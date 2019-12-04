Hello everyone.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church will have a special needs vigil Mass celebrating Advent on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. The Friends of Faith and Special Needs Ministry invites all to attend. The church is located at 22800 Washington Street in Leonardtown. For more information, call 301-475-8064 or visit www.saintaloysiuschurch.org.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be holding a brown bag auction on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of the hospital near the gift shop. They will have plenty of nice items to bid on. There will also be a quilt raffle, cookbook sale and bake sale. For more information, call 301-475-6153.
Mike’s Food Fund is need of cash donations, food donations and volunteers. Each year the owner, Mike Schwartz, does a wonderful thing to help the community – he gets food baskets together to give to those in need who otherwise might not have a Christmas dinner. You can help make a difference with a donation of $20, which will supply one family with a 10-pound turkey, 10 pounds of potatoes and canned goods for a traditional Christmas dinner. Send donations to Mike’s Food Fund at 21310C Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. You can also call 301-863-7887 for more information.
A large crowd attended the annual Christmas tree ligthing on the square in Leonardtown last Friday evening. It was sponsored by the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association. Of course, Santa was on hand to light the tree, and a good time was had by all. Santa will be on the square again to see children of all ages on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., so don’t forget to make out your wish list so Santa will know what you want for Christmas. He’ll be back in Leonardtown again on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Mrs. Claus. For more information about his visits to Leonardtown, call 301-475-9791.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs baked apple dessert, coffee, milk and juice. Cost is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Come out and brink your family and enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast with Santa Claus. The auxiliary thanks you for your support.
Flat Iron Farm is now having its beautiful Christmas lights display each evening from 5 to 9 p.m. for people to drive through with no admission. They also have special exhibits, pony rides, hot chocolate and holiday shopping on select nights through the month of December. For more, check out the farm’s Facebook page.
St. Maries Choral Arts will be at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. For tickets or information, visit www.smchoralarts.org.
In celebration of 29 years of service from Christmas in April of St. Mary’s County, the group invites all of its volunteers (past, present or future) to join on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Summerseat Farm for the annual open house. There will be a Christmas silent auction, a sing along and some great food. Visit with everyone and view the many scrapbooks on display from yesteryear. Summerseat is located at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary thrift store, Almost Immaculate,” is in need of donations of sellable items in nearly new condition for the store. They sell items such as dishes, CDs and DVDs, books, decorations, small furniture, school supplies and jewelry. No clothing, please. The thrift store is located in the Kerr House, which is the white building at the entrance to the church on Route 235 in Lexington Park. People can drop off items on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are also looking for volunteers to work at the store. If you would like to help, or for more information about what items are accepted, contact deacon Mike at 240-542-8369. Proceeds from this store benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at the church and the local community.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. I have been quite sick over the past week. Still, though, please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.