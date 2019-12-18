Hello everyone.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will hold special services this month. A blue Christmas candlelight service for people dealing with grief, loss, stress or depression will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church in Mechanicsville at 7 p.m. And, Christmas Eve services will be held at on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Early service for families with small children will be at 4:30 p.m., and communion and candlelight services will be at 7 and 10 p.m. For more call 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
Santa Claus will be on the square in Leonardtown to see children of all ages this Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Mrs. Claus. For more information about, call 301-475-9791.
Mike’s Food Fund is need of cash donations, food donations and volunteers. Each year the owner, Mike Schwartz, does a wonderful thing to help the community – he gets food baskets together to give to those in need who otherwise might not have a Christmas dinner. You can help make a difference with a donation of $20, which will supply one family with a 10-pound turkey, 10 pounds of potatoes and canned goods for a traditional Christmas dinner. Send donations to Mike’s Food Fund at 21310C Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. You can also call 301-863-7887 for more information.
Flat Iron Farm is now having its beautiful Christmas lights display each evening from 5 to 9 p.m. for people to drive through with no admission. They also have special exhibits, pony rides, hot chocolate and holiday shopping on select nights through the month of December. For more information, check out the farm’s Facebook page.
You can now apply for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County program, which will be held April 25. This is the 30th year for the group’s one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The volunteer organization helps low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers or printed from their website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
Bingo is played every Thursday evening at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary thrift store, Almost Immaculate, is in need of donations of sellable items in nearly new condition for the store. They sell items such as dishes, CDs and DVDs, books, decorations, small furniture, school supplies and jewelry. No clothing, please. The thrift store is located in the Kerr House, which is the white building at the entrance to the church on Route 235 in Lexington Park. People can drop off items on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They are also looking for volunteers to work at the store. If you would like to help, or for more information about what items are accepted, contact Deacon Mike at 240-542-8369. Proceeds from this store benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at the church and the local community.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.