A new round of Master Gardener training will be offered starting next month for those interested in combining their loves of gardening and volunteering.
Offered by the University of Maryland Extension, St. Mary’s County, adults who complete the training — and mandatory volunteer hours — over three months of classes will be bestowed the title of Master Gardener.
“We structure the program to have a class size of around 20 to 25,” Ben Beale, the local agricultural sciences Extension educator, said in an interview last week.
There are still openings left, and applications will be accepted up until the start of class or until it is full, whichever comes first.
“We hold the class open until it is full,” he said.
The Master Gardener Basic Training Course will be offered starting at the end of next month on Wednesdays from Jan. 29 to May 6, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The classes will meet at the UME St. Mary’s County, Agricultural Services Center, located at 26737 Radio Station Way in Leonardtown.
He said the local Extension service office just hired Mariah Dean as the new Master Gardener coordinator who will be teaching the upcoming classes along with University of Maryland Extension specialists, educators and other horticulture professionals. Course participants must then complete a minimum 40 hours of volunteer service with the program to become Master Gardeners.
The Master Gardener class is offered only every other year in St. Mary’s, Beale said, adding that it is usually offered annually in Calvert and Charles counties.
This will be the 20th year of the Master Gardener program in St. Mary’s. Beale said there are 85 active Master Gardeners in St. Mary’s, plus a handful of people with emeritus status or “on hiatus” from the program.
Master Gardeners are trained volunteer horticultural educators who support the mission of the University of Maryland Extension by educating residents about safe, effective and sustainable horticultural practices that build healthy gardens, landscapes and communities.
To remain an active Master Gardener, each calendar year individuals must complete a minimum of 20 hours of approved volunteer service, and a minimum of 10 hours of approved continuing education. Continuing education hours may be completed through classes, webinars, seminars and other educational activities offered by UME, plant societies, colleges, nature centers, etc.
The cost for the course is $165 per person and includes a Master Gardener handbook and course materials. To apply, call 301-475-4484 for a complete application packet or visit https://extension.umd.edu/st-marys-county/home-gardening/master-gardener-basic-training-winter-2020.
For more information about the Master Gardener program in general, including tips on gardening, visit the website extension.umd.edu/mg.
Start out the new year with a healthy hike
A First Day Hike will be held at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. The 2-mile, free family hike on the Brown Trail, led by a park ranger, will explore different areas of the park and is rated as being on “the easy side of moderate.” This trail is not stroller friendly, but dogs on leashes are welcome. Wear sturdy, closed toed shoes or boots, and bring a mug for hot cocoa and hot apple cider. Meet at the pavilion by driving down Rosedale Manor Lane and take the first left. For more information or to RSVP, call 301-872-5688 or email pointlookout.statepark@maryland.gov and catherine.donley@maryland.gov.
There will also be a First Day Hike at Calvert Cliffs State Park on Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. This will be an easy, 3.6-mile round trip hike for families. Meet next to the bathhouse. The park is located at 10540 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. For more information or to RSVP, call 443-975-4360.
And, rounding out Southern Maryland, at noon there will be a guided hike at Chapman State Park. Bring binoculars to search for a variety of birds on this moderate, 2.5-mile round trip hike. Meet at Mt. Aventine Mansion, located at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. For more information or to RSVP, call 301-743-7613.
New fishing achievement award started by DNR
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission recently announced the creation of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award, a celebration of conservation, education and sportsmanship. This prestigious honor will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
Nominations for the annual award are being accepted through Jan. 31, 2020. Members of the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission will vote on a winner in the spring, and award recipient(s) will be announced during a July ceremony in Annapolis.
Nominations can be made by completing an online form along with submitting a detailed essay describing the nominee’s contributions to recreational fisheries at https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/mgmt-committees/sfac_award.aspx. More information is available by contacting Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or by email to paul.genovese@maryland.gov.
New Year’s Eve ball planned in Mechanicsville
A non-alcoholic Knights Ball will be held on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The dance will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and will include dinner (from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.), a 50/50 raffle and music by DJ Mean Gene. Dress to impress. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets available at door, if not sold out. To buy tickets in advance, which is recommended, email Tim Steelman at tcsworkplace@gmail.com. For more information, call John and Rose Krznarich at 301 884-5526 and leave a message.
Recreation and parks department seeks input
St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting input from citizens as the department develops its strategic plan. As part of that effort, the department is conducting a “Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats” analysis.
Input from the community through a short survey will aid in gathering information for strategic planning efforts to form future goals, recommendations and departmental actions. Additionally, information provided will help improve customer service, enhance programs and activities, and recommend funding for parks and facilities.
To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/recparksinput2019. Responses will be accepted through the end of December.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
Funding application for nonprofits now open
St. Mary’s County government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary’s County nonprofit entities for fiscal 2021, as awarded by the of St. Mary’s commissioners.
The application for funding can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. A release from county government advises applicants to read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted online.
The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit status only. The deadline for submission is Jan. 10, 2020.
Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow applicants to save and go back and edit your submission until the Jan. 10, 2020, deadline. Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.
