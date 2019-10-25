Saturday is the 18th National Drug Take Back Day, a biannual event coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Administration that encourages participants to properly dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medication.
The Maryland State Police’s Leonardtown barrack and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting events at their respective headquarters in Leonardtown on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cpl. Sean Barlow of the state police said that the program aims to “prevent some of the dangers of having old medicine around.
“You don’t want children taking medicine that’s left around, people can steal medicine trying to get high and taking old, expired medicine can have adverse effects,” Barlow said.
The state police and the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office also have secure drug collection boxes in their headquarters, which are accessible at all times.
“We’re both collecting medication 24/7,” Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said.
The sheriff’s office also has a 24/7 collection box for medical sharps, such as needles, which can also be disposed of at the county health department in Leonardtown and the department’s Harm Reduction Program Satellite Office in Lexington Park, located at 46035 Signature Lane, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
At the last drug take back day in April, the state of Maryland collected 11,814 pounds of prescription medication, according to the DEA. The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office collected a total of 1,462 pounds of unwanted/unused medication in 2018, and has collected 992 pounds so far this year, Babcock said.
The DEA announced last week that this year’s drug take back events will also accept vaping devices and cartridges, provided that lithium ion batteries are removed from the device.
Presentation on slave cemetery set
The St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society will host a presentation on a cemetery discovery at Serenity Farms at the society’s meeting at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus in California on Monday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Franklin Robinson Jr., one of the owners of the farm near Benedict, will narrate how a skull found in 1982 led to the discovery of a previously unknown slave burial ground, and eventually 23 African American burials dating from 1780 to 1810 were identified.
The St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society meeting is open to all interested. For more, contact April Havens at genelib18@outlook.com.
Purse bingo to aid Stephen’s Fund
The Charlotte Hall Rotary Club will host its 20th annual Holiday Designer Purse Bingo to benefit Stephen’s Fund on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department social hall. Proceeds will benefit special needs children and their families. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., early bird games start at 1 p.m. and regular games start at 1:30 p.m. There will be pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, food, door prizes and more. Cost is $30 for 20 regular games, $5 for extra game packet, $5 for five early birds and $1 specials. For more, email Shirley.mattingly@verizon.net. Checks can be mailed for prepaid tickets by Nov. 1 to: The Charlotte Hall Rotary Foundation, c/o Mattingly Insurance, 28290 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
Show support for pets at local bar
Patuxent Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, is having its annual Dog-Gone Tiki Bar Family Pet Day on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Union Jack’s Tiki Bar on Solomons Island. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/PAWSPet.
Beef roast will benefit county’s 4-H
The St. Mary’s County 4-H program will be holding a beef roast at the Leonardtown McKay’s store on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Mary’s County 4-H youth will be selling beef choices for lunch prepared by McKay’s grocery. The youth will learn important life skills such as safe food handling, customer service, marketing and financial accounting by preparing and selling beef sandwiches.
This year, St. Mary’s County 4-H members raised steers as part of their educational projects and sold them at the county fair. McKay’s purchased Gabrielle Wise’s steer and offered to hold a beef roast. Proceeds will support the 4-H program.
Call the University of Maryland Extension Office in Leonardtown at 301-475-4478 or visit www.go.umd.edu/smc4h.
Slow down in school zones, sheriff says
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office recently put out a reminder that the Maryland State Highway Administration or a local authority may establish a school zone with speed limits, and may provide that fines are to be doubled for speeding violations within the school zone. School zones may be established within a half-mile radius of any school.
A sign designating a school zone under this section is equipped with timed flashing warning lights and indicates that fines for speeding are doubled when the lights are activated.
The fines for speeding in a posted school zone are as follows: 1 mph to 9 mph: $120 and 1 point assessed on a license or $160 and 3 points if contributing to an accident; 10-19 mph: $140 and 2 points or $180 and 3 points if contributing to an accident; 20-29 mph: $270 and 2 points or $310 and 3 points if contributing to an accident; 30-39 mph: $540 and 5 points; and 40 mph and over: $1,000 and 5 points.
Highway safety grants awarded
As part of its ongoing commitment to prevent vehicle crashes and save lives on Maryland roads, the Maryland governor’s office recently announced the statewide distribution of nearly $12 million in federal highway safety funds. The funds will be dispersed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and traffic safety-related organizations.
The highway safety funds will be used specifically to address increased use of seat belts in all seats; preventing impaired aggressive and distracted driving; increasing the safety of pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists; promoting use of child passenger safety seats; police funding; and increasing the efficiency of traffic data systems.
The St. Mary’s County DUI Court was awarded $17,652.50 and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was given $21,000.
In addition the Maryland State Police was awarded about $1.3 million for some of its statewide programs and $4.8 million will go toward other statewide traffic safety initiatives.
The funds can only be used for traffic safety initiatives and are allocated based on crash data for each county and/or organization applications.
Arts council looking for volunteers
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of events and opportunities. Call Nell Elder at 240-687-5418 or email info@smcart.org.
County parks offer some reduced rates
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government — St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum — for $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.
Report stranded marine animals
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone who has seen either a marine mammal or sea turtle in Maryland waters to report it to the state Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding program at 1-800-628-9944.