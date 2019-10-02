Hello everyone.
I can’t believe it’s October and fall is here already, which means there is lots of fun stuff going on in St. Mary’s County.
That includes on this Saturday, Oct. 5, when the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church men’s ministry will have a very busy day. They will be hosting a delicious drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner at the church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechancisville. The dinner will include one-half of a barbecued chicken, baked potato, green beans, applesauce, pickled beets, roll and a snack cake. All of this will cost $15, per dinner. The dinners are packaged to go, but guests are welcomed to dine in the fellowship hall or at the picnic table area. Dinners will be sold from noon to 5 p.m.
The Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will also be hosting its fall festival this Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m. They will have lots of children’s activities, face painting, games, hay rides and more. There will also be a bake sale sponsored by the Girl Scouts. Come and spend the afternoon with family and friends and support a good cause, the church’s men’s ministry. I will see you there.
The Leonardtown Lions Club will be conducting its white cane community outreach/fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Leonardtown ACE Hardware, Leonardtown and Hollywood McKay’s, and on Friday only, Leonartown Liquors. All of the funds raised will be used to support the club’s free eyeglass and hearing aid programs. Used eyeglasses and hearing aids will be collected at those sites and recycled to others in need around the world. For more information, contact Lion George Kirby at 240-577-0029.
Larry Kane of Leonardtown would like to wish his mother, Mary Catherine Kane, a belated happy birthday. She turned 95 years young on Sept. 18. Larry and his mom had a great day with family and friends. Mrs. Kane, I am glad you had a wonderful day, and I wish you many more wonderful birthdays ahead. I have known Mrs. Kane and her children for many years; quite a number of years ago she used to work at the hospital in Leonardtown. She is a really wonderful lady.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rescue squad annex building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. They are accepting gently used, clean donations on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you would like to rent a table for $20, or an outside space for $15, contact Peggy at 301-481-7210. Come out and enjoy a day of shopping with the 7th District rescue squad community.
The always-popular $6 Show, sponsored by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, will be coming to the hospital lobby on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come browse many items all priced at $6, including jewelry, scarves, children’s items, small leather goods and more. Get an early start on your Christmas shopping and support the local hospital at the same time. I will see you there. For more information, call the hospital gift shop at 301-475-6153.
The Southern Maryland Antique Power Association will be holding its 10th annual tractor parade on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Leonardtown to benefit Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County. Joining them again this year will be the Baltimore/Washington chapter of the American Truck Historical Society. If you would like to enter your tractor or truck in the parade, or be a sponsor, call Lee Dyson at 301-994-0926. Registration will be $10 and starts at 11 a.m. at Leonardtown Elementary School. The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m.
The American Legion Post in Hughesville will be holding its next bluegrass concert on Saturday, Oct. 13, featuring Nashville-based band Williamson Brach, a high energy, high stepping show that will have a fine-tuned variety of bluegrass, gospel and country music, accentuated by Appalachian clog dancing. They were part of last year’s 30th anniversary of Lil’ Margaret’s Bluegrass Festival. Doors to the American Legion open at noon and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. There will be food and beverages for sale. To order tickets in advance, send a check or money order to Jay Armsworthy, PO Box 741, California, MD 20619, and tickets will be held at the door. Although not required, nonperishable food donations will be accepted for Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will be holding a dinner and dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. The menu will include fried chicken, ham and all the fixings. Dancing will start at 7 p.m. with music by True Blue Country. They will have a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and a Thanksgiving food basket raffle. Tickets are $35 per person. Tables can be reserved with the purchase of a group of eight. To purchase tickets, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or James Howe Jr. at 301-475-2363 or 301-904-9041. They are looking forward to seeing everyone.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.