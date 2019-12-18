Deer hunting continues later this week with muzzleloader season, following a strong opening day to a two-week firearm season that concluded last Saturday.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced earlier this month that hunters reported 8,061 deer taken on opening day of the 2019 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 30. This represents a 29% increase over last year’s Saturday opener. However, the overall weekend harvest of 9,201 was down 9% from 2018 due to nearly non-stop rain and wind across the state on Sunday, the agency reported.
The harvest total for the state includes 4,248 antlered and 4,953 antlerless deer. The two-week deer firearm season concluded Dec. 14.
In St. Mary’s, hunters took 175 deer on opening day Saturday and 33 on the Sunday of opening weekend.
“Rain once again plagued hunters this year for part of the opening weekend, but many hunters took advantage of a dry Saturday and were still able to put venison in the freezer,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said in a release. “The strong antlerless harvest for the weekend is reassuring, and is vital for managing deer numbers in the state.”
Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett and western Washington counties — brought in 878 antlered deer. Hunters in Region B — the rest of the state — brought in 3,370 antlered and 4,953 antlerless deer.
Junior hunters enjoyed excellent deer hunting weather and harvested 2,423 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days earlier last month on Nov. 16 and 17. The harvest was 12% higher than the official total of 2,164 last year. Juniors registered 1,471 antlered and 952 antlerless deer. Junior hunters in St. Mary’s County took 53 deer that weekend.
The second segment of the muzzleloader deer hunting season will open Saturday, Dec. 21, and run through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this season.
“The late muzzleloader season occurs when hunters can enjoy cooler temperatures and time in the field with friends and family during the holiday season,” Peditto said in a release. “The season is important to the state’s deer management program and for reaching our deer harvest objectives.”
Maryland hunters are encouraged to donate any extra deer they may harvest to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Hunters are reminded that they may claim a tax credit of up to $50 for each legally taken deer that is processed and donated to a nonprofit food sharing program, up to $200 max per hunter.
According to DNR, there are three locations in St. Mary’s: Nice Rack Butcher Shop (240-925-0744) on Glebe Farm Lane in Mechanicsville, Ridgell’s Whitetail Butcher Shop (301-904-0406) on Friendly Way in Dameron, and Wild Game Processor (301-475-9667) on Indian Bridge Road in California. For more about donating deer, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/hunt_trap/fhfh.aspx.
CSM campuses get ready to close for winter break
All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland will close on Friday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. and remained closed through Jan. 1, 2020, for winter break. Campuses will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2. The CSM pools and fitness centers will also follow this schedule. During the break, online services are available at www.csmd.edu. Students enrolled in the winter session will have access to services and resources during this time.
Soccer referees sought
St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time youth and adult indoor soccer referees for the upcoming winter program beginning in January.
Qualifications for referees include strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a trainable attitude and good communication skills. Salary ranges from $12 to $20 per hour, based on age division. Referees are need for evening games on Thursdays and Fridays, and for Saturday games from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To apply, go to www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf. For more information, call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext. 71830.
‘Blue’ church service planned for Dec. 19
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will hold its special Blue Christmas Service on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at the church located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville.
The special candlelight service is for people dealing with grief, loss, stress or depression. Sometimes called a “Longest Night Service,” it’s a quieter, healing version of the Christmas Eve service.
For more information about the Blue Christmas Service, call 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
Land trust seeks both donations and volunteers
The Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust recently put out a request for donations. “We know you have many choices in this giving season. We hope you will think local by keeping PTLT in mind as you consider your end-of-year giving,” a release states. Contributions to PTLT are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged in the group’s print and electronic communications.
Those wishing to donate to the land trust, which aims to preserve land by putting acreage into easements that restrict building, can mail checks to PTLT, P.O. Box 1955, Leonardtown, MD 20650. For electronic payment, visit www.ptlt.org. For more information about donating or volunteering, contact Frank Allen, PTLT president, at 301-862-3421 or frank@ptlt.org.
Hunters permitted to bag one goose per day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s migratory Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season will take place in two segments, Friday, Dec. 20, through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, and Jan. 14, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2020. Hunters can bag one goose per day in Maryland’s AP Canada Goose Hunting Zone. Shooting hours for this season and zone are from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
“Canada goose hunting is a time-honored Maryland tradition that gives friends and family a chance to reconnect as they enjoy the sights and sounds of a day in the field,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said in a release. “We encourage all hunters to bring a new or novice hunter along on a trip to their waterfowl blind.”
More information about waterfowl seasons, regulations and license requirements, is available online at www.eregulations.com/maryland/hunting/migratory-game-bird-hunting. Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Department of Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 sport license agents statewide.
Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.
The Arc raises money
The Arc Southern Maryland wanted to do something different this year for #GivingTuesday, which was held worldwide on Dec. 3. Each Tuesday, during the month of November, an important cause was highlighted and shared with the community, creating a GivingTuesday campaign.
The Arc Southern Maryland raised funds for specific needs, including abuse/neglect training for the individuals they support. According to the agency, 60% of people with disabilities have been abused, and as a leading advocate The Arc wants to change this statistic, according to a release. They currently offer a training for self-advocates to prevent, identify and report abuse. This service isn’t covered by any of the traditional funding received, so The Arc relies on its supporters to provide the training needed to protect the people served.
The funds raised will also provide for a Christmas celebration, dinner and gifts to those in The Arc’s residential program. Renee Seigley, director of development, said in the release, “Many of the individuals we support do not have family to go home to for the holidays. The Arc Southern Maryland staff is there only family. Funding we typically receive doesn’t cover the costs of ‘extras’ like holidays.”
The Arc raised $10,341 by the end of the campaign. Some donors chose the highlighted cause they wanted their donation to go, tying their support to a special mission.
For more about The Arc, visit www.arcsomd.org.
To get fit, start walking
According to the 2019 County Health Rankings data, 36% of St. Mary’s County residents age 20 and older are considered obese, and 22% report no leisure time physical activity. Obesity can lead to chronic disease such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, according to a release from the county health department.
Walking is a great way to get and stay fit, and can be done on your own schedule and at your own pace. The St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks have created a guide for walking in St. Mary’s County. The “Get Out and Walk Guide” provides information about local trails, staying safe while walking, resources that can add to the success of a walking program, and local programs and activities.
Community members can download the guide at www.smchd.org/walksmc or pick up a print copy at the St. Mary’s County Health Department, the recreation and parks office, or at any of the St. Mary’s County Library branches.
Reserve a room for a party at the library
Anyone looking for a room to hold a private party, such as a birthday, bridal, wedding or baby shower, luncheon, or bridge group, can now reserve a meeting rooms from one of the three St. Mary’s County Library branches.
There is a fee for private parties of $50/hour for one meeting room (use of both meeting rooms combined at Lexington Park is considered two meeting rooms) plus a $100 refundable security deposit for each reservation.
For more information on reserving a meeting room for your private party, visit www.stmalib.org/library-services/meeting-rooms.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.