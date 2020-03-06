A local author who is a professor emeritus at the College of Southern Maryland released a new novel last month that focuses on two enslaved people and their master during the War of 1812.
Wayne Karlin, who has written a number of other novels, including “Marble Mountain,” “The Wished-For Country,” “Lost Armies” and “Prisoners,” has worked with CSM for over 30 years, and has a creative writing award there named after him.
Karlin said he began writing in the 1970s after serving during the Vietnam war, before becoming a professor of languages and literature at CSM’s Leonardtown campus.
Karlin’s latest novel, “A Wolf by the Ears,” has won the Juniper Prize for Fiction from the University of Massachusetts Press, which published the book last month.
The novel is set during the War of 1812, when thousands of enslaved people went to the British side of the war in a fight against their captors, and tells the interconnected stories of “two African slaves and their master as they struggle to define what it means to fight for freedom.”
During the war, “thousands of enslaved people were promised freedom if they came over to the British side, and many of them did,” Karlin said. Those units were called the Corps of Colonial Marines, and took part in coastal raids on plantations and towns, including in the Southern Maryland area.
Karlin said he was inspired by history books about the situation, and was interested in “looking at the tension between democracy and the Declaration of Independence and slavery.”
The novel takes place in the tidewater region, with portions in St. Mary’s County and elsewhere in Southern Maryland, as well as in Virginia and Washington, according to Karlin.
CSM’s La Plata campus will be hosting a roundtable discussion and reading from the book on Friday, April 3, with the roundtable starting at 4 p.m. and the reading at 7:30 p.m. The event will be hosted in the Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room at the La Plata campus, and tickets are $3 in advance or at the door with a CSM student ID, or $5 at the door for non-students.
Leonardtown to host ‘Madness’ night
Businesses in Leonardtown are again running their First Friday event, this time, with a “March Madness” theme tonight, March 6.
The monthly audience participation drum circle will be running from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall building, live music will happening at the Port of Leonardtown Winery, shopping opportunities will greet customers at Shepherd’s Old Field Market and there will be an opening reception of North End Gallery’s “Travels in Art” show, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the gallery at 4 p.m. in celebration of the newly renovated exterior.
Students Allison Robinson, Rachel Sams and Jordan Scott from the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Chopticon High School will be showing off their work at the Art Share Series program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s County Arts Council.
And, the Old Jail Museum by the circuit courthouse will start opening during Leonardtown’s First Fridays this week, open for tours from 5 to 8 p.m. During this week’s opening, a special exhibit about Benjamin Hance, the only documented lynching victim in the county, who was held in the jail in 1887 and killed by a mob, will be open to the public for tours.
Small fruit experts to run workshop
The local University of Maryland Extension and the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission are running a one-day workshop on small fruit production at the Baden Volunteer Fire Department in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, March 18.
The workshop will feature small fruit specialists from Virginia Tech, North Carolina State University and the University of Maryland, who will speak about weed control, the future of the mid-Atlantic small fruit industry, optimizing the strawberry plasticulture system, blackberry production in warm climates, identification and management of the fruit pest spotted wing drosophila, disease control for fruit and wine and table grape varietals for coastal plain soils.
For more information, or to register, call 301-475-4484. Register by March 16 to ensure lunch availability.
State health dept. OK’d to test virus
The Maryland Department of Health has been approved to test suspected individuals for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in the department’s Baltimore lab. Previously, COVID-19 testing was done through the Center for Disease Control labs in Atlanta.
The CDC has also recently expanded its criteria for testing, which was previously limited to patients with “clear signs of infection” who had traveled to a region of concern or were in close contact with someone who tested positive, to include severely ill hospitalized patients with unexplained acute lower respiratory symptoms.
Farmers can apply for conservation funding assistance
The deadline to apply for conservation funding from the USDA is coming up later this month. Farmers and forest landowners can apply for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Agricultural Management Assistance program before March 20, to receive funding in 2020.
Applications are taken at all USDA Service Centers in the state, including in Leonardtown at 26737 Radio Station Way.
EQIP offers payments to farmers and landowners for over 110 basic conservation practices, a release from the USDA says, and the AMA program focuses on high tunnels and water management systems.
All eligible applications received by March 20 will be evaluated, prioritized and ranked for funding in 2020. To get started on producer eligibility and planning, contact the Leonardtown office at 301-475-8402.
State-specific program information is available on the NRCS Maryland website at www.md.nrcs.usda.gov.
Student serving on mission trip
Heidi Harris of Lexington Park will be serving on a mission trip from Ohio’s Cedarville University, which is sending 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations over spring break from March 2 to 8. The school’s Global Outreach teams work on health care, ministry, community outreach, evangelism and construction at its domestic destinations, and dental health, medicine, youth, ministry, evangelism and nursing at its international destinations.
Planning a wedding?
The All About Weddings and More Expo will be hosted at the 5 South Event center in Callaway this Sunday, March 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. The expo will have information on planning any milestone celebration, including weddings, baby showers, bar/bat mitzvahs, quinceaneras, retirements and anniversary parties. Professionals can help visitors select a dress, suit, tuxedo, transportation package, venue, makeup artist, hair stylist, photographer, music, menu and honeymoon destination.
Craft fair planned
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be running a spring craft and vendor fair at the county fairgrounds in Leonardtown on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stuffed ham sandwiches, pulled pork, chili and other food will be on sale as well, and vendor spaces can be reserved for $25. For more, contact Darlene at 240-434-1095 after 4 p.m.
Pro bono lawyer available at library
Maryland Legal Aid will be offering free civil legal services at the Lexington Park library on Thursday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m. Attorneys, paralegals and law students at the library can help with a variety of civil issues, including bankruptcy, child custody and support, debt collection, expungement, housing and veteran’s benefits.
Appointments can be made by calling 301-863-8188, and walk-in help will provided as available. Bring all documents needed to the library.