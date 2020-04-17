Local musician releases 'Quarantine Edition' video

A Hollywood musician recently organized a “Quarantine Edition” cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” that features several Southern Maryland artists.
Donovan Farrell has done this before — he was previously featured for recording “True Heroes,” a benefit song for children with serious illnesses, and also recorded the viral country single “Southern Maryland Thang” featuring multiple local voices. That video was posted exactly six years ago earlier this week.
Farrell, who is turning 39 on Sunday, started in music when he was 21, having been born and raised in Leonardtown. He picked it back up again shortly before “Southern Maryland Thang,” and has now been a mainstay in local country singer Robbie Boothe’s band.
He regularly records Southern Maryland versions of holiday classics, Last Christmas he uploaded a Southern Maryland version of “Mary Don’t You Know” featuring many of the same artists as his latest video.
“This is a little break from it, but usually I like to show off the beautiful places down here” in the videos, Farrell said. His past music videos show some Southern Maryland landmarks, including Bowles Farm, North Beach and Solomons.
The “Don’t Stop Believin’ — Southern Maryland Quarantine Edition” video features Brandi Sydnor, Donald Quade, Hannah Peregoy, Phillip Michael Parsons, Tara Rae, John Vallandingham, Wes Ryce, Robbie Boothe and Lakeisha Smith.
Even this video took “an exorbitant amount of work,” Farrell said, but it’s been relaxing to do a music project while he’s teleworking from his job as a telemetry engineer.
The compilation is similar to a controversial video shared by “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot, which showed 25 celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” while in self-isolation in their homes.
“That didn’t go over so well because it was, like, millionaires,” Farrell said, so the group of Southern Maryland singers decided to do their own, with a different song.
Farrell has been all over the country, but says the Southern Maryland music scene is “incredible,” and there are many other local artists he would like to include in his work.
“Every artist has a different talent” down here, he said. For more on Farrell, and to watch the newest video, visit donovanfarrell.com.
Applications for youth livestock program open
Southern Maryland Meats, a branch of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, is opening applications for its 2020 Junior Livestock program.
The program, which open to youth ages 8 to 21 years old in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s who are involved in livestock production, engages young people in raising livestock for meat production.
Although traditional shows, such as the SMILE show and county fair shows may be affected by COVID-19 this year, Southern Maryland Meats still encourages youth to apply.
All 4-H members and Future Farmers of America members are encouraged to apply to the program.
Participants will raise animals for high quality meat production adhering to Southern Maryland Meats standards, including feed, humane treatment and responsible raising practices, and will receive free promotional materials, as well as a $100 completion award.
Applications must be received by May 15. Visit https://southernmarylandmeats.com/junior-program for more information.
Metcom using reverse 911 to announce outages
The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission recently announced that some outages will be reported by phone, through a new partnership with the department of emergency services.
Although water and sewage disconnections are suspended, Metcom will occasionally plan a temporary service interruption to address critical work, and sometimes must shut off water immediately, such as in a water main break.
In theses situations, Metcom will be using reverse-911 calls to announce outages, the provider said in a release.
State launches coronavirus rumor control webpage
Maryland’s emergency management and health departments are encouraging Maryland citizens to check out their new coronavirus rumor control page.
The rumor page analyzes several myths about the virus and allows users to submit rumors they have heard.
For example, one rumor reads: “The National Guard is deployed in Baltimore; martial law will be enacted.”
“At this time, the National Guard is deployed in Baltimore and other parts of the state to assist with distributing food and medical supplies across the State, as well as assisting local and state organizations with carrying out any necessary emergency functions,” state National Guard Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen answered.
Users can also subscribe to the page and receive alerts when new rumors are identified.
To visit the rumor control webpage, visit Bit.ly/Md-Covid19-Rumors.
To assist emergency personnel, plan ahead and think
Hundreds of firefighters and paramedics in the nation have contracted COVID-19, and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, run by former Prince George’s fire/EMS chief Ronald Siarnicki, is offering tips on how you can keep volunteers safe.
First and foremost, call 911 for emergencies only. Many communities have stepped up their non-emergency lines, for example, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is offering telephone reporting of crimes through their non-emergency number.
If you do need to call 911, alert the call-taker to anyone in your household who has been diagnosed with, or is showing symptoms of COVID-19. Firefighters and EMS need to prepare to protect themselves.
Make lists of medications being taken by each member of your household, just in case. In many communities, new rules prevent relatives and friends from riding in the ambulance or entering the hospital, and this information is important for emergency situations.
Collect things someone might need if they need to go to the hospital, including a phone charger, wallet, ID and insurance cards.
And finally, follow your local volunteer fire department on social media for additional safety tips.
Artists can apply for emergency funds
Artists and art organizations who have lost income due to COVID-19 can apply for emergency funds through the Maryland State Arts Council.
To apply, organizations must submit proof of ineligibility, or proof that an application has been accepted or declined for either the US Small Business Disaster Relief Loan, the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund or the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund.
Individual artists must submit proof of ineligibility for unemployment insurance, or proof that they have either exhausted unemployment benefits including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or that unemployment benefits do not fully cover losses sustained due to the governor’s emergency orders.
For more information, visit https://www.msac.org/grants/emergency-grant.