in the community.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is now selling raffle tickets for a “fire truck toy box,” which was handcrafted and donated by a Hollywood volunteer firefighter. I have to say, I have seen it and it is a really nice item. It will be raffled in December, so take chances on it and you could win it for your child or grandchild just in time for Christmas. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and you don’t have to be present to win. For tickets, stop by the firehouse or contact any member of the auxiliary.
There will be a summertime bingo on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mother Catherine Academy in Helen. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and earlybird games start at 6:30 p.m. Admission for this special bingo is $20, and regular games will pay $200 and specials will pay $300. Sunrise or sunset wins get $1,000. Everyone will receive a free goofy pen. For more information, call 240-538-5244 or 301-884-3165.
Here’s a date to be sure to mark on your calendar: Sunday, Aug. 11. That’s the date for the Forget-Me-Not Brunch, along with the silent auction and antique car show being held in memory of Matt Blair and others who have fought Alzheimer’s Disease. The event will be held at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown.
The brunch and auction will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in for the car show begins at 8:30 a.m. and it will be held through 2 p.m. Cost for the brunch is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Car show entrance fee is $25, and includes brunch. Please RSVP to Susan by calling 240-298-3122 or emailing alzbrunch@gmail.com.
